Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 20:30 Beirut time.

The speech will tackle latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

English coverage of Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech will be available at:

Al-Ahed website: www.english.alahednews.com.lb

Al-Ahed Twitter account: @Eng_AhedNews

Al-Ahed Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Eng_ahed

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon | Tagged: Nasrallah, West Asia |