Hezbollah Invites Media Outlets to Inspect Site Falsely Claimed by Netanyahu as Missile Depot

Posted on September 29, 2020 by martyrashrakat
Hezbollah flag

Hezbollah Media Relations Department issued a statement in which it invited the media outlets to inspect the Beirut site falsely claimed by the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu as a missile Depot.

The statement added that the inspection visit, aimed at refuting Netanyhu’s claims, will be tonight at 22:00 (Local Time).

Netanyahu had alleged that Hezbollah stores missiles at a depot in a residential area in Jinah, adding that it lies near a gas facility and that its explosion will be similar to that of Beirut port.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced the invitation during his televised speech, highlighting that it would be shortly after Netanyahu’s remarks so that the inspection will be very credible.

Video for Inspections will follow

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)

