Watch Netanyahu Crash and Burn! انظروا الى نتنياهو… إنه «يحترق»!

By Ali Haydar – Al-Akhbar Newspaper

Translated by Staff

Benjamin Netanyahu had never lost a media battle that was focused on international, ‘Israeli’, and domestic incitement against the resistance in Lebanon, in such a short period of time. He never saw it coming.

The problem isn’t that the enemy’s prime minister fell victim to his traditional showmanship. Rather, it was a professional mistake of strategic dimensions committed by one or both sides: Either Netanyahu himself needed an information, even a false one, to fuel incitement against Hezbollah in his speech at the United Nations, or the intelligence service was the one that committed a serious professional mistake when it presented the prime minister with what was supposed to be a “final piece of information” regarding a facility Netanyahu proudly claimed had been seized.

One of the reasons for the mistake by the intelligence apparatus may stem from the political leadership’s insistence on the need for information with specific characteristics that serve a clear goal in the context of the incitement policy.

In a matter of hours, ‘Israel’ received a media blow no less significant than the one that accompanied the bombing of the Sa’ar battleship at sea during the July 2006 war, when the Hezbollah Secretary General uttered his famous phrase “watch it burn.”

The information was handed to everyone, especially the media outlets that are allied with ‘Israel’, in both Lebanon and abroad, which didn’t have enough time to play with what Netanyahu said.

Hezbollah dealt a loud political, propaganda, and intelligence blow to the enemy’s entity, with its political and intelligence apparatuses. In more direct terms, the live broadcast featuring the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, dealt the ‘Israeli’ premier a resounding slap, which will echo and perhaps have repercussions within the ‘Israeli’ intelligence establishment and contribute to undermining the credibility of the head of the pyramid in Tel Aviv.

It will also lead to a blame game over the failure at a sensitive time internally, as well as in the context of the conflict with Hezbollah. Of course, the repercussions of the slap inside the intelligence establishment may not go out publically, but it will represent an experience to draw lessons from and try to answer specific questions: Where did the intelligence make mistakes, where did Netanyahu make a mistake, and how can you weave the false information in subsequent positions?

The successful step taken by Hezbollah in undermining Netanyahu’s plan to exploit the UN platform represents a blow to the propaganda strategy that ‘Israel’ is pursuing in confronting Hezbollah. This blow has both intelligence and political dimensions. What exacerbates these dimensions is the fact that the tools for their implementation were neither soldiers in the army, nor a minister, nor an administrative official, nor a distinguished expert. Rather, it was the whole ‘state’, its top hierarchy, and from the highest international forum regarding a very sensitive issue.

Before the Beirut Port explosion on August 4, ‘Israel’ was pursuing a policy of inciting the resistance’s ecosystem and the entire Lebanese population against it and its weapons.

‘Israel’ saw in the incident as an ideal opportunity that could serve as solid ground and a driving force to take the incitement plan against the resistance to new horizons. Hence, it adopted a propaganda policy based on exploiting the fears of the Lebanese people of a recurring disaster. Netanyahu did not hide his goal. Rather, he directly addressed, during his speech before the United Nations, the residents of the Jnah area in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and the rest of the Lebanese, telling them to rise up against Hezbollah because “if this storage explodes, another tragedy will happen. And to the Lebanese citizens … you should ask them to dismantle these warehouses.”

On the other hand, Hezbollah took a two-way step aimed at exposing Netanyahu’s lies and blocking the way for him and his intelligence to benefit from them later. Sayyed Nasrallah announced that journalists are invited immediately to visit the place that Netanyahu mentioned, in order to eradicate the possibility of any subsequent allegations about the facility being evacuated.

In parallel, he was keen to block the road for the ‘Israeli’ intelligence [specifically] by affirming that this step “does not bind us to the principle that whenever Netanyahu talks about a place, we should call the media to check it out.”

The importance of this move is essential, as it’s aimed at preventing ‘Israel’ from transforming every allegation that a place contains missile stores into an opportunity to expose the resistance and Lebanon at the security level.

At the level of messages:

Hezbollah scored a qualitative achievement in the battle of awareness and public opinion. It is one of the most important arenas and axes of the ongoing conflict in Lebanon where internal and external parties try to distort the image of the resistance and its weapons.

