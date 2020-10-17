Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (08– 14 October 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

08– 14 October 2020

18 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, wounded in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank;

10 wounded in IOF incursion into Am’ari camp; 2 wounded near the annexation wall in Jenin; 4 in Kafr Qaddum village in Qalqilya; and 2 others in Rafat village in occupied East Jerusalem.

4 shootings reported at agricultural lands and 5 others at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip;

In 127 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 106 civilians arrested, including 12 children and 2 women ;

3 agricultural vehicles and a truck confiscated; a demolition notice served to a house; and lands seized in the West Bank;

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians’ houses in Nablus and cut 360 trees in Salfit and Bethlehem;

IOF established 62 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 6 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints.

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multilayered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF attacks rendered 18 Palestinian civilians wounded in excessive use of force, including 2 children, in the West Bank. Settler-attacks and confiscation of Palestinians’ properties continued, under the pretext of working without permits.

To date, Maher al-Akhras‘, 50-year-old administrative detainee, hunger strike enters its 81st consecutive day, in protest of his arrest with no charge or trial under administrative detention despite the deterioration of his health condition. Al-Akhras went into a hunger strike from the first day of his detention on 27 July 2020.

This week, PCHR documented 220 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: 18 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were wounded in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank; 10 were wounded in IOF incursion into Am’ari camp; 2 wounded near the annexation wall in Jenin; 4 wounded in IOF suppression of a peaceful protest in Kafr Qaddum village in Qalqilya; and 2 others in Rafat village in occupied East Jerusalem. Also, sporadic shooting incidents were reported during IOF incursions into the West Bank. Furthermore, passengers escaped after their car sustained live bullets fired by IOF while passing through a military checkpoint in Jenin.

In the Gaza Strip, 4 IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands and 5 others at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 127 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 106 Palestinians were arrested, including 12 children and 2 women.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 7 violations, including:

Jericho : an agricultural tractor and a water tank confiscated;

: an agricultural tractor and a water tank confiscated; Tubas : a bulldozer confiscated;

: a bulldozer confiscated; Bethlehem : a demolition notice distributed to a house; lands in ‘Arab al-Ta’amrah village seized after amending their boundaries; and cease-construction notices distributed to 4 agricultural rooms;

: a demolition notice distributed to a house; lands in ‘Arab al-Ta’amrah village seized after amending their boundaries; and cease-construction notices distributed to 4 agricultural rooms; Ramallah : a semi-trailer truck confiscated;

: a semi-trailer truck confiscated; Salfit: a bulldozer confiscated.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers documented 4 attacks: throwing stones 2 times at Palestinians’ houses in Burin village in Nablus; stealing olive crop and breaking the twigs of 60 olive trees in Salfit; and cutting 300 olive trees in Bethlehem.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

At approximately 05:40 on Thursday, 08 October 2020, IOF stationed at Mafi Dutan temporary military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle belonging to Alaa’ Jamal Mahmoud Atatera (40). Alaa’s brother, Baha’ (36) was driving and heading to their work in Baqa al-Sharqiya, southwest of Jenin, along with Alaa’, and their brothers Mohammed (24), Ameen (38), their nephew and Alaa’s son in law, Waleed Jamal Abd Rabbo (20), all from Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin except Waleed, from Qusin, west of Nablus. As a result, the vehicle was shot with 5 live bullets that penetrated the car’s back. Alaa’ al-Atatera said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli soldiers opened fire at them after passing 10 meters away from the checkpoint and without any justification.

At approximately 18:30, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, west of al-Shawka village in eastern Rafah, near Sofa military site, opened fire at agricultural lands, and no injuries were reported.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, and in al-Waha area, northwest of Beit Lahia, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles, opened heavy fire at them and fired a number of flare bombs in the sky,causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:25 on Friday, 09 October 2020, IOF stationed in the annexation wall near al-Jalama village, northeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank, opened a barrage of sound bombs and tear gas canisters at a number of Palestinians while passing through a hole in the annexation wall to work inside Israel. As a result, a 44-year-old civilian from the abovementioned village sustained shrapnel wounds in his hand, and he was taken to Dr. Suliman Governmental Hospital in Jenin for treatment.

