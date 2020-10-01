Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (17– 23 September 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

17 – 23 September 2020

Palestinian dentist dies of heart attack after an Israeli stun grenade fell next to him near the annexation wall in Jenin;

9 Palestinian civilians wounded in IOF excessive use of force:

8 were wounded in IOF suppression of two peaceful protests in Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya, and the 9 th was wounded in Tulkarm;

was wounded in Tulkarm; 3 shootings reported at agricultural lands and 3 others at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip;

In 84 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 68 civilians arrested, including 4 children;

Israel imposed lockdown on the West Bank and sealed off Gaza crossing for the Jewish New Year;

2 Palestinians from Gaza arrested, one at Erez Crossing while travelling for medical treatment abroad; and another after attempting to sneak into Israel;

IOF demolished a house, wedding hall, and an apartment in Ramallah and Tulkarm; lands confiscated in Hebron and Nablus;

Settler-attacks: 16 dunums razed, a farm destroyed, and 1050 trees uprooted in Salfit and Nablus;

IOF established 59 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 5 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF attacks caused the death of Palestinian dentist, and wounded 9 Palestinian civilians in excessive use of force during raids into Palestinian cities. IOF also continued its policy of demolishing and destroying Palestinian houses and facilities for its settlement expansion schemes.

The curfew continues in the Gaza Strip for the fifth consecutive week to limit the spread of coronavirus after cases were discovered outside quarantine centers. PCHR warns of the catastrophic implications of coronavirus spread in the Gaza Strip, especially with its already-exhausted health care system due to 14 years of illegal and inhuman closure and collective punishment policies imposed by IOF on the Gaza Strip.

This week, PCHR documented 166 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: IOF attacks caused the death of Palestinian dentist and wounded 9 civilians in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank. Nedal Mohammed Akram Jabarin (54) died after he suffered a heart attack after Israeli soldiers fired concussion grenades approximate to him, near the Annexation Wall, southwestern Jenin, northern West Bank. The dentist was en route to his clinic, located in a village inside Israel. As to civilian injuries: 8 were wounded in IOF suppression of two peaceful protests in Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya, and the 9th was wounded in Tulkarm;

including a child and a journalist: 4 were wounded, including journalist Nasser Shtayyeh (52) from Salem village who sustained a live bullet in the neck, at Kafr Qaddum weekly protest against settlement expansion activities in Qalqilya; another civilian sustained wounds near the Annexation Wall in Jenin, and a child was wounded in IOF raid into Ramallah.

In the Gaza Strip, 3 IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands and 3 others at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 84 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 68 Palestinians were arrested, including 4 children. In Gaza, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Rafah.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 11 violations, including:

Ramallah: house and support wall demolished;

Bethlehem: demolition notice served to an under-construction house;

Hebron: a tin-plated room, stone chains, and an agricultural room were demolished; cease-work for a treatment centre, two excavators and trucks were confiscated; also, a 70 m³ concrete-built water tank was demolished. IOF also demolished a 600 m electric-network. Several land plots were razed, including one made with ready mix concrete. A sit-in tent was confiscated; and military confiscation orders of 3000 m² were served, as follows:

Nablus: confiscation notice for 803 meters for “Tomer” settlement (considered an agricultural community).

Tubas: demolition notices for two agricultural facilities (barracks);

Tulkarm: wedding hall and an apartment demolished (area of approximately 900 m²).

Settler-attacks: 16 dunums of fruitful-trees razed, an entire farm demolished, and 950 trees uprooted. Additionally, settlers demolished a caravan, fences and support-walls, an several Zawiyas in Salfit. In Nablus, settlers uprooted at least 100 olive trees.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

On Thursday, 17 September 2020, Israeli authorities declared a full security lockdown on the West Bank, and closed Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) and Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossings for the Jewish New Year. The lockdown continued from Friday morning until Monday, 21 September 2020, during which Palestinians were not allowed to enter Israel, except for humanitarian, medical and urgent cases after obtaining a special permit from the Coordinator Office in the Territories. IOF usually imposes a full-scale closure and restriction on Palestinian’s movement during the Jewish holidays.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Also, internal restrictions continued in the Gaza Strip for the fifth consecutive week to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, after coronavirus cases were confirmed outside the quarantine centers in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the suffering of Gaza Strip population has increased especially in terms of health and the economy.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 18 September 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and intermittently opened fire at them for an hour, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 18 September 2020, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area. Clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians were shot; one of them was shot to his head, and the rest was shot to their limbs.

