Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (24– 30 September 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source

24 – 30 September 2020

17 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a journalist, wounded in IOF excessive use of force:

11 were wounded in IOF suppression of two peaceful protests in Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya; 2 others in Ramallah; 3, including a journalist, in Nablus; and a child in Hebron.

Israeli naval forces drown and damage 3 Palestinian boats;

2 shootings reported eastern Gaza Strip;

In 62 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 49 civilians arrested, including 7 children, a woman, and a person with disability;

West Bank: IOF demolished 4 houses, 3 residential tents, and 7 barracks; 3 dunums razed and lands confiscated;

Palestine TV denied from covering demolition in Tubas, and its broadcast vehicle confiscated;

Settler-attacks: 50 olive trees burned; 2 farms attacked in Nablus and Bethlehem;

IOF established 54 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 8 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF attacks rendered 9 Palestinian civilians wounded in excessive use of force, including a child and a journalist in the West Bank. IOF also continued its policy of demolishing and destroying Palestinian houses and facilities for its settlement expansion schemes.

In another evidence of the systematic Israeli policy against press crews, and Palestinian and international media agencies operating in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), IOF confiscated Palestine TV vehicle and handed its driver a confiscation warrant, under the pretext that the vehicle and Palestine TV its staff were present in a closed military zone in Jordan Valley, east of Tubas, to obstruct their work and prevent them from revealing the truth about Israeli violations. PCHR considers these violations part of a well-planned scheme to isolate the oPt from the rest of the world and to eliminate stories about IOF crimes against Palestinian civilians in the oPt.

This week, PCHR documented 35 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: 9 civilians wounded in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank; 11 were wounded in IOF suppression of two peaceful protests in Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya; 2 others in Ramallah; 3, including a journalist, in Nablus; and a child in Hebron.

In the Gaza Strip, 2 IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands and twice at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip. Israeli naval forces drowned and damaged 3 Palestinian boats.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 62 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 49 Palestinians were arrested, including 7 children, a woman and a person with disability. In Gaza, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Rafah.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 9 violations, including:

Bethlehem: 3 residential tents and 5 barracks demolished; 3 dunums razed;

Hebron: 3 houses served cease-construction notices, concrete pump and cement mixer confiscated; and 2 houses (built of bricks and tin-plates) demolished;

Tubas: 1639 sqm confiscated; 2 houses demolished in the Northern Valley; and 2 cars confiscated, including Palestine TV’s car.

Nablus: tin-plated barracks demolished;

Jericho: barracks demolished.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers documented 2 attacks: 50 Perennial olive trees burned, southern Bethlehem; and two poultry farms assaulted with stones and sharp tool, one in Nablus.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Also, internal restrictions continued in the Gaza Strip for the fifth consecutive week to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, after coronavirus cases were confirmed outside the quarantine centers in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the suffering of Gaza Strip population has increased especially in terms of health and the economy.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 24 September 2020, IOF stationed near Tal al-‘Asur street adjacent to the entrance of Kafr Malek village, west of Ramallah governorate, opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle while entering the abovementioned village. As a result, Mahmoud Farouq Ba’irat (18), was hit with a live bullet to his leg; and Jehad Fahed Ba’irat (19), was hit with a live bullet in his shoulder. Meanwhile, IOF prevented the access of the Palestinian Red Crescent’s medical personnel to the scene and took the two injured Palestinians to an Israeli hospital. IOF called the families of both Mahmoud and Jihad Ba’irat and informed them that their sons went into surgery at “Shaare Zedek” Medical Center in Israel. They told them that their health was stable, and that their detention was extended pending investigation, claiming that they threw Molotov cocktails at IOF.

At approximately 03:15, IOF moved into Ein al-Sultan refugee camp, in the central Jericho governorate. Dozens of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers who responded by firing sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. The clashes continued for about an hour and half, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:30 on Friday, 25 September 2020, IOF stationed inside the annexation wall, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of Khuzaa and al-Qarara, adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 10:30, Nablus residents with the participation of the Factions of National Action in Nablus gathered in front of al-Abrar Mosque in Asira al-Qibliya, southeast of Nablus to hold a peaceful protest that was occurred heading to the Khilat al-Sakhra area, east of Nablus. The protestors raised the Palestinian flags and sang against the occupation, annexation and the Deal of the Century. As soon as they arrived, they found a large number of the Israeli soldiers are waiting for them, they suppressed the protest and fired live bullets, rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters against the peaceful protestors. As a result, three civilians were injured including the journalist Naser Suliman Shtayyeh (49), working at Flasha Agency, hit with a teargas canister to his back and treated in the spot; and the two other injuries were a 35-year-old man who was hit with a tear gas canister to his face, and the other one (25), was hit with a rubber bullet to his leg.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 7 civilians were shot with direct rubber bullets and sound bombs; two to the head, one in the chest, one in the hand, one in the back and the rest sustained rubber bullets in the limbs.