At approximately 21:10, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of Khuza’a, and no injuries were reported.

At approximately 11:00, the residents of Beit Dajn village, northeast of Nablus, along with the representatives of the National Action Factions in Nablus organized a peaceful protest, which started from Beit Dajn village towards lands threatened to be confiscated on the eastern side of the village, where a caravan was placed by settlers two days ago. The protestors raised the Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against IOF, settlers, annexation and the Deal of the Century. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of the Israeli soldiers are waiting for them. IOF suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established on Kafr Qaddum village lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians. IOF chased the young men gathered in the area, and clashes erupted between them. During which, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, two civilians were shot in their waist and back and two others in their lower limbs.

At approximately 00:00 on Saturday, 10 October 2020, IOF moved into Issawiya village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF established checkpoints at the entrances of the village, stopped and searched the Palestinian vehicles and checked their ID cards before allowing them to pass through the checkpoint. A group of young men gathered at the entrance to Obaid neighborhood, and threw stones and cocktail Molotov at the Israeli soldiers, who indiscriminately responded with rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters. The clashes continued for 2 hours. As a result, dozens of Palestinian civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. In addition, Hisham Mohammed al-Bashiti (19) and Malek Jawdat Abu Sneina (23) were arrested.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, and in al-Waha area, northwest of Beit Lahia, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them until approximately 09:50, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:30, IOF suppressed a festival for Fatah Movement, where hundreds of Rafat village residents participated. IOF fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the participants, claiming that they threw stones at them. As a result, 2 civilians were shot and injured with rubber bullets and 13 others, , including children and elderlies, suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The wounded civilians were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive treatment. Saad al-Yaqin, leader in Fatah Movement, said that IOF suppressed the festival that organized by Fatah Movement in Rafat village in solidarity with the prisoners in the Israeli prisons, and to condemn the normalization between some Arab countries and Israel. He added that, IOF fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at more than 2 thousand civilians who responded with throwing stones. The clashes continued for an hour, where the Israeli soldiers used the rubber bullets and live bullets.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli infantry units moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the city. A group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who indiscriminately responded with sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, dozens of Palestinian civilians suffered teargas inhalation, no arrests or incursions were reported.

At approximately 06:00 on Sunday, 11 October 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, and in al-Waha, northwest of Beit Lahia, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles, opened fire at them and fired a number of flare bombs in the sky, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, IOF infantry unit moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, southeast of Ramallah. They surrounded Ayman Ahmed Abu Arab’s (48) house to arrest him, but he was not in the house. IOF topped some houses’ roofs. Few minutes later, several military vehicles moved into the camp. Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters. The clashes continued for 3 hours. As a result, 10 Palestinian civilians, including two children, were shot with live bullets; one of them was shot with 3 lives bullets in his abdomen while the rest were shot in their lower limbs. All of them were taken to Palestine Medical Complex, where their injures were described between moderate and minor. Also, dozens of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. Before the withdrawal, IOF arrested Ayman’s brothers, Mohammed (40), Rajab (38) and his wife, Sana’ (43), in an attempt to force Ayman to surrender himself.

At approximately 19:50 on Monday, 12 October 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip and in al-Waha area, northwest of Beit Lahia, chased and shoot at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, firing a number of flare bombs in the sky, causing fear and panic among the fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 00:11 on Tuesday, 13 October 2020, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They were deployed between civilians’ houses and established checkpoints at the village’s entrances and closed the village. IOF searched the vehicles and ID cards of Palestinians before allowing them to leave. Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered at the entrance of Obaid village, north of the village, and threw stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli soldiers and their vehicles. As a result, a military SUV set ablaze. After that, a large Israeli force moved into the neighborhood, fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the Palestinian civilians. The clashes continued until the down hours. As a result, dozens of civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation, and 7 civilians were arrested including 3 children. The arrestees are: Mohammed Ramzi Muhaisen (16), Mahmoud Shadi Naser (15), Obey Mahmoud Dirbas (16), Naseem Amjad Muhaisen (21), Mohammed Younis Abu Sayma (21), Saleh Bader Abu Asab (19), and Abdulfattah Younis Abu Sayma (19).