At approximately 14:00, a number of Palestinian young men gathered at Bab al-Zawiyah area in the center of Hebron and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint established at al-Shuhada’a closed street. A number of Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs, live bullets and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers and chased them around Be’er Sheva and Beir al-Hums streets. Resulted in a number of civilians in the area suffered teargas inhalation.

Also on Friday evening, a Palestinian dentist died after he suffered a heart attack due to Israeli soldiers’ firing of concussion grenades approximate to him, near the Annexation Wall, southwestern Jenin, northern West Bank. The dentist was in route to his clinic, located in a village inside Israel.

According to PCHR investigations, at approximately 14:30 on Friday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) deployed by the Annexation Wall, near Barta’a checkpoint, southwestern of Jenin, shot stun grenades and teargas canisters at Palestinians attempting to cross into Israel via holes in the annexation wall, some going to work in Israel. Several stun grenades fell near the late dentists, Nedal Mohammed Akram Jabarin (54), from al-Marah neighborhood in Jenin, while he was at least 100 meters away from the gates. Jabarin was going to his dental clinic in Barta’a village, located behind the annexation wall. As a result, he suffered a heart attack and was transported to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin where he was pronounced dead. Jabarin’s family confirmed to PCHR’s fieldworker that the dentist did not suffer any illnesses or any health problems.

It should be noted that the late Dr. Jabarin had two dental clinics, one in Jenin and the other in Barta’a village; the latter was recently opened, and he was heading for work at the Barta’a clinic when he was killed. Dr. Jabarin went through one of the holes in the annexation wall due to the Israeli-imposed full lockdown on the West Bank since Friday morning for the Jewish New Year; the lockdown will continue until Sunday midnight, as well as the 3-week complete lockdown announced in Israel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While stun and tear gas grenades are widely used across the globe to disperse protests and gatherings, they are often used by IOF in violation of international standards which prohibit shooting such grenades directly at people. This practice has led, in dozens of cases, to death and extreme injuries. Additionally, the explosion of stun grenades near targeted persons causes temporary hearing loss as well as direct injuries.

At approximately 00:30 on Saturday, 19 September 2020, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Yousef Ali al-Kaswani’s (22) house and arrested him. Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded by firing rubber and live bullets and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. Resulted in dozens of civilians in the area suffered teargas inhalation.

At approximately 09:15, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and intermittently opened fire at them for an hour, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:30, IOF stationed inside the annexation wall, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of al-Fukhari village, adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area. Clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians were shot with live bullets; one to the shoulder, two in the back, and the fourth sustained a bullet in the thigh.

At approximately 21:00, an Israeli infantry unit stormed the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and deployed between civilians’ houses causing fear and panic. A group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with teargas canisters against the stone-throwers. As a result, a number of Palestinian civilians suffered teargas inhalation, and no incursions or arrests were reported.

At approximately 23:00 on Sunday, 20 September 2020, IOF moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron and stationed near the UNRWA distribution center. IOF stopped and searched the Palestinian vehicles and checked their ID cards. A group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with sound bombs and teargas canisters randomly against the stone-throwers and houses. As a result, a number of Palestinian civilians suffered teargas inhalation, and no incursions or arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:10 on Monday, 21 September 2020, IOF moved into Anabta village, east of Tulkarm, and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at Palestinian civilians, claiming that they were exposed to stone-throwing. As a result, a 20-years-old civilian was shot with a direct teargas canister to his lower limbs, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At approximately 02:30 on Tuesday, 22 September 2020, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ibrahim Abu Shammala (21) and Hamada Abu Shammala (19). Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with rubber bullets and teargas canisters against them. As a result, dozens of Palestinian civilians suffered teargas inhalation.

