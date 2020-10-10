Hollywood Star Mark Ruffalo Calls out Israel’s Apartheid (VIDEO)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 9, 2020

Hollywood A-lister Mark Ruffalo has a long history of speaking out for Palestinian rights. (Photo: via Facebook)

Hollywood A-lister Mark Ruffalo called out Israeli apartheid during an interview on the Mehdi Hasan Show aired yesterday.

Watch @markruffalo condemn Israel's "assymetrical warfare" against the Palestinians & argue "there is no reason that an ally of America should not be held to the same standards as any other nation. He slams "that kind of oppression, that kind of apartheid."

On the @mehdihasanshow pic.twitter.com/dvj4MQZJRd — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 8, 2020

Speaking to the British journalist, Ruffalo said: “My connection to Palestine came through Palestinians and hearing their stories and then watching this asymmetrical warfare being enacted upon them.”

“That kind of inequality, that kind of oppression, that kind of apartheid.”

The Avengers star has a long history of speaking out for Palestinian rights, during Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza, Ruffalo slammed the Israeli army for blowing up Al-Wafa Hospital killing dozens of patients.

“There is no reason why an ally of America shouldn’t be held to the standards of any other country in the world, especially an ally. And what I see there is wrong,” he added.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

