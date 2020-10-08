Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (01– 07 October 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

01– 07 October 2020

Civilian shot dead by IOF near ‘Annab checkpoint in Tulkarm;

18 Palestinian civilians, including 2 childern, wounded in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank;

15 were wounded in IOF suppression of two peaceful protests in Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya; 2 others in Nablus and Jenin; and a child sustained critical wounds in occupied East Jerusalem.

4 shootings reported at agricultural lands and 4 others at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip;

In 112 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 102 civilians arrested, including 15 children;

IOF conducts two incursions into the border areas central and southern Gaza Strip, where they sprayed agricultural lands with pesticides;

A bulldozer confiscated in Nablus; and 62 olive trees cut and burned by settlers in Salfit;

IOF established 68 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 3 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints.

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF killed a civilian in Tulkarm, under the pretext of throwing Molotov Cocktails. Furthermore, IOF attacks rendered 18 Palestinian civilians wounded in excessive use of force, including 2 children, in the West Bank. In addition, settlers’ attacks and confiscation of Palestinians’ properties continued, under the pretext of working without permits.

This week, PCHR documented 197 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: on 05 October 2020, IOF killed Sameer Ahmed ‘Abed al-Jaleel Hamidy (24), from Beit Lid village in eastern Tulkarm, near ‘Annab military checkpoint in Tulkarm, and kept his corpse in custody. IOF claimed that they targeted a group of civilians who threw Molotov cocktails at them. Although there were no eyewitnesses present at the time of the incident to confirm or deny the Israeli account; IOF could have used less lethal force especially that the Israeli military sites are fortified, and there was no serious threat or danger even if the sites were targeted with Molotov cocktails.

Furthermore, 18 civilians, including 2 children, wounded in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank; 15 were wounded in IOF suppression of two peaceful protests in Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya; 2 others in Nablus and Jenin; and a child sustained serious wounds in occupied East Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, 4 IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands and 4 others at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 112 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 102 Palestinians were arrested, including 15 children.

In Gaza Strip, IOF conducted 2 incursions into eastern Bureij refugee camp and eastern Khan Yunis; during which, Israeli drone sprayed agricultural lands in border area with pesticides, east of Khan Yunis, and arrested a child who sneaked into Israel and released him later.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented one violation in Nablus, where IOF stopped working in an agricultural land and confiscated a bulldozer.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers documented 2 attacks: 12 olive trees cut and 50 others burned in Salfit.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

IOF declared closing the West Bank and Gaza Strip crossings on Friday, 02 October 2020, and Saturday, 03 October 2020, due to Jewish holiday of “Sukkot.”

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said that West Bank crossings will be closed during the abovementioned days, except for the following crossings: Barta’a checkpoint, Nabi Ilyas checkpoint for residents in seam points, and Ni’lin checkpoint, which will be opened and operated as usual on Fridays. The Coordinator added that only humanitarian and life-saving cases will be allowed to travel through Beit Hanou “Erez” crossing, while Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) will be closed.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

At approximately 11:00 on Thursday, 01 October 2020, IOF moved into Qatanna village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Saleem Mahmoud Shamasna’s (50) house, arrested him and confiscated his vehicle. Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered near Shamasna’s house and threw stones at Israeli soldiers who responded by firing rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers and chased them. Resulted in a number of civilians in the area suffered teargas inhalation. It should be noted that Shamasna served almost about 7 years in the Israeli prisons in separate periods; in the last of which he spent 18 months in administrative detention.

At approximately 15:30, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of Khuza’a village, adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into Sabastia village, northwest of Nablus, north of the West Bank, and stationed in al-Athar area, west of the city. Dozens of young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers who responded with live bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, Adham Anwar al-Sha’er (29), from Barqa village, was shot and injured with a live bullet in his left eye while sitting with 3 of his friends in a restaurant, 30 meters away from the soldiers. Adham was taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital for treatment and then he was transferred to al-Najah Hospital, where he underwent a surgery to remove his eye. It should be noted that Adham was shot while he was playing cards with his friends and he was not participating in the events, so there was no justification or reason to shot him.

