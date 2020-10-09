Demarcation between Legality and Legitimacy: A Discussion نقاش الترسيم بين الشرعيّة والمشروعيّة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

by Nasser Kandil

Several issues were raised following the announcement of the agreement about the framework for Lebanon’s maritime border demarcation and are worthy of discussion irrespective of the identities, agendas, or concerns of those raising them. Many raising those issues belong to a camp known for its enmity towards

Al Mukawama, and under the pretense of holding on to what they accuse

Al Mukawama of squandering, they aim to cast doubt on the agreement’s legality and legitimacy as well as that of Al Mukawama and her mission. They raise apprehensions about embedded risks including the acknowledgment of the Occupation’s legitimacy and normalization, isolation of Al Mukawama from the Palestinian Cause, and a discussion about Al Mukawama’s legality and legitimacy as a precursor for the disposal of her arms. Those belonging to that camp who bring up these concerns raise dust for the sole purpose of distortion. Others who have raised identical issues, and who cannot be classified as belonging to that camp, possibly raise them from standpoints of enquiry, safeguarding, or apprehension.

The first set of points raised pertain to the text read by the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, in announcing the agreement, and his use of terms such as “Israel’s Government” and other similar terms inconsistent with Al Mukawama’s culture and her unrecognition of the Occupation, and her rejection of anything which grants or suggests of granting legitimacy to the occupation of Palestine. What should be clarified is that the statement was not a personal expression by Speaker Berri, but rather a statement drafted in agreement between the relevant parties, namely Lebanon, the Occupation, the American Administration, and the United Nations. An only similar precedent to this agreement is the Ceasefire Understanding of April 1996 which gave birth to a Committee of Five composed of the United Nations and representatives from Washington, Paris, Lebanon, and the Occupation. In that agreement, indirect negations took place between Lebanon and the Occupation with their delegates in separate rooms meeting with representatives from the other three committee constituents. This April 1996 Understanding is the prototype for the current agreement in which all the precedent procedures will be followed by the military teams negotiating border demarcation, and is what Speaker Berri, in his allusion to the April 1996 Understanding, implied.

Any reviewer of the April 1996 Understanding will read:

“The United States understands, that after discussions with the governments of Israel and Lebanon and in consultation with Syria, that Lebanon and “Israel” will ensure the following:

Armed groups in Lebanon will not carry out attacks by Katyusha rocket or by any kind of weapon into Israel.

Israel and those cooperating with it will not fire any kind of weapon at civilian or civilian targets in Lebanon.

Beyond this, the two parties commit to ensuring that under no circumstances will civilians be the target of attack and that civilian populated areas and industrial and electrical installations will not be used as launching grounds for attacks.

Without violating this understanding, nothing herein shall preclude any party from exercising the right of self-defense.

A Monitoring Group is established consisting of the United States, France, Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. Its task will be to monitor the application of the understanding stated above. Complaints will be submitted to the Monitoring Group.”

Critics’ opinions aside, the April 1996 Understanding came about under very different circumstances from current ones in terms of the big differential in

Al Mukawama’s military and political strength and in the strength of the Axis which supports her compared to 1996. Despite such differential, the 1996 Understanding did not lead to normalization, acknowledgement, or a threat to her arms. Rather, it gave legitimacy to Al Mukawama and protection for civilians, and facilitated the tasks for Al Mukawama fighters by providing them with better opportunities to target the Occupation’s soldiers and agents leading up to the Liberation of 2000.

Those critics of the terminology in the 1996 Understanding, which was being repeated in Berri’s reading from the text of the multi-party agreement reached, should admit that the real source of their anxiety is not in the terms used but in their awareness that Al Mukawama has changed. Anyone worried that

Al Mukawama, with the exponential growth in her strength and influence, has become ready for normalization and to recognize the enemy and its usurping entity, and who believe that the border demarcation agreement is but an expression of such a transformation, are called on to openly express such apprehensions rather than crouching behind terminology abundant in understandings between enemies in particular stages of confrontation.

