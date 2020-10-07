Al-Quds Brigades Military Council: We Will Surprise The Enemy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Military wing of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad resistance movement, al-Quds Brigades, stressed that it is in a state of ultimate readiness for any future confrontation, adding that it has what would surprise the enemy.

On the 33rd anniversary of its launching, member of al-Quds Brigades military council, Abo Mohammad, announced that the group possesses “the capabilities that inflict losses upon the occupation,” stressing that the brigades will keep developing its military work.

Abo Mohammad added that “we’ve been able to impose the equation of deterrence with the Zionist occupation, especially that the Zionist enemy was transgressing everything without having redlines, the equation after 2012 has altered the rules of engagement and forced the Zionist entity not to kill our people.”

He also pointed to the major role of martyr Bahaa Abu al-Atta to deter the occupation and confuse its security system.

Abo Mohammad went on to say that “after 33 years, we recall the al-Quds Brigades’ first military formation, and the mission that was shouldered by the one who set the foundation for the military work towards Palestine,” stressing that its launching was to preserve the heritage of martyrs, especially those who sacrificed their lives to raise the resistance. They are the nucleus of the military work.”

The man also made clear that the military wing started with humble operations, but was able to develop and turn to be a hard number: “The al-Quds Brigades proved strong presence in all wars over the last three decades, dealing painful blows to the occupation. It was pioneer in striking major Zionist cities.”

