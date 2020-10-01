Speaker Berri: Demarcation of Maritime Borders Will Allow Lebanon to Repay Debts

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 1, 2020

Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri announced Thursday in a press conference the framework agreement representing the basis for the launch of indirect negotiations between Lebanon and the Zionist entity on demarcating the land and maritime borders.

Speaker Berri stressed that the negotiations will take place at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura in southern Lebanon, adding that the United Nations will sponsor the “indirect talks” in accordance with April 1996 Understanding and the UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The House Speaker pointed out that the United States will play the role of the mediator in the negotiations, adding that the approved version of the agreement would be handed to the United Nations in accordance with the international laws and the related treaties.

The demarcation of the maritime borders will allow Lebanon to repay all the debts in light of benefiting from the gas resources in blocks 8 and 9, Speaker Berri said.

“The demarcation will help Lebanon economically, and the French oil giant, Total, has promised to begin exploration operations before the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Berri clarified that the framework agreement was concluded on September 7, 2020, before the US treasury imposed sanctions on the two Lebanese ministers Ali Hasan Khalil and Youssef Finianos, stressing that the two issues are not related.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon, UN, UNIFIL | Tagged: Berri, Demarcation of the Lebanese border, Illegal Sanctions, Lebanon's Gas and Oil, Zionist entity |