The second set of raised points pertains to a grossly false hypothesis that border demarcation implies an acceptance of the border of the enemy and thereby a recognition of the Occupation. Al Mukawama acknowledges Lebanon’s border with Palestine, and considers the enemy’s entity an illegal occupation of Palestinian land. Lebanon’s international borders have given Al Mukawama international legitimacy during the stages of liberation. All this stems from

Al Mukawama, similar to any other resistance movement, distinguishing between resistance as a national undertaking seeking national legitimacy and international legitimization to reinforce its legality, and her commitment to her stance towards the Palestinian Cause without its imposition on any other of the Lebanese entities.

Al Mukawama has held fast to her belief and commitment to struggle and to the belief in Palestine from the Sea to the River, irrespective of changes in conditions and forms this struggle takes, in a popular and political climate, which at its best, had as ceiling, the concept of peace based on international decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative. The transformation of her belief into a national Lebanese project is beyond Al Mukawama’s ability, and depends on Arab and International conditions, which are absent. Al Mukawama’s position here is clear, in that she is not bounded by any national and Lebanese State ceiling to abandon Palestine – all of Palestine, and her ideological ceiling is her exclusive commitment, and imposes no commitment from any other Lebanese entity, and is not part of any undertaking by the Lebanese State.

The focus here is on the Lebanese State in the demarcation of borders and not on Al Mukawama. Al Mukawama’s commitment in this context is the deterrence of any aggression on Lebanon’s resources, and to be vigilant about all that is related to defining this wealth in order to prevent any squandering by those who might make that choice to avoid confrontation. And just like Mazarii’ Shibaa’, one of the headlines for Al Mukawama, is protected by the legality and legitimacy accorded to it by the demarcation of borders based on maps of 1923, there is a maritime Mazarii’ Shibaa’ needing demarcation devoid of any hint of recognition, normalization, and legitimization of the Occupation. This is what the framework agreement contains, regardless of negotiation outcomes.

The third set of raised points relates to the fate of Al Mukawama’s arms, and the opportunities embeded in this agreement for putting it on the table, which invites a discussion about hypotheticals. Reaching an agreement satisfactory to Lebanon in which she gains her rights will be an accomplishment attributed to

Al Mukawama and her strength. Assuming a failure of the negotiations,

Al Mukawama having popular and official legitimacy will maintain the right to protect Lebanon’s maritime wealth from Israeli designs. Attention should be drawn here to the fact that an accomplishment regarding national rights which have been collectively defined and agreed upon can be achieved unilaterally, whereas the relinquishment of a single pence from those rights requires a consensus. This is a rule bigger than Lebanon, giving no one the ability to surrender rights or to dare to.

Furthermore the legitimacy of Al Mukawama’s arms was never tied to Mazarii’ Shibaa’ or to maritime wealth, but was rather part of the requirements of the defense of Lebanon which exceeded the capabilities of her army. This brings us to the importance for Al Mukawama to place her larger project of the liberation of Palestine within a framework which always preserves her national Lebanese legitimacy. Any loss in national legitimacy exposes her to both political and moral losses which will manifest in disintegration in the front which sees her as a national Lebanese option to protect rights and defend the nation, and gives her popular and political protection.

Those who say that what is new is Al Mukawama’s acceptance of the framework agreement stand far from the facts related to the course negotiations take and their content. What is new, in fact, is the American and “Israeli” acceptance of Al Mukawama’s conditions after having exhausted exerted pressures and themselves became subject to political, economic, and media counter-pressures. In juxtaposition, Al Mukawama, amidst targeting campaigns, gained an opportunity to prove her role in the achievement of national gains for the Lebanese, and to reveal her importance as an element of strength in the protection of Lebanon and her resources.