At approximately 08:20 on Wednesday, 14 October 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of Khuza’a, and al-Fukhari villages, and no injuries were reported.

At approximately 14:30, IOF stationed at the annexation wall in the northern side of al-Jalama village, northeast of Jenin, fired a sound bomb at 27-year-old Palestinian civilian while passing through a hole in the annexation wall to work inside Israel. As a result, he sustained shrapnel wounds in his legs, and he was taken to Dr. Suliman Governmental Hospital in Jenin for treatment.

At approximately 16:55, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, and in al-Waha area, northwest of Beit Lahia, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and sporadically opened fire around them, causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli infantry units stormed al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron and stationed near the UNRWA distribution center. A group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who chased the stone-throwers and responded with sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, dozens of Palestinian civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation, and no arrests or incursions were reported.

I. Arrests and Incursions

Thursday, 08 October 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Issawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ali Mohammed Obaid’s (20) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Tabaqa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Ayman Mousa Abu Atwan’s (55) house, detained all the family in one room and threatened them to storm their house again if they do not surrender their son, Ghadanfar (24) to the Intelligence Services’ investigation centers in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. No arrests were reported.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Yatta village, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Husam Tayseer Rab’i’s (39) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-Towr neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians: Khalil Kamal Abu al-Hawa (18), Mohammed Adel Abu al-Hawa (19), Dawoud Mousa Abu al-Hawa (22), and Mostafa Mohammed Abu Risha (19).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Kafr Qalil village, southeast of Nablus. Thy raided and searched Odwan Waleed Amer’s (25) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Amer is an employee in the national security.

At approximately 04:25, IOF moved into Qalqiliya. They raided and searched Saleh Fayez Nazzal’s (36) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested Khalil al-Tarhouni (35) and Arafat Najeeb (33), and took them to al-Qishla investigation center. Both are guards at al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. After several hours, IOF released them on bail of 500 NIS, claiming that al-Tarhouni was not wearing his mask; and Najeeb assaulted one of the Israeli soldiers.

IOF carried out (12) incursions in Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah; al-Jalama, north of Jenin; Tamoun, southeast of Tubas; Ourif, Sebastiya, and Beit Dajn villages in Nablus governorate; Kafl Hares, north of Salfit; Qalqiliya, Bani Na’im, al-Hadab, Beit Omra, and al-Sura villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 09 October 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Zabuba village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Osama Hisham Husain Atatera (20).

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Yatta village, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Rasmi Shafiq al-Qaisiya’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the camp. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians including 2 children. The arrestees were identified as Ahmed Naser al-Badawi (17), Mahmoud Yousif Madi (17), Hamza Amjad al-Titi (18), and Ibrahim Yousif Jawabera (18).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Anata village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Allan Hamdan’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Kafr Ni’ma village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Odai Mohammed Ataya (18), and Yaza Riyad Ishtaya (20), taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched Abdullah Khaled al-Silwadi’s (32) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:40, IOF moved into al-Masaken al-Sha’bia neighborhood, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Abdullah Abdulrahman Fawzi Bushkar’s (16) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:40, IOF moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians identified as Mohammed Abdullah Staiti (20), Mohammed Ramzi Howail (19), and Mohammed Monther Ja’aisa (20).

