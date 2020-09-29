Twitter Suspends Al-Ahed News English Account For No Clear Reason!

Posted on September 29, 2020 by martyrashrakat
By Staff

Beirut – Twitter has once again suspended al-Ahed News English account as part of its got-used-to crackdown on the freedom of speech.

Al-Ahed News will keep its job covering news and humanitarian issues and being the voice of the oppressed and the vulnerable, despite all attempts to silence them.

Ahed News English: https://twitter.com/ala_alahed

Kindly follow and help us spread the news!

One Response

  1. Alt28, on September 29, 2020 at 6:17 am said:

    You mean, “get-used-to-crack-down on freedom”, not got.

    Reply