Those who hold on to their view that the border demarcation constitutes a demarcation of the enemy’s borders ignore that the Occupation refuses a demarcation of its borders, and considers as its border anywhere the feet of its soldiers land on. As for those who assume that the Occupation plans to set a trap through a land and sea withdrawal from areas of Lebanese sovereignty, they should remember the reality of the struggle over geography, in that whoever possesses the land possesses victory in future confrontations. Wasn’t UN Security Council Resolution 1701 an attempt to erect a legal and security barrier to protect the Occupation, and wasn’t Al Mukawama accused of protecting and guarding the Occupation’s border, and selling Palestine along with the principle of resistance?

At the time, a great deal of what was read into the resolution and its context by Al Mukawama’s enemies, antagonists, and friends was that it weakened her and gave the enemy, backed by its International and Arab allies, the opportunity to continue exerting pressure to besiege and weaken her further. Yet, was not the result of that experiment an American and Israeli admission that under the shadow of 1701, Al Mukawama became stronger and more empowered, and more strongly proclaiming her identification with Palestine, and her commitment to the Palestinian cause? Science, logic, and jurisprudence maintain that occurrence is the proof of possibility. This calls on doubters and those who are apprehensive for self-examination with depth matching the magnitude of that experiment.

The reality told by the history of the struggle with the Occupation on all fronts, and for the span of the past decades, and with the changes in place and time, is that any undertaking in the nature of a radical confrontation within a principled view of uprooting the Occupation is governed by a delicate balance between nationalistic identification and national positon. The endeavor aimed at uprooting the Occupation by any nation and its people on each of the fronts of confrontation, gains credibility to the extent that it becomes a national endeavor and succeeds in maintaining this critical balance. Any disequilibrium will result in the risk of loss of both national positon and nationalistic identification.

Egypt in the time of President Jamal Abdel Nasser and Syria in the time of both Hafez Al-Assad and Bashar Al-Assad succeeded in holding on to their commitment towards the Palestinian cause and to their national positon in the open confrontation with Palestine’s Occupier, through their success in approaching the confrontation under the ceiling of their Egyptian and Syrian nationalities.

In our case, Al Mukawama will not be able to succeed in proving her credibility towards Palestine unless she succeeds in having the Lebanese see such credibility as a Lebanese national project. The measure of creativity and success lies in the ability to hold fast to both. Those raising doubts and concerns should remember the reason Al Mukawama always tied its participation in the defense of Syria to Lebanese national reasons related to the protection of Lebanon from terrorism, even though it is well known that more fundamentally, her reasons for participation had wider considerations connected to her perspective on all the elements of the conflict and their strategic balance.

ناصر قنديل

–

طُرحت على طاولة النقاش التي أعقبت الإعلان عن اتفاق الإطار الخاص بترسيم الحدود البحرية للبنان مجموعة من القضايا والنقاط التي تستحق النقاش بمعزل عن أهداف أصحابها، الذين ينتمي كثيرون منهم إلى معسكر معروف بعدائه للمقاومة ويريد من خلال التشكيك بشرعية ومشروعية الفعل، التشكيك بشرعية ومشروعية المقاومة ومشروعها، وليس التمسك بما يتهم المقاومة بالتفريط به، كالحديث عن خطر تضمين التفاوض ما يندرج في إطار الاعتراف بشرعية كيان الاحتلال أو التطبيع معه، أو عزل المقاومة عن القضية الفلسطينية، أو التورط بسياق ينتهي بمنح كيان الاحتلال والمتربصين بالمقاومة باستحضار قضية سلاحه من باب طرح شرعيته ومشروعيته على بساط البحث. وهؤلاء المنتمون لفئة المتنمرين يتمنون أن يحدث كل ذلك ويفجعهم ألا يحدث، فيطرحون ما يطرحون من باب إثارة الغبار المتعمّد للتشويش ليس إلا، إلا أن فئة من الذين لا يمكن تصنيفهم تحت هذا العنوان تثير العناوين ذاتها، من باب التساؤل وربما الحرص وربما القلق، ما يستحق نقاشاً، جدياً للأفكار كأفكار بمعزل عن هوية أصحابها ومرادهم.

