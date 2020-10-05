Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Exposes Relationship of Former Regime with Zionist Entity, role of the UAE

Posted on by martyrashrakat

2020-10-05 06

Source

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, revealed on Sunday with the documents, part of the relationship of former regime with the Zionist entity and Israeli interference in Yemen . He said that advisor to the Israeli Foreign Minister, Bruce Kashdan, arrived in Sana’a on July 14, 2007 for an unannounced visit that lasted for two days.

According to the document, on the unannounced visit in July 2007, the Israeli official met military and security leaders, relatives of former President Ali Saleh. The document added that the visit was arranged by Yemeni officials in addition to the role of the United Arab Emirates

The National Security Agency document during the previous regime revealed: Israeli official’s Kashdan, visit in 2007 was the 2nd of its kind, after a previous visit on February 2, 2005. During the visit of the Israeli official, cooperation with officials in the authority at the time in the security field and the security of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab. The military, agricultural and tourism fields, commercial cooperation and permitting of Israeli products to the Yemeni market were discussed



The document added: One of the most important issues was allowing civil aviation and preparation for signing an agreement that allowing Israeli civil aviation to cross Yemen’s airspace.

A document issued by the UAE embassy in Sana’a: Jewish delegation visiting Sana’a asked officials to naturalize approximately 60,000 Israelis with Yemeni nationality, 15,000 of whom have American citizenship. The Emirati ambassador in Sanaa, Hamad Saeed Al-Zaabi, in a memorandum to the UAE FM in 2004: “Yemeni-Jewish normalization” is part of a larger scheme drawn up by USA.

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e pointed out On May 19, 1997, the American ambassador praised Sana’a for the decision of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh who decided to cancel the boycott of the second and third levels. He indicated that the former regime has gradually proceeded with normalization with the Zionist enemy and the preparation of the Yemeni arena for it. Confronting the aggression is the only option, and standing in the face of the Israeli plot is to protect Yemen.

He said that “ We have other evidence of the Israeli military participation in the aggression, and it will be revealed in due course”. He added that the battle with the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen today is a fateful battle, and standing against the aggression is standing in the face of Israeli plans, and it is a correct and correct position.

Brigadier General Sare’e indicated that the normalization of relations between the regimes and authorities of the countries of aggression and the Israeli entity participating in the aggression against our country confirms that Yemen is indeed in the right position, and that the option of confrontation and steadfastness is the option that cannot be reversed. He renewed the call for local mercenaries who work for the benefit of foreign powers to return to the right path.