Adham Anwar al-Sha’er said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “At approximately 22:00 on Thursday, 01 October 2020, while I was sitting in Sebastia Caffe in al-Athar area, west of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, and playing cards with 3 of my friends. I saw about 30 Israeli soldiers stationed 30 meters away from the caffe’s garden, but we did not care because we are accustomed to such incursions. Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers who responded with rubber bullets and teargas canisters. During the clashes, my friends and I entered the caffe and continued our game. As soon as we stood up, an Israeli soldier targeted me with a live bullet in my left eye. After 2 minutes I lost my consciousness and woke up in the ambulance. I was taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital where they told me that I lost my left eye. Lately, my family informed me that I was transferred to al-Najah Hospital in Nablus, and at approximately 10:00, on the next day I underwent a 3-hours surgery at al-Najah Hospital, and my left eye was removed. Later, I will have cosmetic operations in the removed eye”.

At approximately 02:30 on Friday, 02 October 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area and opened fire at them, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 07:00, IOF stationed near the annexation wall, adjacent to Faroun village, south of Tulkarm, banned the entry of the Palestinian workers into Israel through one of the holes in the annexation wall, even if they had permits. Meanwhile, verbal altercation erupted between the workers and the Israeli soldiers; during which, the soldiers attacked the workers. As a result, Ra’fat Ghaleb Mansour (32), from Kafr Qalil, east of Nablus, sustained 2 fractures in his leg after an Israeli soldier severely pushed. Mansour was taken to Dr. Thabit Thabit Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established on Kafr Qaddum village lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest where dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area. Meanwhile, IOF fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 13 civilians, including a child, were wounded. (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians).

At approximately 17:10, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of Khuza’a, adjacent to the border fence with Israel. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 16:30 on Saturday, 03 October 2020, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established on Kafr Qaddum village lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest where dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area. Meanwhile, they fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, two civilians were shot with live bullets; one in the lower limbs and the other in the waist.

At approximately 17:30, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of al-Fukhari village, adjacent to the border fence with Israel. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They were deployed in the village neighborhoods, where they established a temporary military checkpoint at the western entrance and searched the Palestinian vehicles. Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli soldiers. IOF immediately moved into ‘ Obaid neighborhood from the western entrance and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the demonstrators. The clashes continued for 2 hours. As a result, dozens of civilians suffered teargas inhalation. Also, Ahmed Haitham Mahmoud (19) and Lo’ay Ashraf Mahmoud (23) were arrested.

At approximately 21:00 on Sunday, 04 October 2020, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hizma village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, stationed at the city entrance and patrolled the streets. Dozens of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with live bullets and teargas canisters. As a result, Ameer Ghazi Salah al-Dein (16), was shot with a live bullet in his head and was taken with the PRC’s ambulance to one of the Ramallah’s hospitals. Medical sources described his health as critical due to a skull fracture. Lately, IOF withdrew from the village and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:30 on Monday, 05 October 2020, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank, and stationed in Jabal Abu Thuhair and Khillat al-Suha, southeast of the village. Dozens of young men gathered and throw stones at the Israeli soldiers who responded with live bullets and teargas canisters. As a result, an 18-years-old civilian, from Khillat al-Suha, was shot with a live bullet in his pelvis and he was taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital. Many civilians suffered teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. Before their withdrawal, IOF raided and searched Ahmed Khairy Khalaf’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:45 on Monday, 05 October 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of al-Qarara village, adjacent to the border fence with Israel. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 19:20, IOF stationed in a temporary military checkpoint established at the entrance of ‘Inab settlement, east of Tulkarm, fired several live bullets near the checkpoint. Later, the Israeli authorities announced in a statement that they monitored 3 Palestinian civilians throwing Molotov Cocktails at a military site in the area, and that IOF opened fire at them, targeting one of them. Israeli media stated that the wounded civilian was killed after being shot with a live bullet in his chest, and IOF kept his body in custody while and the two other civilians flee. The killed civilian was identified as Sameer Ahmed Hamidi (24), from Beit Lid, east of Tulkarm. Hamidi was a member in the Student Union Council in al-Khadouri University, and he was a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons, and was released 2 years ago. PCHR’s fieldworker said that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) officially informed Hamidi’s family about the death of their son. Although there were no eyewitnesses present at the time of the incident to confirm or deny the Israeli account; IOF could have used less lethal force especially that the Israeli military sites are fortified, and there was no serious threat or danger even if the sites were targeted with Molotov cocktails.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniya offshore, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within (3-5 nautical miles) and opened fire at them causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 06:40 on Tuesday, 06 October 2020, IOF along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi refugee camp, opened fire at agricultural lands, adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 09:20 on Tuesday, 06 October 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniya offshore, west of Jabalia, and al-Waha, northwest of Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and sporadically opened fire at them, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:00 on Wednesday, 07 October 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniya offshore, west of Jabalia, and al-Waha, northwest of Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened heavy fire at them and fired sound bombs, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

II. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 01 October 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 4 civilians, including 2 children. The arrestees were identified as: Isma’il Sameer al-Fayoumi (17), ‘Odai Hussni al-Najjar (9), Moatasem Wael ‘Awadallah Zaydat (19), and Yazan Mahmoud al-Najjar (18).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Dhahiriya village in southern Hebron, where they raided and searched Ashraf Hussain Hasan Jabareen’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:10, IOF moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 2 civilians, including a child. The arrestees were identified as Sa’d Ahmed Salem (19) and Mansour Ahmed Mostafa ‘Ata (17).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Al-Tur neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Ashraf Khaled al-Hadra (22) and Baker ‘Emad al-Moghrabi (27) and withdrew later.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses, from which they arrested Hamad Niam Ikhlayil (17) and Suliman Mohammed Abu Dayyiah (16), taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:10, IOF moved into Al-Mazra’a al-Sharqiya village in Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Sameh Hussain Shikha (27), Ja’far Suliman Abu ‘Aliyia (25) and Mohammed Jad Hussain Hifa (22).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Hebron and stationed in al-Dahiyia area. They raided and searched Waheeb Hamdi Abu Hadeed’s (26) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Isawiya village, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched dozens of houses, from which they arrested 16 civilians, including 5 children, and withdrew later. (PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested ‘Adnan Saier Abu Howila (19).

At approximately 04:25, IOF moved into Azzun village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched two houses belonging to ‘Abed al-Shaheed Na’iem Zamari (21) and Sa’ied Ayoub Zamari (20) and arrested them.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Tammun village, southeast of Tubas, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Ghazi Mostafa Basharat (28).

At approximately 05:50, IOF moved into Sanur village, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 2 siblings identified as Mohammed (22) and Saif (24) Yousef Farouq al-‘Eisiyia.

At approximately 06:30, IOF backed by military vehicles moved 100 meters to the east of Khuzaʽa village, east of Khan Yunis. They leveled and combed lands that were previously leveled amidst Israeli sporadic shooting. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:30, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed ‘Emad Dari’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner, Hanadi Mohammed al-Helwani (42) and arrested her, taking her to a police station in the city. Few hours later, al-Helwani was released after threatening her to re-arrest her if she would not stop inciting against Israeli authorities and police on social media.

At approximately 22:00, IOF stationed at Mavi Dotan checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Ahmed Salah Nazzal (24), from Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in ‘Ein Yabrud village, north of Ramallah; Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus; Idhna village and Al-Arroub refugee camp; and Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 02 October 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner, Moatasem Abu al-Hawa (27) and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Yatta village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched three houses belonging to Khaldoun ‘Ayed Shreteh, Nazieh Mahmoud Shreteh and Mohammed Mahmoud Shreteh and withdrew later. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:10, IOF moved into Beitunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Hasan Yousef Dawoud Darakhil’s (65) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Al-Bireh city, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Nour Mohammed ‘Abed al-‘Aziz al-Qadi’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:20, IOF backed by 8 military vehicles moved 50-100 meters to the west of the border fence, east of Bureij refugee camp in the central of Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed lands and repaired the border barbed-wire fence. At approximately 09:30, IOF redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 13:30, IOF arrested Nehad Bader Zaghir (43), a former prisoner, while he was in al-Qataneen area in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and took him to a police station in the city. Few hours later, Zaghir was released.