–

أول التساؤلات جاء حول نص البيان الذي تلاه رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري كإعلان عن التوصل للاتفاق، وما تضمّنه من عبارات «حكومة إسرائيل» وسواها من عبارات لا تتسق مع ثقافة المقاومة ورفض الاعتراف بكيان الاحتلال، ورفض كل ما يكرّس أو يوحي بتكريس شرعية اغتصابه لفلسطين المحتلة. وهنا لا بد من التوضيح ان النص ليس بياناً خاصاً بالرئيس بري، بل هو بيان تمّت صياغته بموافقة الأطراف المعنية، لبنان وكيان الاحتلال والإدارة الأميركية والأمم المتحدة، ولا يشبهه كسابقة إلا تفاهم نيسان عام 1996، الذي انبثقت عنه لجنة خماسية تضمّ الأمم المتحدة وكل مِن ممثلي واشنطن وباريس ولبنان وكيان الاحتلال، بحيث يجلس وفدا لبنان والكيان كل في غرفة مع مندوبي الأطراف الثلاثة وتدور المفاوضات غير المباشرة بينهما على هذا الأساس، وستكون اللجنة وصيغة التفاوض نموذجاً يُحتذى في اللجان العسكرية للتفاوض في لجان الترسيم. وهذا مغزى الإشارة الخاصة لتفاهم نيسان واللجان المنبثقة عنه من قبل رئيس المجلس، ومن يعود لنص تفاهم نيسان سيقرأ «تفهم الولايات المتحدة أن بعد محادثات مع حكومتي «إسرائيل» ولبنان وبالتشاور مع سورية يضمن لبنان و»إسرائيل» الآتي:

ألا تنفذ الجماعات المسلحة في لبنان هجمات بصواريخ الكاتيوشا أو بأي نوع من الأسلحة على «إسرائيل».

ألا تطلق «إسرائيل» والمتعاونون معها النار بأي نوع من الأسلحة على مدنيين أو أهداف مدنية في لبنان.

إضافة إلى ذلك، يلتزم الطرفان ضمان ألا يكون المدنيون في أي حال من الأحوال هدفاً لهجوم وألا تُستَخدم المناطق المأهولة بالمدنيين والمنشآت الصناعيّة والكهربائيّة كمناطق لشنّ هجمات منها.

ومع عدم انتهاك هذا التفاهم فليس هناك ما يمنع أي طرف من ممارسة حق الدفاع عن النفس.

– إنشاء مجموعة رصد تتألف من الولايات المتحدة، وفرنسا، وسورية ولبنان و»إسرائيل». ستكون مهمتها مراقبة تطبيق التفاهم المذكور أعلاه. الشكاوى ستقدم إلى مجموعة الرصد».

–

بمعزل عن آراء المنتقدين بتفاهم نيسان، إذا كان لهم انتقادات، إلا أن ما نتج عن التفاهم لا يقول بأن نتيجته هي التطبيع والاعتراف والتفريط بالسلاح، وقد جاء التفاهم في ظروف لم تكن المقاومة بالقوة التي تملكها اليوم سياسياً وعسكرياً، ولا كان محور المقاومة الذي يسندها بما هو عليه اليوم، ورغم الفوارق، فيومها تحوّل التفاهم إلى مصدر لتشريع المقاومة وحماية المدنيين، كجزء من عملية تسهيل عمل المقاومين ومنحهم فرصاً أفضل لاصطياد جنود الاحتلال والعملاء وصولاً إلى التحرير عام 2000، وإذا كان البعض قلقاً مما سينجم اليوم، فعليه القول إن سبب القلق ليس التعابير التي وردت يومها وترد اليوم في نص تفاهم متعدّد الأطراف، بل إنه قلق من أن تكون المقاومة قد تغيّرت، وباتت بعدما اشتدّ ساعدها وزادت قوة ونفوذاً، وصارت مستعدة للسير بالتطبيع والاعتراف بالعدو وكيانه الغاصب، وعندها لا يكون اتفاق الترسيم إلا المناسبة للتعبير عن هذا التحول، ومَن لديه هذا القلق مطالب بالمجاهرة بأسبابه من دون الاختباء وراء عبارات تزخر بها كل التفاهمات التي تجمع الأعداء في مراحل ظرفيّة.