At approximately 09:00 on Saturday, 26 September 2020, IOF stationed inside the annexation wall between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at agricultural lands and Palestinian shepherds, east of al-Shawka, east of Rafah. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 15:00, a number of Palestinian young men gathered at Bab al-Zawiyah area in the center of Hebron and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint established at al-Shuhada’a closed street. A number of Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs, live bullets and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers and chased them. Resulted in a number of civilians in the area suffered teargas inhalation and forced the owners of the stores to close their stores.

At approximately 17:30, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area. Clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were shot with rubber bullets in their limbs, and one was hit in his back.

At approximately 16:00 on Sunday, 27 September 2020, an Israeli infantry unit coming from “Karmei Tzur” settlement, stormed al-Thuhr neighborhood, south of Beit Ummar, and deployed between civilians’ houses. A group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with sound bombs, rubber bullets and teargas canisters against the stone-throwers. As a result, IOF withdrew at approximately 19:00, leaving a number of Palestinian civilians suffering teargas inhalation, and no incursions or arrests were reported.

At approximately 19:00 on Monday, 28 September 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed at sea off al-Soudaniya area, in western Jabaliya, opened fire and water pumped Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5-6 nautical miles. As a result, 3 fishing boats were severely damaged and sank, and no injuries were reported. The 3 fishing boats belonged to fishermen from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of the Gaza Strip. Following are the details:

Boat belonging to Ali Nafiz Salah (34), a boat used for lighting, fishermen were able to retrieve the boat later; 27 boat lights and a generator were lost. Boat belonging to Adel Sa’eed Abu Riyala (47), whose boat sank and was not found. 10 boat lights damaged; the boat belongs to Mahmoud Khalil Abu Riyala (34).

At approximately 07:15 on Tuesday, 29 September 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and intermittently opened fire at them, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They deployed between civilians’ houses, established checkpoints at the village’s entrances and closed the village. IOF searched the vehicles and ID cards of Palestinians before letting them leave the village. Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered and threw stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli soldiers, who responded by firing rubber and live bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. The clashes continued for over than 3 hours and resulted in dozens of civilians in the area suffered teargas inhalation, and Younis Sufian Obaid (17), and Mohammed Wael Obaid (23), were arrested.

At approximately 19:30 on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Surif, west of Hebron, and stationed in al-Qrinat area, and deployed between civilians’ houses. Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded by firing rubber and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. As a result, a 16-year-old child was shot in his chest and he was referred to the PRC in Hebron by an ambulance. Medical sources described his health condition as moderate. No arrests were reported.

II. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 24 September 2020

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Bab Huta neighborhood, one of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City neighborhoods. They raided and searched Sufiyan al-‘Ajouni’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF raided ‘Adnan Yousef Mostafa Jaradat’s (53) house located at the entrance to Silat_al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. IOF ordered ‘Adnan to bring all his money before searching the house. ‘Adnan’s wife, Salam Burhan Jaber, brought NIS 6400 and gave them to the Israeli officer. After that, IOF were deployed in the house as a prelude to search it. Before their withdrawal, IOF wrote on a paper the value of the confiscated money, ordered ‘Adnan to sign on the paper and handed it to him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched ‘Abdullah Ibrahim Abu Mariyia’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, IOF moved into Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, where they raided and searched Mostafa Jamal al-Remhi’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ashraf ‘Abdullah al-Masry (43) and Mohammed Ashraf Abu al-Humus (21) and arrested both of them.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Yaser al-Razem (24) and Mohammed Khaled Hazinah (23) while they were near Bab Huta Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, and took them to a police station in the Old City.