At approximately 21:40, IOF arrested Saif Nader Ibrahim (15) and Wadee’ Qasem Shaheen (15) while they were near al-Anfaq military checkpoint, west of Beit Jala city, under the pretext of throwing a Molotov Cocktail at the checkpoint.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Birzeit city, northwest of Ramallah; Zububa and Rummanah villages, west of Jenin; and Dur, Beit al-Rush, Tarrama and ‘Oyoun Abu Saif villages in Hebron.No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 03 October 2020

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Um al-Dalia area, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Sameeh Saleem Qafisha’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested al-Aqsa Mosque’s guards Mohammed al-Shalalda and Ahmed al-Dalal while they were in their workplace in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, taking them to a police station in the city. The Islamic Endowment Department (Awqaf) stated that the Israeli police released the guards after interrogating them for several hours. The Islamic Endowment Department clarified that the police released the guards without any conditions. It added that the guards were arrested without any reasons. Al-Awqaf stated that IOF recently deported many guards and al-Awqaf employees from al-Aqsa Mosque; among them was Zeenat Abu Sobeih, Head of the Guards at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

IOF carried out (8) incursions in al-Bireh city, Al-Mazra’a al-Sharqiya and Abu_Shukheidim villages, north of Ramallah; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; Beit Kahil, Beit Ummar and ad-Dhahr villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 04 October 2020

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Silwad village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Mohanad Sameer al-Tawil (20), Jum’a Hasan Hammad (19), Handala Sameer Hammad (22), Mohammed Moneer Hammad (21), Sarhan Akram Hammad (20), ‘ADEL Maher Hammad (21), and Mo’min Haroun Hammad (20).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to ‘Ali Yousef Taqatqah (20) and ‘Adel Abu Ya’qoub Derieh (27) and arrested them. It should be noted that both of them were previously arrested by IOF.

At approximately 11:20, IOF who were patrolling at Yitzhar bypass road, southwest of Tell village, southwest of Nablus, arrested Kareem ‘Abed al-Men’iem Ramadan (35) while picking olive trees, under the pretext of a lack of necessary permission and coordination.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli drone sprayed agricultural lands with pesticides along the border fence, starting from eastern al-Qarara village towards al-Faraheen area in Abasan_al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis. IOF claimed that they sprayed the agricultural lands to get rid of the weeds, and for security reasons. As a result, the Palestinian farmers’ crops sustained damage.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Montaser ‘Ali al-‘Ajlouni (21), from Hebron’s Old City, while passing on the closed Shuhada Street. He was taken to an investigation center in “Kiryat Arba” settlement”, east of Hebron.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at container military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, arrested Tamer ‘Azi al-Shawamrah (29), from Um al-Sharayet area, south of Ramallah, while passing through the checkpoint.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Far’un village and Kafa area, south of Tulkarm; Sa’ir and as-Samu villages in Hebron; and Deir al-Ghusun village, north of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 05 October 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched ‘Esam Fayiz Hoshieh’s (55) house, locked his family members in one room, and arrested him along with his son Amjad (24) before their withdrawal.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Nablus, north of the West Bank, and stationed in al-Hafiryat area, east of the city. They raided and searched ‘Izz al-Deen Jamal Dowikat’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Fawzi ‘Obaid (23) and Mohammed Marwan ‘Obaid (20) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Hebron and stationed in Jabal Jouhar area. They raided and searched Ayman Riyad al-Ja’bari’s (40) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Ezion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank, and stationed in Jabal Abu Dahir area. They raided and searched Ahmed Khairy Suliman Khalaf’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:50, IOF moved into Beitunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mohammed Qart’s (21) house and arrested him. IOF also confiscated his motorcycle.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Jab’ village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ahmed Fayiz Hamdan Salatna (19) and ‘Eid Mohammed ‘Eid Hamamrah (20) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed ‘Emad Thawabta (22) and ‘Abed al-Raheem Subhi al-Kar (24) and arrested them.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 4 civilians, including 2 siblings and their uncle. The arrestees were identified as ‘Abdullah Bader Abu ‘Asab (19), Eyad Mostafa al-Asmar (37) and Mousa (19) and Mohammed (17) Hitham al-Asmar.

At approximately 15:30, IOF stationed at al-Jalma military checkpoint, north of Jenin, arrested Fadi Samer Zakarna (19), from Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Ghadeb ‘Obaid (31) and Moatasem Hamza ‘Obaid (18) and arrested them.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Waheeb Abu al-Humus (26) while he was in front of his house in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 22:30, IOF moved into Bab Hatta neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Hasheem’s (19) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Dura city, Fawwar refugee camp, Beit Ummar village in Hebron; and Far’un and Beit Lid villages, south of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported. Also, IOF fired flare bombs during their incursions.