At approximately 07:30, IOF stationed inside the annexation wall, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of al-Qarara village, adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 07:40 on Wednesday, 23 September 2020, IOF stationed inside the annexation wall, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of Khuza’a village, adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and intermittently opened fire at them, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

II. Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 17 September 2020:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into Zububa village, west of Jenin, where they raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Mohammed Khaled ‘Abdullah Jaradat (20), Rafeeq Mohanad Rafeeq ‘Amarnah (21), Taleb ‘Abdullah Jaradat (22), Ahmed Maher Sa’ied Sha’abnah (20), and Ahmed Rafeeq Mohammed ‘Amarnah (20).

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Yatta city in southern Hebron, where they raided and searched Yunis Mohammed al-Najjar’s (39) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched three houses, from which they arrested Ahmed ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu Sel (20), Mohammed Khaled Abu Sel (19) and Jehad ‘Emad al-Titi (22).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Mo’ath Nehad ‘Obaid (22) and Akram Ghadeb ‘Obaid (18) along with his brother Mohammed (26).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Harsh al-Sa’ada area, east of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested two siblings Ahmed (22) and Mohammed (24) Ziyad Abu Kharj.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit Lid village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched ‘Emad ‘Abed al-Raheem al-Rayys’s (49) house and arrested his him along with his son Ja’far (18).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Iba village, west of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Mojahed Jamal Saleem’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Kafr Dan village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Mohammed Fareq ‘Abed (34) and Mohammed Ahmed Salah (38).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Hebron and stationed in Abu Ktilah neighborhood. They raided and searched two houses, from which they arrested Ahmed Fahed al-Natsha (30) and Mansour Ahmed al-Natsha (28).

At approximately 03:30, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mo’tasem Salem Srour’s (23) house and arrested him. Srour was later released after interrogating him for few hours.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Kifl Haris village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched two houses belonging to ‘Ali Mahmoud al-Qaq (22) and Ibrahim Foad Khalil Abu Ya’qoub (24) and arrested them.

At approximately 13:40, an Israeli special undercover unit “Mista’arvim” sneaked into Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin, north of the West Bank, via a bus with a Palestinian license plate and stationed near Ya’bad fuel station. They arrested Mohammed Mahmoud ‘Awidat Zakarna (26), from Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin, taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, where they raided and searched Ibrahim Mohammed al-Natsha’s (24) house and arrested him. Few hours later, al-Natsha was released provided that he would be deported from al-Aqsa Mosque for a week, and then he will return to al-Qashla Police Station to renew his deportation.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Tammun village in Tubas; in Saffarin, southeast of Tulkarm; and in Al-Bireh and Birzeit in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 18 September 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Hanthaza area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Jameel ‘Abed Jawareesh’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:30, IOF stationed at lions gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested 7 civilians while getting out of al-Aqsa Mosque and took them to al-Qashla police station for interrogation. The arrestees were identified as: Rami Salah al-Fakhori (29), Ibrahim Mohammed al-Natsha (24), Jehad Naser Qawas (26), Ahmed ‘Abdullah Abu Ghazala (51), Ahmed al-Natsha, Rafat Sameeh Najeeb (32), and ‘Esam ‘Abdullah ‘Emirah (72). After interrogating them for few hours, Israeli police released ‘Esam‘Emirah and Rafat Najeeb provided that they would be deported from al-Aqsa Mosque for 6 months, in addition to imposing a fine of NIS 5000 on them, under the pretext of inciting Palestinians and organizing illegal assembly.. Also, Israeli police released Rami al-Fakhori provided that he would be deported from al-Aqsa Mosque for a week.

At approximately 15:30, IOF stationed at al-Hamra military checkpoint in central Jordan Valley, north of the West Bank, arrested Khaled Mohammed al-Bazour (33) from Raba village, southeast of Jenin.

At approximately 19:20, IOF backed by military vehicles moved 100 meters towards al-Shawka village in eastern Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The military vehicles leveled and combed lands before they redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Hamza Abu Nab (17) while he was near Herod Gate, central of occupied East Jerusalem. Abu Nab was severely beaten and taken to “ al-Breed” police station on Salah al-Deen street.