At approximately 21:30, IOF arrested Yousef Ya’qoub al-Rashq (20) while he was near Bab Huta Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, and took him to a police station in the Old City.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner, Yousef ‘Ali al-Kaswani (22) and arrested him. It should be noted that al-Kaswani was arrested 3 times during the past 6 months; latest of which was a week ago. Al-Kaswai has been placed under house arrest for 3 months.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Zububa village, west of Jenin; Anabta village, east of Tulkarm; Kafr Qaddum village, east of Qalqilya; and Yatta, Beit Awwa, Sa’ir, and Hadab villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 25 September 2020

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. IOF raided and searched Yazan Jamal ‘Atallah’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Shuyukh al-Arrub village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Kamal ‘Awidat’s ( 29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:30, IOF moved into al-Sa’diyia neighborhood, one of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City neighborhoods. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner, Nehad Bader Younis Zaghir (42), and arrested him.

At approximately 20:20, IOF stationed at a temporary checkpoint established at the entrance to ‘Anin village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank, arrested Yousef al-Shami (26), from Jenin camp, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 23:00, IOF arrested Basem Mohammed ‘Asaliyia (46) and his son Malek (19) after severely beating them while they were near Alsilsila Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates. They were then taken to a police station in the city.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Far’un village, east of Tulkarm; and Halhul city and Hebron city in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 26 September 2020

At approximately 12:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Mobtasem ‘Obaid (20) while he was at the eastern entrance to Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 16:00, IOF stationed near the annexation wall in al-Dahra area, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank, arrested 3 children, including 2 siblings, and took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees were identified as Mostafa (13) and Mohammed (12) Yousef ‘Asa’d Khalil Yaseen, and Mohammed Ayman Khalil Yaseen (13).

Sunday, 27 September 2020

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, 27 September 2020, the two children Saied Mohammed al-A’war (17) and Mohamed Subhi Zaloum (17) surrounded themselves to the Moscovia Prison in West Jerusalem, in order to complete their trial procedures after they were placed under 5-month actual and house arrest, in addition to deporting them away from their house located in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. It should be noted that al-A’war and Zaloum surrounded themselves as a prelude to take them to Damon Prison until issuing a sentence against them. Both of them were accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a bus carrying settlers. The two children were arrested on 05 April 2020 after raiding their houses in Silwan village. They were taken and interrogated in Ashkelon prison for 22 days; during which they were beaten, caused and shackled (shabeh) for several hours. After that, they were transferred to Megiddo Prison and then to Damon Prison. The court extended their arrest until issuing the indictment. Al-A’war and Zaloum’s lawyer, Mohammed Mahmoud, submitted applications to the District Court, calling for releasing them and placing them under a house arrest, but the court refused his request. The lawyer filed an appeal to the Israeli Supreme Court and managed to release them on parole on 06 April 2020.

Monday, 28 September 2020

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mohammed Mahmoud ‘Atiyia Shosha’s (32) house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner, ‘Emad al-Deen Khalil ‘Abisan (33) and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF who were patrolling near “Elon Moreh“ settlement, which is established on Beit Furik, Deir al-Hatab and Salem villages lands, northeast of Nablus, arrested 4 civilians. IOF claimed that those civilians had Molotov cocktails. It turned out later that the arrestees are from Ein Beit al-Ma’ refugee camp, west of Nablus, and IOF took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees were identified as Mohammed Eyad Hamdi (18), Kareem Shaheen (19). Mohammed Akram Hamdi (19), and Mohammed Jalal Abu al-Reesh (18).

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Dura city, Beit Ula, al-Hadab and Beit ‘Amra villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 29 September 2020

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Ahmed ‘Emad al-Badawi’s (14) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF stationed at Jit village intersection, north of Qalqilya, arrested ‘Alaa Hussam Nassar (20), from Anabta village, east of Tubas, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Qusai ‘Abed ‘Olayan (22), Mohammed Mousa Mostafa (19) and Yunis Wesam Abu al-Humus (18).