–

ثاني التساؤلات طال فرضية الاعتراف بكيان الاحتلال على قاعدة أن ترسيم الحدود هو موافقة على حدود الكيان وتلك مغالطة كبرى. فالمقاومة تعترف بحدود فلسطين مع لبنان وتعتبر الكيان احتلالاً غير شرعي للتراب الفلسطيني، والحدود الدولية للبنان كانت عنوان الشرعية الدولية للمقاومة في مراحل التحرير، وهذا نابع من تمييز المقاومة كأي مقاومة بين كونها مشروعاً وطنياً يسعى لشرعية وطنية ودولية تكرس مشروعيته، وبين التزامها من دون إلزام سائر المكونات اللبنانية بموقفها من القضية الفلسطينية، في ظل موقف سياسي وشعبي كان في أحسن أيامه مسقوفاً بمفهوم السلام على قاعدة القرارات الدولية، وفقاً للمبادرة العربية للسلام، بينما المقاومة تؤمن وتلتزم بالنضال مهما تغيّرت الظروف وأشكال النضال بفلسطين من البحر الى النهر، لكن قدرتها على تحويل هذا الالتزام الى مشروع وطني لبناني يفوق طاقة المقاومة، ويرتبط بشروط عربية ودولية غير متوافرة. وموقع المقاومة هنا واضح، لا يلزمها السقف الوطني للدولة والمجتمع بالتخلي عن فلسطين كل فلسطين، ولا يلزم موقفها بسقفه المبدئي سواها من اللبنانيين ولا يشكل مشروعاً للدولة اللبنانية. ونحن نتحدث هنا عن الدولة اللبنانية وليس عن المقاومة في ملف الترسيم. فالمقاومة الملتزمة بردع اي عدوان على ثروات لبنان معنية بفتح العين على كل ما يتصل بتحديد هذه الثروات ومنع التفريط بها، تفادياً من البعض لخيار المواجهة. وكما مزارع شبعا عنوان من عناوين المقاومة تحميه الشرعية القانونية للحدود المرسمة وفقاً لخرائط 1923، ثمة مزارع شبعا بحرية تحتاج للترسيم، من دون أي ايحاء بالاعتراف والتطبيع وتشريع كيان الاحتلال، وهذا ما يضمنه اتفاق الإطار، مهما كانت نتائج التفاوض لاحقاً.

–

ثالث التساؤلات يطال مصير سلاح المقاومة، وما يفتحه التفاوض من فرص لجعله على الطاولة. وهنا فلنناقش الفرضيات، فالتوصل الى اتفاق يرضي لبنان بنيل حقوقه، سيكتب للمقاومة وقوتها فرض تحقيق هذا الإنجاز، وستبقى للمقاومة شرعية سلاحها بحماية لبنان من العدوان، وإن فشل التفاوض سيكون للمقاومة حق حماية الثروات البحرية من الأطماع الإسرائيلية بمشروعيّة رسميّة وشعبيّة، ويجب لفت النظر الى أن تحقيق الإنجاز المجمع على تشخيصه من الحقوق الوطنية يحتمل الانفراد، أم التنازل عن بنس واحد من الحقوق فيحتاج للإجماع. وهذا قانون أكبر من لبنان، فمن يستطيع التفريط بالحقوق ومَن يجرؤ، وشرعية سلاح المقاومة لم تكن يوماً مربوطة بمزارع شبعا ولا بالثروات البحرية، بل هي جزء من ضرورات الدفاع الوطني التي تفوق قدرات الجيش اللبناني، وفي هذا ربّما أيضاً ما يُعيدنا إلى أهمية ان توضع المقاومة دائماً مشروعها الكبير نحو فلسطين بما يحفظ لها دائماً مشروعيّتها الوطنية اللبنانية، التي يؤدي فقدانها الى تعريض المقاومة لخسائر سياسيّة ومعنويّة، لا تلبث أن تتحول تفككاً في الجبهة التي تحميها سياسياً وشعبياً كخيار وطني لبناني لحماية الحقوق والدفاع عن الوطن.