Tuesday, 06 October 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Hebron, where they raided and searched ‘Othman Mostafa al-Ja’bari’s (39) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Ezion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Dura City, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in Qarwash area. They raided and searched Mohammed ‘Amer Gazzaz’s (23) house and withdrew later. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 6 civilians, including a child, and took them to a police station in the city. The arrestees were identified as Mohammed Ibrahim ‘Obaid (19), Tareq Mousa ‘Obaid (20), Reda Mohammed ‘Obaid (16), Majd Basheer Ahmed (22), Mohammed Thaier Mahmoud (20), and Mohammed Mahmoud Mahmoud (19).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Ahmed ‘Emad al-Badawi’s (22) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Hejjra village, east of Dura city, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Ghassan Ibrahim Masharqah’s (33) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:50, IOF moved into Ramallah, where they raided and searched Sufian Bassam Meqdad’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into ad-Dhahiriya village, south of Hebron, and stationed Wadi al-Ghamari neighborhood. They raided and searched ‘Ahed ‘Ali al-‘Aqabi’s (39) house and withdrew later. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 17:30, IOF moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched ‘Abed al-Rahman Ayman al-Bashiti’s (16) house and arrested him.

At approximately 20:30, IOF arrested Deputy of Fatah Movement Secretary, Yaser Hasan Darwish (39), while he was in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Aqabat Jaber refugee camp; Tulkarm City; and Ash-Shuyukh and Sa’ir villages. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 07 October 2020

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beita village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Qassam ‘Enad al-Jaghoub’s (31) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Aida Camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched People’s Committee Office after blowing up its doors. Head of People’s Committee for Services, Sa’eed al-‘Izzah, said that IOF deliberately damaged the office in addition to nearby houses within terror campaigns. He clarified that IOF damaged and blew up the People’s Committee office doors before storming it. They also damaged a number of nearby houses. Al-‘Izzah pointed out that the the People’s Committee office belongs to the Refugee Affairs Department and works to serve the camp residents and provides humanitarian services for them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Yatta city, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Husam Tayseer Rab’i’s (31) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Eizariya village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched ‘Ali Baheej Bassa’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Hashimia village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Hassan Nayif Mohammed Jarar’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:45. IOF moved into Qusra village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Waleed Tawfiq Salama (22) and Ibrahim Yousef Darwih (24).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Mo’min Ahmed Mostafa Saba’nah’s (28) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Hebron, where they raided and searched Bashar ‘Abed al-‘Aleem Da’na’s (37) house and withdrew later. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:00, IOF raided al-Jamla school for boys, which is located in Wa’ret al-Erfan area in northern Jenin. IOF detained the teachers and the school guard’s IDs. They then raided the headmaster room, opened the digital video recorder (DVR), copied all material from it.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested ‘Emad Ahmed Jadallah (35), from Tarrama village, south of Dura City, southwest of Hebron, after he headed for investigation in the Israeli Intelligence Services (Shabak) in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. The Israeli Intelligence Services summoned Jadallah via a phone call, and he was taken to a detention center in the settlement.

At approximately 15:15, IOF stationed adjacent to Zikim military base along the coastal border fence of the northern Gaza Strip, arrested ‘Izz al-Deen Sa’ieed Slman Abu Qeleeq (16), from the Bedouin village. Abu Qeleeq sneaked into the Israel via the border fence. Two hours later, IOF released him.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Kafr Qaddum village, east of Qalqilya; and Yatta, as-Samu and al-Sima villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 12:00 on Monday, 05 October 2020, IOF moved into Furush Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus in Jordan’s northern valleys, north of the West Bank. They headed towards a bulldozer that was excavating a water tank for irrigating crops in a plot of land belonging to Thabet Mohammed Redwan Thabet, from Beit Dajan village. IOF ordered the bulldozer’s owner to halt working, checked the ID cards of him, the land’s owner and his friend and questioned them for 2 hours. After that, IOF confiscated the bulldozer, which is owned by Harbi Abu Dahilah, from Jiftlik village in Jordan’s northern valleys and took it to an unknown destination under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C).

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks

On Sunday, 04 October 2020, Othmaniya Mohammed Othman, from Kafr ad-Dik village, west of Salfit, learnt that Israeli settlers attacked her land and cut olive trees with electric saw in Khaneq al-Kuhul area.

Her son, Mansour Nasser Mansour (39) said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

” on Sunday morning, my father went to his land like other farmers who did the same to harvest their olive trees. My mother inherited this land from my grandfather. My father noticed that the olive trees were cut recently as they went to the land on 29 September 2020, and there was no attack on the land. It should be noted that Israeli settlers attacked a land of our neighbor, Abed Suleiman Ali Ahmed.”