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into al-Salam suburb in Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Hazem Ayman al-Tamimi’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Khalil Mohammed ‘Abed al-Latif’s (45) shop and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stationed at Deir Ballut intersection, west of Salfit, arrested Mo’taz Mousa Hussain Bari (22), from Immatain village in eastern Qalqilya, while heading to his workplace in Israel.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into Immatain village in eastern Qalqilyia. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mousa Hussain Bari (49) and Mo’az Ibrahim Yamen (20) and arrested them.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Far’un village, east of Qalqilya; and Sa’ir, Imreish, Ash-Shuyukh, and Beit Einun villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 30 September 2020

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses, from which they arrested 2 civilians; one of them was with disability while the other was a child. The arrestees were identified as Aows Mousa al-Salibi (20), a person with disability, and Obai Yousef Abu Mariyia (16).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Idna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Shadi Hasan al-Batran’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child. The arrestees were identified as Hamza Khowis (18), Ayham Abu Jum’a (16) and Mohammed Abu Ghannam (22).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested ‘Ali Mousa al-‘Ajouri (21) and Saif Majed al-‘Ajouri (18).

At approximately 11:30, IOF moved into Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shadi ‘Abdullah al-Motawer (43), Fatah Movement Secretary, and arrested him. It should be noted that al-Motawer was deported from al-Aqsa Mosque for several months, and he is exposed to ongoing harassments by Israeli Intelligence Service; last of which was in mid-September 2020. Also, al-Motawer’s wife was deported to the West bank and her residency was withdrawn.

At approximately 14:00 on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, IOF moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, where they raided and searched ‘Ayida Mohammed al-Sedawi’s (60) house and arrested her.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Jalazone refugee camp, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 2 siblings identified as Ahmed (24) and Yaseen (26) Mohammed al-‘Araishi.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 07:00 on Thursday, 24 September 2020, IOF demolished 3 residential tents and 5 barracks to graze sheep in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem, under the pretext of building without licensing. Ahmed Ghazal, Head of Kisan Village’s Council, said that IOF stormed Tina area, east of Kisan village, completely closed it, and prevented civilians from entering or leaving the village. He added that IOF bulldozers also demolished 5 barracks and 3 tents owned by Saleh Ahmed Obayat, Issa Abdullah Ghazal, and Salah Ahmed Obayat.

At approximately 10:00 on the same Thursday, IOF backed by several military construction vehicles accompanied with Civil Administration officers stormed Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron and stationed in Ma’in area. Israeli authorities handed civilians 3 notices to halt construction in their houses under the pretext of building without licensing. Following are details of the notices:

An under-construction house built on (100sqm); property of Issa Jamal Hamamdah. An under-construction house built on (110sqm); property of Ibrahim Mohammed Dababsa. An under-construction house built on (90sqm); property of Ibrahim Shehadah No’man.

On the same day, IOF issued a military order No. (20/12/H) to confiscate a 1,639 square meters from a land owned by Adnan Mustafa Amin Daraghmah in Kherbat Ghazal area in Jordan’s northern valleys to expand a water pumping station from an artesian water well feeding Israeli settlements and military camps.

At approximately 11:30 on Saturday, 26 September 2020, IOF backed by 2 military construction vehicles accompanied with Civil Administration officers stormed al-Khaldiyah area, east of Yatta area, south of Hebron. The soldiers raided a construction site and Israeli authorities prevented a concrete pump and mixer from reaching the site, detained them for a short time before confiscating them under the pretext of illegal work in Area (C).

At approximately 10:20 on Tuesday, 29 September 2020, IOF accompanied with Civil Administration vehicle and 2 bulldozers stormed Kherbat Yarza in Jordan’s northern valleys, east of Tubas, north of the West Bank. IOF demolished 2 houses built on (60sqm) owned by Hafeth and Rami Nai, Hafeth Masaeed under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C). IOF also prevented Palestine TV Satellite crews from covering the incidents and confiscated their vehicle.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 10:20, on Monday, 29 September 2020, the Palestine TV reporter in Tubas, Ameer Shaheen, headed to Kherbet Yerza in northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas, to cover the demolition of two houses by IOF. The reporter arrived at the area in a Palestine TV vehicle, driven by Suliman Hejjeh (34). Upon their arrival, the two journalists saw an SUV of the Israeli Civil Administration present in the area to secure the demolition of two houses by Israeli bulldozers. Shaheen stepped out of the vehicle, 500 meters away from the two houses, and started to photograph the demolition. Meanwhile, Hejjeh said that: “Five minutes after our arrival, an Israeli liaison officer came and asked for my ID card and I gave it to him. He took it to another officer and then returned and told me to take everything from the vehicle because he would confiscate under the pretext of being in a closed military zone. They confiscated the vehicle and took it to an unknown destination after allowing us to take our belongings from it. The officers handed me a confiscation warrant.” Hejjeh added that his colleague Shaheen continued to photograph the demolition for half an hour until it was over. He called Tubas Governor and told him about the incident. The Governor sent a taxi for them to take them to Palestine TV office in Tubas.