–

الذين يعتقدون أن الجديد هو قبول المقاومة بعيدون عن وقائع المسار التفاوضي ومضمونه، خلال عشر سنوات. فالجديد هو القبول الأميركي و»الإسرائيلي» بشروط المقاومة، بعد استنفاد الضغوط وتحت ضغط عكسي للحاجة الاقتصادية والحاجة السياسية والإعلامية. وبالمقابل نيل المقاومة فرصة إثبات موقعها في تحقيق مكاسب وطنية للبنانيين في زمن الحملات التي تستهدفها، وإظهار أهميتها كعامل قوة لحماية لبنان وثرواته، والذين يرون في الأمر رسماً لحدود الكيان يتجاهلون أن الكيان يتمسّك برفض ترسيم حدود، لأنه يراها حيث تصل أقدام جنوده، أما الذين يفترضون ان الكيان قد ينصب فخاً يتمثل بالاستعداد للانسحاب براً وبحراً من المناطق السيادية اللبنانية لإقفال ملف الصراع عليهم أن يتذكروا حقيقة الصراع على الجغرافيا، وان من يملك الأرض يملك التفوق في جولات الصراع اللاحقة، الم يكن القرار 1701 محاولة لإقامة سور قانوني أمني لحماية الكيان اتهمت المقاومة بالتورط بحماية الكيان وحراسة حدوده، وبيع فلسطين ومعها مبدئية المقاومة، وبدا في وقته وفيما كتب من قراءات في القرار وسياقه من الكثيرين من أعداء ومن خصوم ومن أصدقاء المقاومة، بصفته إضعافاً لها، وجرى وصف قبول المقاومة به بأنه منح العدو ومن خلفه الداعمين الدوليين والعرب فرصة مواصلة الضغط على المقاومة لإضعافها ومحاصرتها. لكن ماذا كانت حصيلة التجربة، ألم تكن اعترافاً أميركياً وإسرائيلياً بأن المقاومة في ظل إقرار 1701 صارت أشد قوة واقتداراً، وأشد مجاهرة بانتمائها لفلسطين والتزامها بقضيتها. وهنا في العلم والفقه والمنطق، دليل الإمكان هو الوقوع، فليراجع المشككون والقلقون أنفسهم بقياس التجربة التي وقعت.

–

الحقيقة التي يقولها تاريخ الصراع مع كيان الاحتلال على كل الجبهات وعلى مدى العقود الماضية، أي بتغير الزمان والمكان، أن مشروع المواجهة الجذرية للكيان ضمن رؤية مبدئية لاقتلاعه يستمدّ صدقيته بقدر نجاح كل مكوّن من مكوّناته على كل جبهة من جبهات الصراع مع الكيان بصفته مشروعاً وطنياً لشعبه وبلده، ونجاحه بالجمع بين التزامه القومي وموقعه الوطني، وكل تغليب لكفة من الكفتين على الأخرى من دون هذا التوازن الدقيق هو تهديد بضياع القومي والوطني معاً، فلا مصر مع الرئيس جمال عبد الناصر ولا سورية مع الرئيسين حافظ الأسد وبشار الأسد، نجحت بالتمسك بالتزامها بالقضية الفلسطينية، وبموقعها من الصراع المفتوح مع الكيان الغاصب لفلسطين الا بمقدار نجاحها بصياغة مقاربتها للصراع تحت سقف وطنيّتها المصرية او السورية. وفي حالتنا هذه لا نجاح للمقاومة في إثبات صدقيتها نحو فلسطين الا بالنجاح بإثبات صدقيتها نحو اللبنانيين كمشروع وطني لبناني، والإبداع والنجاح هو بمقدار القدرة على هذا الجمع، ليتذكر المتسائلون لماذا ربطت المقاومة دائماً مشاركتها في الدفاع عن سورية بأسباب وطنية لبنانية تتصل بحماية لبنان من الإرهاب بينما في عمق الأسباب يدرك الجميع أن منطلقاتها أبعد مدى، وترتبط برؤيتها لكل عناصر الصراع وتوازناته الاستراتيجية.