It also undermined Netanyahu’s credibility in the battle for consciousness, as he was betting that this station would represent a qualitative asset on which to build his subsequent steps. He considers this one of the most important aspects in this type of battle. Instead of undermining the credibility of the resistance and inciting the Lebanese people against it, Netanyahu’s image and credibility were undermined. It can be said that any subsequent allegations of this kind will from now be questioned and neglected by large sectors of the public opinion in Lebanon and in the entity as well.

Hezbollah dealt a severe blow to the ‘Israeli’ intelligence, which was supposed to have provided Netanyahu with false and misleading information. It seems that the latter with its security and political staff were depending on the assumption that Hezbollah would either not invite the media to this place, in keeping with its policy of securely fortifying the resistance, or it will do so at a later time. Then Netanyahu and his apparatus, as it happened previously, could claim that Hezbollah emptied the site of the missiles.

Hezbollah provided tangible evidence to the public opinion that ‘Israel’s’ goal is nothing but incitement against the resistance, which was what Netanyahu called for during his speech [calling on the residents of Jnah to rise up], based on lies and misinformation. This station will remain engraved in the memory of the public as a witness and an indication of what will come next in terms of allegations.

انظروا الى نتنياهو… إنه «يحترق»!

علي حيدر الأربعاء 30 أيلول 2020

لم يسبق أن خسر بنيامين نتنياهو، في ساعات قليلة، معركة إعلامية تشكّل محور سياسة التحريض الدولي والاسرائيلي والمحلي على المقاومة في لبنان. ولم يخطر في باله للحظة أن يحصل ما حصل. المشكلة ليست في كون رئيس وزراء العدو وقع ضحية ألاعيبه الاستعراضية التقليدية، بل تكمن في خطأ مهني ذي أبعاد استراتيجية ارتكبه أحد طرفين أو كلاهما: إما نتنياهو نفسه الذي كان يحتاج الى معلومة ولو كاذبة للتحريض على حزب الله في كلمته في الامم المتحدة، أو جهاز الاستخبارات الذي ارتكب خطأ مهنياً خطيراً، عندما قدم إلى رئيس حكومة بلاده ما كان يفترض أنه «معلومة محسومة»، حيال منشأة قال نتنياهو، باعتزاز، إنه تم ضبطها. وقد يكون من أسباب وقوع الجهاز في هذا الخطأ إلحاح القيادة السياسية على ضرورة توفير معلومة ذات مواصفات محددة، تخدم هدفاً مرسوماً في سياق سياسة التحريض.

في ساعات قليلة، تلقّت إسرائيل ضربة إعلامية لا تقل حجماً عن الضربة التي رافقت قصف البارجة «ساعر» في عرض البحر خلال حرب تموز 2006، عندما نطق الأمين العام لحزب الله جملته الشهيرة «انظروا اليها تحترق».



(أ ف ب )

أُسقط في أيدي الجميع، خصوصاً وسائل الاعلام الحليفة لإسرائيل في لبنان وخارجه، والتي لم تجد فسحة زمنية للعب على ما قاله نتنياهو. وجّه حزب الله ضربة سياسية دعائية استخبارية مدوّية لكيان العدو، بجهازيه السياسي والاستخباري. وبتعبير أكثر مباشرة، وجّه الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله، في بث مباشر على الهواء، صفعة مدوية لرئيس وزراء العدو ستترك صداها، وربما تداعياتها، داخل المؤسسة الاستخبارية الاسرائيلية، وستُسهم في تقويض مصداقية رأس الهرم في تل أبيب، وستؤدي الى تقاذف المسؤوليات عن الفشل في توقيت حساس داخلياً، وكذلك في سياق الصراع مع حزب الله. بالطبع، قد لا تخرج تداعيات الصفعة داخل المؤسسة الاستخبارية الى العلن، إلا أنها ستمثّل محطة لاستخلاص العبر ومحاولة الاجابة عن أسئلة محددة: أين أخطأت الاستخبارات وأين أخطأ نتنياهو، وكيف يمكن حبك المعلومة الكاذبة في المحطات اللاحقة؟

الخطوة الناجحة التي أقدم عليها حزب الله في تقويض خطة نتنياهو لاستغلال منبر الامم المتحدة، مثّلت ضربة ذات أبعاد استخبارية وسياسية، وللاستراتيجية الدعائية التي تنتهجها إسرائيل في مواجهة الحزب. وما يُفاقم من هذه الأبعاد أن أدوات تنفيذها لم تكن جنوداً في الجيش ولا وزيراً ولا مسؤولاً إدارياً، ولا خبيراً مرموقاً، بل الدولة بكيانها، من خلال رأس هرمها، ومن على أعلى منبر دولي، وفي قضية شديدة الحساسية.