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Sebastia, Madama, Burin, and Sarra villages in Nablus; and As-Samu, Surif and Haska villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 19 September 2020

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Arraba village, southwest of Jenin; and in Al-Bireh and Beit Ummar and Nuba villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 20 September 2020

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hebron, where they raided and searched Adham Ziyad Abu ‘Aisha’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Deir Sammit village, southwest of Dura city, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Islam Sabri Daib Masalma’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at lions gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested ‘Abdullah al-Joulani (20) and Mohammed ‘Atieq (20), taking them to a police station in the city.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Beit Furik village, northeast of Nablus; and as-Samu, ad-Dhahiriya and Kerza villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 21 September 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Sa’ir village in Hebron. They raided and searched Ahmed ‘Isaa Shalaldah’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Anabta village in eastern Tulkarm, where they raided and searched Khairy Sa’ied Hanoun’s (60) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Malek Mostafa’s (31) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to journalist Mohammed Qarout Edkidak (27) and handed him a notice to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Moscovia “ police station in west Jerusalem. It should be noted that IOF arrested Edkidak 3 weeks ago after storming his house and interrogated him in al Bareed police station about his journalistic work and owning drone for aerial photography. Edkidak was released next day dawn on bail.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Qalqilyia, where they raided and searched Mo’tasem Mohammed Nazzal’s (15) house and arrested him.

At approximately 20:30, IOF and accompanied with military vehicles moved into Qaryut village, southeast of Nablus, and patrolled the village streets. They arrested Omar ‘Atallah Hazem (13) and Mohammed Sa’adah Khalil (14) and released them later in front of “Ali” and “Shvut Rahel” settlements near the village.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in An-Nassariya, Salim, Azmut, and Madama villges in Nablus; and Ash-Shuyukh and Deir al-‘Asal villages in Hebron.No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 22 September 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Aida Camp, north of Bethlehem, where they raided and searched Mohammed Ziyad ‘Ateeq’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Al-Eizariya village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Yousef Khaled Hamad’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Handaza area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Aseed Hasan al-Wardayn’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Moneer Nasee, Taqatqah’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Husam Mohammed al-Sheikh’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:20, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saied Mahmoud Nakhla (62), Leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement, and arrested him.

At approximately 05:40, IOF moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Rashad Mohammed Hammad (27) and Mujahed Mahmoud al-Najjar (30) and arrested them.

At approximately 06:00, IOF moved into Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Fadi Bajes al-Remawi’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:40, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched ‘Abdul Qader Mostafa al-Khawaja’s (31) house and arrested him.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Mohammed al-Zain (25), from al-Thawri neighborhood in southern occupied East Jerusalem, while he was on al-Wad Street in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Al-Zain was severely beaten and taken to al-Qashla Police Station. Few hours later, al-Zain was released after paying a fine of NIS 500, under the pretext of violating COVID-19 rules, and was deported 1000 meters away from his house.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Birzeit village, north of Ramallah; and Sa’ir, Khasa and Halhul villages. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 23 September 2020

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into as-Samu village in southern Hebron, where they raided and searched Mohammed Eyad Khalila’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Hebron and stationed in Johar Mount area. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Abu Hamida’s (40) house and withrew later. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village in southern Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner, Shaher ‘Isaa Taqatqah’s (25) and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Tubas city, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested ‘Obada Shareef ‘Abed al-Razeq (29), taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 08:00, IOF stationed at Mavi Dotan checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Saleh Khaled Sadeq Yaseen “Kmail” (18) and Hafiz Ibrahim Zayoud “ Kmail” (40), from Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Burqa village, northwest of Nablus; and Al-Arroub refugee camp and Al-Majd village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 02:20 on Thursday, 17 September 2020, IOF reinforced with military construction vehicles and 2 bulldozers stormed Beit Sira village, west of Ramallah and stationed at the entrance to al-Latroun street (443), adjacent to the village’s intersection. They demolished Mohammed Ismail Anqawi’s house (37).

Mohammed said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he started constructing his 2-story house on (100sqm) in 2010, and he and his family lived in it on 10 May 2020. Anqawi emphasized that on 15 June 2020, he received a notice from the Israeli Civil Administration to demolish his house under the pretext non-licensing and illegal construction in Area (C) according to the 1993 Oslo Accords. He added that he headed to Israeli courts more than one and the appeals decisions to demolish the house were rejected. On the same day, at dawn, he was surprised when IOF completely demolished his house. Anqawi pointed out that the house cost him about NIS 300,000.

