Iran seeks complete withdrawal of US forces from Iraq to avenge Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN, IRAN – SEPTEMBER 18 : Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani attends Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's (not seen) meeting with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran on September 18, 2016.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani, said on Sunday, that the minimum penalty for those behind the assassination of the late Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, is the complete withdrawal of the U.S. forces from the region, especially Iraq.

During his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, he called on the Iraqi government to follow up on the assassinations of Major General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Shamkhani continued, “The Zionist project is currently underway to normalize relations with some countries in the region under pressure from America, which aims only to fully dominate the region.”

He pointed out that “this operation, which is a major betrayal and a flagrant violation of the rights of the Palestinian people, will lead to escalation of instability and stir up differences among the countries of the region, as it will expose the existence of bargaining countries to serious dangers.”

It should be noted that Soleimani and Muhandis were both assassination on the night of January 3rd, 2020, near the Baghdad International Airport.

Following the assassination, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran fired several missiles towards the U.S. troops in Iraq, as they targeted two installations that housed the American forces.

One Response

  1. roberthstiver, on September 28, 2020 at 5:59 am said:

    I agree! Sounds like a reasonable, minimal demand to me. (And in fact it seems to me that the Iraqi government made this very same demand for the withdrawal of occupation forces a couple of months ago…arrogantly ignored, of course….)

    Reply