At approximately 11:00, IOF stormed al-Baqi’ah hell in Jordan’s northern valleys, east of Tubas, north of the West Bank. IOF confiscated a vehicle owned by Yusuf Qasem Mohammed Abu Arrah, a farmer, and handed him a paper of the confiscation decision.

At approximately 13:00, IOF accompanied with Civil Administration bulldozer stormed al-Sababah area, east of Howarah area, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. The bulldozer demolished a barrack built of zinco sheets on (120sqm) owned by Jamil Jamal Khader, from Howara village. Khader built the barrack 3 months ago and cost him NIS 20,000 to use it as a car wash, but he was surprised of a notice fixed on the barrack’s walls by IOF 4 days ago to demolish it within 96 hours under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C).

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, IOF uprooted dozens of olive trees after they leveled a land in Husan village, west of Bethlehem and demolished a pergola and pertaining walls.

Mohammed Sibatin, Head of Husan Village Council, said that IOF uprooted dozens of olive trees after leveling lands (estimated of 3 dunums) of many farmers in Kherbat Hammoudah, west of the village. Sibatin emphasized that IOF demolished pertaining walls and a pergola that was used as a store and implanting owned by Adel Sa’di Shushah under the pretext that these lands are under the Israeli full control and no one is allowed to enter them or prepare them. Sibatin also said that Israeli soldiers lately escalated their military measures against Palestinian farmers in the abovementioned area as they prevented them from approaching their lands adjacent to “Beitar Illit” settlement established on civilian’s lands, west of Bethlehem.

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by several military construction vehicles accompanied with Civil Administration officers, a bulldozer, and a digger stormed Shi’b al Batin in al-Masafer area, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed between civilians’ houses while the bulldozer demolished 2 houses built of tin plates under the pretext of building without a license. The demolition included the following:

Facility Distance Description Construction year Owner Individuals Residential house 50sqm Bricks and tin plates 2011 Mohammed Ishaq Mahmoud Jabrin 11 Residential house 50sqm Bricks and tin plates 2011 Mousa Ishaq Mahmoud Jabrin 3 tent 20sqm Shader and pipes 2015 Mousa Ishaq Mahmoud Jabrin 3

At the same time, IOF accompanied with Civil Administration vehicle ( bulldozer) stormed Jiftlik village, north of Jericho, north of the West Bank. The bulldozer demolished a barrack built of zinco sheets on (100m)owned by Hasan Salem Mousa al-Ka’abnah, from Jiftlik village. Al-Ka’abnah used part of the barrack as a home for him and his family comprised of 10 individuals, most of them are children, and the other part as animals’ barn. The demolition came under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C).

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and their Property

On Friday, 25 September 2020, Israeli settlers burnt 50 olive trees in Wadi al-Shami area, southwest of al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. Mohammed Brijiyah, Head of Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said that Israeli settlers from “Neve Daniel” settlement established on lands of al-Khader village, burnt 50 olive trees implanted for more than 20 years in Wadi al-Sham area, southwest of al-Khader village, owned by Amin Khader Salah.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 26 September 2020, a group of Israeli settlers from the group of “Paying the Price”, from Esh Kodesh settlement outpost, southeast of Nablus, attacked Ras al-Nakhel area, east of Qasrah village, adjacent to the abovementioned The settlers attacked 2 poultry farms, one of them is owned by Fadi Awatlah and Adli Mohammed Rezeq and the other is owned by Abdul Haki, al-Wadin using stones and sharp tools. The settlers punctured the water tanks feeding the land with sharp tools, damaged electricity panels, water and cooling pumps, and sat fire into a land owned by Adli Mohammed Rezeq, as a tractor and an illegal car were completely burnt before civilians gathered and extinguished the fire. In the meantime, clashes erupted between settlers and civilians and Israeli soldiers intervened in favor of the settlers and protected them and took them back to the settlement outpost. Clashes between Israeli soldiers and civilians continued during which the soldiers fired tear gas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

IV. Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

IOF declared closing the West Bank and Gaza Strip crossings on Sunday, 27 September 2020, and Monday, 28 September 2020, due to Jewish holiday of “Yom Kippur.”