On Thursday, morning 17 September 2020, IOF notified an under-construction house in Tuqu village, southeast of Bethlehem and confiscated a concrete pump. Mayor of Tuqu village, Tayseer Abu Mefreh, said that IOF stormed al-Halqoum area, west of the village and notified Faisal Mohammed al-Amou to halt construction in his under-construction house. Abu Mefreh said that IOF notified his 2-story house built on (140 sqm) under the pretext of non-licensing. He added that IOF confiscated a concrete pump from al-Ma’moun Concrete Factory while pouring cement on his house. IOF threatened Abu Mefreh of not working on the house he would be subject to legal prosecution.

At approximately 09:00, IOF backed by several military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers and a bulldozer stormed Kherbat al-Tibah, east of Tarqumiyah village, northwest of Hebron. The soldiers deployed the area and the bulldozer demolished a tinplate room built on (16 sqm) and stone chain fixed with barbed wire around the ground owned by Mohammed Nayef Mahmoud Shalalfah (45), from Tarqumiyah village.

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 17 September 2020, IOF backed by 2 military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers and a bulldozer stormed Kherbat al-Jomjomah, north of Hebron. They demolished an agricultural room built of bricks and tinplate on (70 sqm) and a 70-sqaure-meter water well owned Ashraf Mohammed al-Hamouri under the pretext of non-licensing and illegal construction in Area (C). Israeli authorities gave notices to halt construction in the site on 05 November 2020.

On Saturday, 19 September 2020, IOF fixed a notice on an electricity column in Madama village, southeast of Nablus, to confiscate 803 meters of a basin No. (7) in Nabe’a Fasayel, al-Zummarah area, well No. (3) affiliated with Madama village lands, south of the village, in order to establish a water purification plant in favor of Tomer agricultural settlement.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 21 September 2020, IOF reinforced with Israeli Civil Administration vehicles stormed Jordan northern valleys, east of Tubas, north of the West Bank. Israeli authorities fixed to notices on agricultural facilities’ walls owned by Rami and Hafeth Masaeed. The notices were to remove the 2 facilities within 96 hours under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (c).

At approximately 15:00 on Tuesday, 22 September 2020, IOF backed by several military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers stormed Zif village, northeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. They stationed a land donated from the owners of the Senneh family belongs to Cancer Patients Charitable Society that was leveled to build a treatment center. The soldiers stopped the construction vehicles’ work and confiscated 2 diggers, 2 trucks owned by civilians from Abu Romouz family. It should be noted that this land that has been worked on for 2 months is about 18 dunums.

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 23 September 2020, IOF backed by 6 military construction vehicles and bulldozer stormed Kherbat Jbarah village, south of Tulkarm. They demolished a wedding hall and an apartment built on (900 sqm) owned by Jawhar Farah Abu Jaber and registered under his step-mother’s name, Hanan Hamed Abu Jaber, from al-Tiaba city, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (G). The property was under the threat of confiscation in favor of constructing an industrial zone for settlements in the abovementioned area. It should be noted that the period to appeal the wedding hall case before the Supreme Court has not ended as 12 days remain; meanwhile, a final demolition order had not been issued.

At approximately 09:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Khelet Taha area, south of Dura City, southwest of Hebron. IOF were deployed in the area, while military construction vehicles demolished Mohammed Mahmoud Qateel’s water tank and electrical power network, in addition to electricity poles belonging to Dura Municipality. IOF also demolished Mofeed ‘Abed al-Rahman Hamdan’s concrete floor.

Moreover, IOF confiscated a sit-in tent established by the village residents a month ago to protest against declaring the area as state-owned lands. It should be noted that on 14 September 2020, Israeli authorities served the aforementioned civilians 96-hour demolition notices, Military orders No. 1797, that gave the concerned civilians 4 days to sort out their legal matters before the demolition and removal. The military decision No. (1797) issued in 2018, which authorizes the Israeli Civil Administration inspector to issue a demolition or removal decision against any building, in which construction has not been completed within (6 months) or has not yet been inhabited (30 days) from the date of the inspector’s arrival to the site.