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into Hizma village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mostafa Mohammed al-Khateeb’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:30, IOF who were patrolling in Sahl al-Boqi’a village, east of Tubas, arrested ‘Ahed Abdul Hakim Daraghma (20), and Mo’tasem Ahmed Daraghma (18), both are from the abovementioned village. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at the Container military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, arrested Mohammed Mershed Rajoub (52), from Jericho, while passing through the checkpoint heading to Hebron. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (11) incursions in al-Jalama, northeast of Jenin; Fsayil, northeast of Jericho; Qariut, Sebastya, Beit Dajn, and Burin villages in Nablus governorate; al-Ouja, northwest of Jericho; Dura and Beit al-Rush, in Hebron governorate; Far’oun and Kafr al-Lobad villages, north of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 10 October 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Dura city, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in several neighborhoods. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Amjad Mousa al-Namoura (28), Ra’fat Taleb Abu Seba’ (27), Ghadanfar Ayman Abu ‘Atwan (23), and Mohammed Murshed al-Rojob (29).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Ula village, west of Hebron, and stationed in the village’s western area. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Hani Ahmed Mohammed Saraheen (33), Mahmoud Ahmed Mohammed Saraheen (38), Ahmed ‘Adel Ahmed Saraheen (29), and Husain ‘Adel Ahmed Saraheen (34).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, and stationed near UNRWA schools. They raided and searched two houses, from which they arrested Mohammed Fawzi Hamed al-Wawi (19) and Seraj Ishaq Abu Hashash (21).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Hebron’s southern area, where they raided and searched 2 houses and arrested Ya’qoub Hamdi Abu Hadeed (30) and Bassam Hamed Zaghir (23).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Salah al-Deen Jamal Abu ‘Asab’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:30, IOF moved into Khelet Nejarah area in Deir Istiya village, north of Salfit, and arrested ‘Amer ‘Abed al-Hameed Abu Hajlah (54) while harvesting olive trees, under the pretext of working near “Yakir” settlement. IOF also detained a number of international solidarity activists, who were accompanying him while harvesting the olives.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at Qalandia military checkpoint arrested Laith Saleem al-Shalabi (19) while passing the checkpoint and took him to an unknown destination.

Sunday, 11 October 2020

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched ‘Emad Jum’a al-Selwadi’s (15) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya, arrested Kamal Fawzi al-Habash (40), from Qalqilya, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli police arrested Sufian al-Rajbi after severely beating him while he was near al-Ghawanma Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 23:30, IOF moved into Rafat, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Fadi ‘Ali Abu Hassan’s (14) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Nablus city, al-Dahiyia neighborhood and Iraq Burin village in Nablus; and as-Samu and Dura in Hebron .No arrests were reported.

Monday, 12 October 2020

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohanad al-Bahri’s (23) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Malek ‘Ayish Abu Mariyia’s (21) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Idhna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Omar Salimiyia’s (44) house and arrested his wife Suhair Ahmed al-Batran (37), taking her to an unknown destination. It should be noted that al-Batran was shot on 30 October 2019 by IOF near al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City. IOF claimed that she attempted to carry out a stabbing attack. At that time, al-Batran was taken to an Israeli hospital and released few months later.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hizma village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner Mohammed Fawzi al-Khatib (25) and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Tur village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Khalil ‘Atiyia Abu al-Hawa’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Tell village, southwest of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Osaid Omar ‘Asidah (27), taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Hebron and stationed on al-Salam Street. They raided and searched Saber Bassam al-Najjar’s (35) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Qaryut village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Qased ‘Abed al-Naser Nouri Mousa (20), taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Thabet Hussain Ba’jawi (18).

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Qusra village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched houses and arrested Burhan Nash’at Fawzi Hasan (37).

At approximately 06:00, IOF moved into Kafr Qaddum village,north of Qalqilya. They raided and searched Mohammed Raied Barham’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli intelligence officers arrested Mo’tasem Mousa Hijazi (14), from Bethlehem, after summonsing him via a phone call for investigation in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at a Jabi’ military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Fawzi (45) and Bashar (40) Nash’at Fawzi Hasan, from Qusra village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. It should be noted that Fawzi and Bashar were arrested few hours after arresting their brother Burhan from his house.