ما قبل انفجار المرفأ في 4 آب، كانت إسرائيل تنتهج سياسة تحريض البيئة الحاضنة للمقاومة ومجمل الشعب اللبناني عليها وعلى سلاحها. ورأت اسرائيل في الحادثة فرصة مثالية يمكن أن تمثّل أرضية صلبة وقوة دفع للمخطط التحريضي ضد المقاومة نحو آفاق جديدة. فاعتمدت سياسة دعائية تستند الى استغلال مخاوف اللبنانيين من تكرار الكارثة، ولم يُخفِ نتنياهو هدفه من هذا التحريض، بل توجه بشكل مباشر، خلال كلمته أمام الامم المتحدة، الى سكان منطقة الجناح في الضاحية الجنوبية والى سائر اللبنانيين للانتفاض ضد حزب الله، لأنه «إذا انفجر هذا المخزن فستقع مأساة أخرى. وللمواطنين اللبنانيين… عليكم مطالبتهم بتفكيك هذه المخازن».

في المقابل، أقدم حزب الله على خطوة مركبة وفي اتجاهين، تهدف الى كشف كذب نتنياهو وقطع الطريق عليه وعلى استخباراته للاستفادة منها لاحقاً. فأعلن السيد نصر الله أن الاعلاميين مدعوون فوراً لزيارة المكان الذي حدده نتنياهو لقطع الطريق على أي مزاعم لاحقة بتفريغ المنشأة، وفي الموازاة حرص على قطع الطريق على الاستخبارات الاسرائيلية (تحديداً) بتأكيد أن هذه الخطوة «لا تلزمنا بمبدأ أنه كلما تحدث نتنياهو عن مكان ينبغي علينا دعوة الاعلاميين اليه». أهمية هذا القيد في هذه المحطة جوهري جداً، لكونه يهدف الى منع إسرائيل من تحويل كل ادّعاء عن مكان بأنه يحتوي على مخازن صواريخ الى فرصة لكشف المقاومة ولبنان أمنياً.

بكلمات قليلة، وخلال ساعات، خسر نتنياهو معركة إعلامية كبرى في سياق سياسة التحريض على المقاومة



على مستوى الرسائل:

حقق حزب الله إنجازاً نوعياً في معركة الوعي والرأي العام. وهي إحدى أهم ساحات ومحاور الصراع القائم في لبنان. حيث تحاول جهات داخلية وخارجية تشويه صورة المقاومة وسلاحها، وهو قوَّض مصداقية نتنياهو في سياق المعركة على الوعي، إذ كان يراهن على أن تمثّل هذه المحطة رصيداً نوعياً يبني عليه خطواته اللاحقة. وهي من أهم ما يستند اليه هذا النوع من المعارك. فبدلاً من المس بمصداقية المقاومة وتحريض الشعب اللبناني عليها، تقوّضت صورة نتنياهو ومصداقيته. ويمكن القول إن أي مزاعم لاحقة من هذا النوع، ستكون منذ الآن موضع تشكيك وإهمال لدى قطاعات واسعة من الرأي العام في لبنان وكيان العدو ايضاً.

وجّه حزب الله ضربة قاسية الى استخبارات اسرائيل التي يفترض أنها زوّدت نتنياهو بمعلومات خاطئة ومضللة. ويبدو أن الأخير وطاقمه الأمني والسياسي، كانوا يستندون الى فرضية أن حزب الله إما أنه لن يدعو الاعلاميين الى هذا المكان، كما هي سياسته في تحصين المقاومة أمنياً، أو أنه سيفعل ذلك في وقت لاحق. وعندها يمكن لنتنياهو وأجهزته، كما حصل سابقاً، زعم أن حزب الله أفرغ المكان من الصواريخ.

قدّم حزب الله دليلاً ملموساً للرأي العام على أن هدف إسرائيل ليس إلا التحريض على المقاومة، وهو ما نطق به نتنياهو خلال الكلمة (دعوة سكان الجناح إلى الانتفاض)، مستندة الى كمّ هائل من الأكاذيب وعمليات التضليل. وهو ما يفرض أن تبقى هذه المحطة محفورة في ذاكرة الرأي العام كشاهد ومؤشر على ما سيأتي لاحقاً من مزاعم وادعاءات.