This kind of notices deprives civilians of their right to defend their houses or facilities. The Israeli Supreme Court also refuses all appeals submitted to freeze or cancel these notices. Also, civilians are denied the opportunity to license their targeted properties, because of the limited time period granted in the military order.

At approximately 10:40, IOF backed by Civil Administration vehicle and a bulldozer stormed Bab Shehab area, south of Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. The bulldozer demolished a retaining wall built of bricks and cement. The land is surrounded with an agricultural land (1 dunum and 200 meter) owned by Husein Fayez al-Khawaja. The demolition decision came with no prior warning under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C).

On Wednesday morning, Israeli authorities handed civilians in the southern area in Hebron a decision to confiscate 3000 square meters of civilian’s lands distributed on several areas ( the confiscation was for military purposes), which expires 21 December 2022, and civilians have the right to submit an appeal to obtain compensation from the competent authorities. Israeli authorities use these decisions to establish watchtowers, most of the sites defined in the decision are classified as H2 area, which fall under the Israeli jurisdiction according to Oslo Accords

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks

At approximately 17:00 on Thursday, 17 September 2020, an group of Israeli settlers accompanied with bulldozers stormed Bedia village, west of Salfit, secured by IOF. the settlers attacked civilians’ lands in Khelat Eliyah and Abu Sharoukh area and leveled 16 dunums planted with fruitful trees, completely demolished a farm, uprooted 950 trees, demolished a caravan, and fences and retaining walls and corners. Following are details of the demolition construction:

Owner’s name Plot Number Item Number Item Name Type of Attack Land area Saleem Mohammed 6 7 Khelat Eliyan Leveling 4 dunums, uprooting 100 olive trees, 500 almonds, 10 figs, 20 grapes, 2 citrus, demolishe 280-meter fence, demolish 70 corners, and demolish 500-meter retaining walls 4 dunums Kamel Yusuf Salamah and Wael Yusuf Salamah 6 12 Khelat Eliyan Leveling 6 dunums, uprooting 100 olive trees, qnd 50 almods, 40 figs, and 40 grapes, demolishing 640-meter fence, and 200-meter retaining wall 6 dunums and 993 meters Dawoud Abdul Rahman Abdullah Hassan 2 1 Abu Sharoukh Demolishing a 30-square caravan, uprooting more than 20 olive trees, leveling a 50-meter fence. Demolishing a 50 meter retaining wall 5 dunums and 967 meters

On Friday morning, 18 September 2020, a group of Israeli settlers from the group of “Paying the Price” attacked took part from “Rahlim” settlement, southeast of Nablus, into the northern area in As-Sawiya, southeast of Nablus, near the abovementioned settlement. They uprooted 100 olive trees, each tree is 50 years old, owned by Ahmed Khairi Abdul Rahman, Motlaq Mousa Motlaq Abu Ras, Abdullah Yusuf Abdullah Abu Ras, and Oudah Abdul Karim al-Khatib.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

On Thursday, 17 September 2020, Israeli authorities declared a full security lockdown on the West Bank, and closed Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) and Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossings for the Jewish New Year. The lockdown will continue from Friday morning until Monday, 21 September 2020, during which Palestinians were not allowed to enter Israel, except for humanitarian, medical and urgent cases after obtaining a special permit from the Coordinator Office in the Territories. IOF usually imposes a full-scale closure and restriction on Palestinian’s movement during the Jewish holidays.

Gaza Strip:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Of all the Gaza Strip’s border crossings, only 2 currently function: Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) for movement of goods and Beit Hanoun (Erez) for movement of individuals. The Israeli authorities continued to impose restrictions on the entry of goods classified as “dual-use items”, despite their importance in reviving the market, manufacturing and maintenance. As to Beit Hanoun crossing, it is almost completely closed except for emergency humanitarian cases. Lately, a very limited number of individual cases of patients who have obtained medical referrals and financial coverage to Israel were able to travel, and some others referred to Israeli organizations working in the field of health for assistance in coordination.