الملف الحكوميّ وملف الترسيم وأصوات النشاز

–

من المحيّر رسم طريقة للتعاطي مع الذين لا يرون أمامهم سوى كيفية التهجم على حزب الله وكيف يمكن لمخاطبتهم أن تجد طريقاً لوضع منطقة وسط للتفاهم؛ فعندما يتسبّب رباعي رؤساء الحكومات السابقين بتخريب مسار تأليف حكومة الرئيس المكلف مصطفى أديب عبر الزج بمفردة المداورة في المناصب الوزارية والتفرّد في تسمية الوزراء من الرئيس المكلف الذي يقفون خلفه بكل تفصيل ويقول الرئيس الفرنسي ذلك، يتمسّكون بقول الرئيس الفرنسي إن الثنائي ومن خلفه حزب الله لم يتعامل مع محاولة التصحيح التي قدّمها الرئيس سعد الحريري، كما توقع الفرنسيون وتكون الخلاصة أن حزب الله أطاح بنظرهم فرصة ذهبية لمنع انهيار الاقتصاد.

–

عندما تعود فرنسا للحوار مع حزب الله وتعتبر انتقاداته بناءة وترتضي التداول بمبادرات جديدة لإطلاق المسار الحكومي تحت عنوان أقرب للصيغة الأولى للمبادرة أي حكومة فيها توازن سياسي، طالما ان رئيس الحكومة المكلف سيكون من كنف الغالبية النيابية في طائفته فيكون الوزراء من كنف غالبيات نيابية في طوائفهم، وإلا فاعتماد الديمقراطية. والمشكلة هنا ان الرئيس المكلف يكون مصيره إذا اعتمدت اللعبة الديمقراطية بقيام الغالبية النيابية بتسمية رئيس الحكومة من خارج الغالبية النيابية لطائفته العزل والحصار كما حدث مع الرئيس حسان دياب. عندما يسلم الفرنسيون بذلك يخرج هؤلاء باتهام حزب الله بالعودة الى المحاصصة التي خربت البلاد.

–

عندما يوافق حزب الله على اتفاق إطار لترسيم الحدود يحقق شروط لبنان بالمفاوضات غير المباشرة والرعاية الأممية واشتراط ربط الخط البحري بنقاط البر لضمان المصلحة الاقتصادية العليا للبنان يصير دعاة الحياد ونزع السلاح والسير وراء الأميركي دعاة رفض للترسيم، لأنهم يرون فيه شبهة اعتراف بالعدو وتطبيع معه ويصيرون مقاومة أكثر من المقاومة.

–

ربما عندما يظهر أن الذي تحقق بعد سنوات من الصمود على مستوى اتفاق إطار التفاوض حول الترسيم يفسح مجالاً أوسع للحركة الفرنسية لاستئناف المبادرة على المسار الحكومي سيخرج هؤلاء يلعنون فرنسا وأميركا والحكومة لأنهم يعترفون بقوة المقاومة ومكانتها من موقع العجز عن مقارعتها وحصارها وترويضها، لأن بعض اللبنانيين آخر همّه لبنان ومصلحة لبنان أمام أحقاد تجعله صديقاً لكل عدو للمقاومة وعدواً لكل من يعترف بقوتها فكيف لمن يصادقها.

