Heavy fighting continues between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Karabakh

BEIRUT LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced this morning that hostilities are still continuing in the Karabakh region, as their military and the Azerbaijani forces trade attacks along the line of contact.

“The hostilities continued at night, and our armed forces achieved remarkable success. The situation has not calmed down yet, and the fighting continues,” ministry spokesman Artsron Hovhannesian said on his Facebook page.

The spokesman explained that the losses among Armenian soldiers announced by Azerbaijan do not correspond to reality.

For its part, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the Armenian forces bombed, on Monday, the city of Tartar located on the lands adjacent to the Karabakh region.

It warned that it would take “appropriate measures” to respond.

On Sunday, Baku announced the intensive bombardment of Azerbaijani army sites by Armenian forces.

The two sides reported military and civilian deaths and injuries, amid international calls for an end to the escalation.

Source: Tass