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said that West Bank crossings will be closed during the abovementioned days, except for the following crossings: al-Zaytoun crossing, Checkpoint 300/Bethlehem Road, Qalandiya Checkpoint in Jerusalem Suburbs, Barta’a checkpoint, Nabi Ilyas checkpoint for residents in seam points. The Coordinator added that these crossings will work on a limited scope for humanitarian and urgent cases and for specific groups of people, who can enter Israel through their permits.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli authorities declared that only humanitarian and life-saving cases will be allowed to travel through Beit Hanou “Erez” crossing, while Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) will be closed.

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 54 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 8 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 27 September 2020, IOF established metal detector gates, and put cement cubes at the entrances to Arab neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem and completely closed them, obstructing the traffic movement in all neighborhoods. This was coincided with Israel’s celebration of Jewish holiday of “Yom Kippur”, in which it is prohibited to use vehicles and all kinds of transportations until late hour on the next day evening. It should be noted that the Israeli government declared on 22 September 2020, imposing a wide-scale lockdown that included several sectors, coinciding with the widespread of coronavirus as they impose huge fines on occupied East Jerusalem’s residents who move about 1000 meter away from their houses or leave their house to do their business without a permit.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 24 September 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Atara village’s bridge, Silwad, and Ein Yabrud villages, in Ramallah.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 24 September 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the northern and western entrances to Tuqu village, the entrance to Nahalin village, Aqabet Hasanah area leading to villages, west of Bethlehem.

On Friday, 25 September 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Khader, Bet Fajjar, and Nahalin villages, west of Bethlehem.

On Saturday, 26 September 2020, IOF completely closed military Checkpoint (300), north of Bethlehem” in front of civilians’ movement and tightened their measures at “al-Nafaq” and al-Container checkpoints. IOF also established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Fajjar, Tuqu, Nahalin, and Marah Rabah villages, near al-Nashash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 27 September 2020, IOF established 6 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Fajjar and Tuqu villages, the entrances to Nahalin, Ash-Shawawra, and Marah Rabah villages, and near al-Nashash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Monday, 26 September 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Tuqu village, and near al-Nashash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Tuesday, 29 September 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Jala, Beit Fajjar, Tuqu, and al-Kahder villages.

On Wednesday, 30 September 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Tuqu village, and Aqabet Hassnah leading to villages west of Bethlehem.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 24 September 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to: Beit Awwa village, Hebron’s southern entrance, and Kharsa village

On Friday, 25 September 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Jalajel and Beit villages, Hebron’s western entrance, and ad-Dhahiriya village.

On Saturday, 26 September 2020, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa village, al-Fawar refugee camp, Hebron’s western and eastern entrances, and Bani Na’im village.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 27 September 2020, IOF closed al-Ibrahim Mosque in the center of Hebron’s Old City and prevented Palestinian civilians from approaching it or performing prayers in it. Israeli authorities claimed that the closure was due to “Simchat Torah”

On Monday, 26 September 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to as-Samu villages, and Al-Arroub refugee camp.

On Tuesday, 29 September 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Kharsa village, and Beit Ummar village.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 24 September 2020, IOF established2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beita village, branching from Nablus-Ramallah street, at intersections of Sarra village, branching from Nablus-Qalqilya street, southwest of Nablus.

On Sunday, 27 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qabalan village, southeast of Nablus.

On Monday, 28 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint near the intersection of Deir Sharaf village (on Nablus – Tulkarm main road), west of Nablus.

Jenin:

On Sunday, 27 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin.

Salfit:

on Saturday, 27 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kifl Haris village, north of Salfit.

On Monday, 28 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kafr al-Deek village, west of Salfit.

Qalqilya:

on Saturday, 27 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kafr Laqif village, east of Qalqilya.

On Tuesday, 29 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

Tulkarm:

On Monday, 28 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrances to Saffarin village, southeast of Tulkarm.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: Alquds, Gaza, Home demolition, Human rights violation, IOF, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Crimes, Occupied W Bank, PCHR, Prisoners of Zion, Settlements and settlers, Siege on Gaza |