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into Bab al-Majles area in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Hisham al-Bashiti’s house and arrested him along with his sons Hatem (17) and ‘Abed al-Rahman (16), taking them to a detention center in the city. It should be noted that al-Bashiti’s son Hisham (19) was arrested on last Saturday during clashes erupted in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into al-‘Abasiyia neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner Moayad Ahmed Abu Mayalah (20) and handed him a summons to refer to ‘Oz Police Station in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of the city.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Dura city, Yatta City, Beit ‘Amra and Deir Sammit villages in Hebron.No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 13 October 2020

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Awwa village, southwest of Dura city, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Mahmoud Yaser Mahmoud Masalmah’s (30) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Ezion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Halhul village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 5 houses, from which they arrested Thaier Jamal Modiyia (30), Yehia Sadeq Jahsh (29), Mohammed Mahmoud Se’dah (28), Mohammed Helmi ‘Aqel (19), and Mohammed Saqer l-Baou (28).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Jalazone refugee camp, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Mohammed Moneer Mohammed Nakhla (21) and Dawoud Rafeeq Mohammed ‘Issa (23).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Qaddura refugee camp, adjacent to Ramallah, in the center of the West Bank. They raided and searched Mohammed al-Salhi’s (22) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya. They raided and searched Mohammed Salah Yousef Ishtawi’s (27) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Khalil Mohammed al-Sheikh’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:45, IOF moved into Beit Liqya village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Anas Saber Jameel Mafarja’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Qalqilya. They raided and searched Ahmed Jawad Abu Hamed’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into al-Mashrou’ area in Al-Eizariya village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed ‘Edwan’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, IOF backed by military vehicles moved 100 meters to the east of Khuzaʽa village in Khan Yunis. They leveled and combed lands amidst sporadic shooting before they redeployed along the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 00:00, IOF summoned Mohammed ‘Ali Mutair (26), from Qalandia camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, via a phone call, ordering him to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service at Qalandia checkpoint next day morning. It should be noted that Mutair is a former prisoner.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli police arrested Ahmed Khaled ‘Atiyia (16) while present in al-Aqsa Mosque yards in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took him to a detention center in the city.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into Bab Hata area, one of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City neighborhoods. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Sufian Omar al-‘Ajouni (22) and Mohammed Khaled Sharifa (21) and arrested them.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Tulkarm city, Tulkarm camp, Qalqilya and Jit village; and Sa’ir village and Fawwar refugee camp. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 14 October 2020

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Showika suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Mohammed Moneer ‘Abed al-Qader ‘I’mar’s (25) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Mohammed Marwan Shehab’s (26) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kafr Malik village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Mohammed Baheej Farhan Hamayil (20) and ‘Ahed Eyad Ghanayim (20).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Qaddura refugee camp, adjacent to Ramallah. They raided and searched ‘Issa ‘Abido al-Tamimi’s (27) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Al-Tur village, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Yousef Khaled Abu al-Hawa’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mohammed Iyyas Shaheen’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched houses and arrested ‘Ali Bassam ‘Atallah Hashasheen (21).

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Majd Nayif Mostafa’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli police arrested Husam Seder (33), an employee of the reconstruction department in the Islamic Endowments Department (Awqaf), while working in al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took him to a detention center in the city.

At approximately 19:30, IOF stationed at the northeastern of Beit Dajan village. Northeast of Nablis, arrested 2 civilians, who approached a caravan placed by an Israeli settler and removed later by IOF. The arrestees were identified as Hazem Majed Hanini (43) and Burhan Naseem Isma’il (27).

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Aqabat_Jaber refugee camp, in Jericho, Silwad village, Ni’lin village, Al-Bireh city in Ramallah; and Anin and Arranah villages in Jenin. No arrests were reported.

II. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 08 October 2020, IOF confiscated an agricultural tractor and a water tank with capacity of 4 cups in Jiftlik village, north of Jericho, under the pretext of being in Area (C). The tractor is owned by Ayed Issa Mohammed Darghis, from Jiftlik village.