For the third consecutive week, curfew is still imposed on the Gaza Strip to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, especially after coronavirus cases were confirmed outside the quarantine centers in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the suffering of Gaza Strip population has increased, and there are warns of catastrophic deterioration in their living conditions, especially if the state of emergency is maintained for a lengthy period without establishing mechanisms to protect the poor, unemployed and day laborers, and support low-income households who lost their incomes due to the state of emergency and curfew.

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 59 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 5 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 17 September 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit Anan village, and the northern entrance to al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Thursday, 18 September 2020, IOF imposed a complete closure on neighborhoods and villages of occupied East Jerusalem and restricted its measures on all checkpoints that connects between the West Bank cities and occupied East Jerusalem, within measures taken by the Israeli government to combat the spread of corona virus, which is increasing, especially during the Israeli holidays. IOF also denied access of workers from the West Bank, including permits holders, from entering occupied Jerusalem and Israel, except for diplomatic and international missions, humanitarian cases and emergency medical cases after prior coordination for them.

On Saturday, 19 September 2020, IOF tightened their measures at Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem and Jaba military checkpoint connecting between occupied Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Jericho cities, and they obstructed the traffic movement.

On Sunday, 20 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Biddu village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

Ramallah:

At approximately 21:00 on 21 September 2020, IOF established a military checkpoint near ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of Ramallah. They searched vehicles, checked civilians’ ID cards and confiscated 2 vehicles with illegal Israeli registration plate owned by Ouda Abu Rajilah and Hasan al-Bazar, from ‘Atara village. On the same day, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to: al-Mazra’a eastern village, Silwad, and Ein Yabrud village, Ramallah.

On the same day, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to: al-Mazra’a eastern, Silwad, and Ein Yabrud villages in Ramallah.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 17 September 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to Marah Rabah village, the western entrance to Tuqu village, near al-Khader village, Aqabet Hasnah area, leading to villages west of Bethlehem.

On Friday 18 September 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western and northern entrances to Tuqu village, east of Bethlehem, and in Aqabet Hasnah area, leading to villages in west of the city.

On Saturday, 19 September 2020, IOF closed al-Container” checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, obstructed the vehicles’ movement, and established 4 checkpoints at the northern entrances to Tuqu village, western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, the entrance to Marah Rabah village, and near al-Nashash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 20 September 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Rashiadah and Marah Rabah villages, near the entrances to Jannatah and Tuqu villages, Aqabet Hasaniah area, leading to villages in west of Bethlehem, and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Monday, 21 September 2020, IOF tightened their measures at al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem and established 6 checkpoints at the entrances to Tuqu, Beit Fajjar , Jannatah, and Nahalin villages, Aqabet Hasaniah area leading to villages west of Bethlehem, and near the intersection al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Tuesday, 22 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beit Fajjar area, south of Bethlehem.

Jericho:

On Friday, 18 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Saturday, 19 September 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 17 September 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to: Idhna village, al-Aroub refugee camp, and al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Friday, 18 September 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar, and Bani Na’im villages

On Saturday, 19 September 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrances to Hebron, al-Fawar refugee camp, and ad-Dhahiriya village.

On Monday, 21 September 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to: Hebron’s southern entrance, entrance to Yatta city, Bani Na’im village’s entrance, and al-Fawar refugee camp.

Nablus:

On Monday, 21 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersections of Shavei Shomron settlement, west of Nablus.

On Wednesday, 23 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Howarah village entrance, southeast of Nablus.

Jenin:

On Friday, 18 September 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the intersections of Ya’bad village, and Arana village’s intersection.

On Saturday, 19 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection if Arana village, northeast of Jenin.

On Wednesday, 23 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kfairet village’s entrance, west of Jenin.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 17 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kifl Haris village, north of Salfit.

On Saturday, 19 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

On Sunday, 20 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kifl Haris village, north of Salfit

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 17 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Friday, 18 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Monday, 21 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Izbat al-Tabib village, and the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Tuesday, 22 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Azzun village, east of Qalqilya.

Tulkarm:

On Thursday, 17 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qifin village, north of Tulkarm.

On Monday, 21 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ertah Suburb, south of Tulkarm.