At approximately 15:00 on Wednesday, 07 October 2020, Israeli settlers from “ Leshem” settlement established on Palestinians’ lands in Deir Ballut, west of Salfit, set fir on a land called “Ereq al-Tout”, east of the village. As a result, 50 olive trees in a plot of land owned by Yusuf, Mustfa, and Eftaih Abdullah, from Deir Balمut village, were burnt.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

IOF declared closing the West Bank and Gaza Strip crossings on Friday, 02 October 2020, and Saturday, 03 October 2020, due to Jewish holiday of “Sukkot.”

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said that West Bank crossings will be closed during the abovementioned days, except for the following crossings: Barta’a checkpoint, Nabi Ilyas checkpoint for residents in seam points, and Ni’lin checkpoint, which will be opened and operated as usual on Fridays.

The coordinator added that Beit Hanmoun “Erez” crossing will be partially opened for humanitarian and “lifesaving” cases during certain work hours, while the goods’ crossing “Kerem Shalom” will be closed.

Furthermore, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 68 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 3 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 01 October 2020, tightened the closure imposed on al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and intensified the military checkpoints at al-Aqsa Mosque gates and in its vicinity and in its alleys due to the Jewish holiday of “Sukkot”, which starts in the evening hours of the same day and ends after a week.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 01 October 2020, IOF established5 checkpoints at the western and northern entrances to Tuqu village, the entrance to Beit Fajjar and Husan villages, Aqabet Hasnah area leading to villages west of Bethlehem.

On Friday, 02 October 2020, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Tuqu, Beit Fajjar, and Jannata villages, and Aqabat Hasnah area leading to villages west of Bethlehem and near al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Saturday, 03 October 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Tuqu, Beit Fajjar, Marah Rabah and Husan villages.

On Sunday, 04 October 2020, IOF established 6 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Jala. Western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, the entrances to Tuqu and al-Khader villages, the entrance to Al Jab’a village, and near al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Monday, 05 October 2020, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit Jala, Tuqu, Marah Rabah villages, Aqabat Hasnah area, leading to villages west of Bethlehem, near al-Nashash area, south of the city.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 01 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint between Ein Yabrud, and Dura al-Qar’ villages, north of Ramallah.

On Friday, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Jalazone refugee camp, northwest of Ramallah.

On Monday, 05 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Abu Masha’al village, northwest of Ramallah.

On Tuesday, 06 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Nabi Salih village, west of Ramallah.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 01 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to: Ash-Shuyukh, Karma, and Bani Na’im villages.

On Friday, 02 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Hebron’s western entrance, and al-Fahes Road, south of Hebron.

on Sunday, 04 October 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Einun, Idhna, Beit Ummar, and as-Samu.

On Monday 05 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Bani Na’im, and Beit Ummar villages, and Wadi Risha road, west of Idhna village.

On Wednesday, -7 October 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron, Beit Awwa, Kharsa villages and al- Arroub refugee camp.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 01 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of ” Shavei Shomron” settlement (on Nablus – Tulkarm main road), west of Nablus.

On Saturday, 03 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Sharaf village ( linking between Tulkarm and Nablus), west of Nablus. IOF also closed the road linking between Qusra and Jalud villages, southeast of Nablus, with sand barriers using a bulldozer.

Jenin:

On Friday, 02 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin.

On Sunday, 04 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection to Arraba village, southwest of Jenin.

On Monday, 05 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ti’inik village, southwest of Jenin.

On Tuesday, 06 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Ti’inik village, southwest of Jenin, and the entrance to Arraba village, northeast if Jenin.

Salfit:

On Friday, 02 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Kafr ad-Dik village, west of Salfit.

On Saturday, 03 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Istiya and Hares villages, north of Salfit.

On Tuesday, 06 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Salfit, the western entrance to Kafr ad-Dik village, eastern entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

Qalqilya:

On Friday, 02 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Saturday, 03 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya and the entrance to Azzun village, east of Qalqilya.

On Monday, 05 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya, Azzun, and Izbat al-Tabib villages, east of Qalqilya.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 01 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Friday, 02 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Saturday, 03 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Monday, 05 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Al-Auja village, west of Jericho.

On Saturday, 03 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Monday, 05 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Al-Auja village, west of Jericho.

