Israeli ‘Kamikaze Drones’ a Popular Item in the Azeri-Armenian War (VIDEO)

Posted on October 1, 2020 by martyrashrakat

September 30, 2020 

The Israeli K1 ‘Kamikaze Drone’. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Hats off to the engineers who designed it,” Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, said in reference to the Israeli-made attack drones which Azerbaijan is reportedly using in its war with its neighboring Armenia.

Hajiyev ‘s comments were made during an interview with the Israeli Walla news outlet on Wednesday and were reported in The Times of Israel. 

Armenia and Azerbaijan entered into a new phase of their protracted conflict Sunday over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region. 

Turkey has emerged as Azerbaijan’s most visible ally in the ongoing violence, with Armenia on Tuesday accusing Turkey of using an F-16 fighter jet to show down a SU-25, killing its pilot.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