At approximately 14:30 on Thursday, IOF moved into Ein al-Beida village in Jordan’s northern valleys, southeast of Tubas, north of the West Bank. They confiscated a tractor used for leveling an agricultural road in the abovementioned village in favor of Dar Al Binaa Contracting Company in Asira ash-Shamaliya village, north of Nablus, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C). The tractor is owned by Wahib Mahmoud Ahmed Azzam, from Fandaqumiya village, south of Jenin.

On Friday, 09 October 2020, Israeli authorities notified Sameeh Ahmed Salah to demolish his house in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Hasan Breijieh, Head of the Bethlehem office of Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, said that Israeli authorities notified Sameeh Ahmed Salah to demolish his 80-sqaure-meter house located in Kherbet ‘Alia area, south of al-Khader village, within 96 hours, under the pretext of non-licensing. Breijieh pointed out that the house is sheltering 6 persons, clarifying that the house was demolished 3 times; the last of which was on 18 June 2020, as the house was comprised of 2 rooms and a kitchen and roofed with tin plates. Breijieh added that Kherbet ‘Alia and Um Rokba areas, adjacent to “Efrat” settlement, are exposed to a settlement attack that includes the demolition of a number of houses, and notifying others of demolition and stopping construction, aiming at emptying them of their residents and seizing them to expand the settlement.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 11 October 2020, IOF moved into Bab al-Zawiya area at the entrance to Shuqba village, west of Ramallah in the center of the West Bank. IOF headed towards a semi-trailer truck that was emptying its contents of scraps gathered from a land owned by Rateb Nasser Qadeh. IOF confiscated the tractor owned by Qadeh who works in scrap metal trade under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C).

On the same day, Israeli authorities announced the amendment of the boundaries of lands in Arab al-Ta’amrah village, east of Bethlehem, aiming at seizing these lands in favor of expanding “Tekoa” settlement. Hasan Breijieh, Head of the Bethlehem office of Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, said that Upon the Israeli authorities’ decision, dozens of dunums will be seized in favor of expanding the boundaries of the aforementioned settlement. Breijieh pointed out that the Israeli authorities gave the landowners 45 days to challenge.

At approximately 10:30 on Tuesday, 13 October 2020, IOF confiscated a bulldozer belonging to al-Zawiya Municipality, west of Salfit, and detained its driver ‘Emad Hamed Mawqadi, who was levelling a dirt road to facilitate citizens’ access to their lands in order to harvest the olive trees. He was released around 23:30.

On the same day, Israeli authorities notified to stop construction works in several agricultural rooms in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Ahmed Salah, the coordinator of the Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission in al-Khader village, said that Israeli Civil Administration officers notified to stop construction works in agricultural rooms (40 s.q) in Daher al-Riyah area. These rooms belong to Rezeq Shehada Salah, Mohammed Shehada Salah, Ma’mon Nasri Salah, and Salah Shehada Salah.

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks

At approximately 18:30 on Friday, 09 October 2020, Israeli settlers, from ” Har Brakha” settlement, southeast of Nablus, attacked the eastern area of Burin village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. The settlers threw stones at Palestinian houses. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered and confront them with stones. After that, IOF intervened to protect the settlers, fired tear gas canisters at the Palestinians and chased them. IOF arrested Montaser Khader al-Najjar (28), taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:30 on Saturday, 10 September 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Har Brakha” settlement, southeast of Nablus, attacked the eastern area of Burin village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. The settlers threw stones at Palestinian houses with stones. As a result, the windows of a house owned by Ibrahim Adel were broken. Israeli settlers fled from the area towards the abovementioned settlement.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 12 October 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Etz Ephraim” settlement, which is established on Mas-ha village lands, west of Salfit, stole the crop of six olive trees and broke the twigs of 60 others in an area of 120 dunums in War’et al-Humus area, which is located behind the annexation wall. These dunums belong to ‘Abed al-Razeq Ibrahim ‘Amer. It should be noted that ‘Amer is banned from entering his land except through coordination with the Israeli occupation.

On Wednesday, 14 October 2020, Israeli settlers cut hundreds of perennial olive trees in Jab’a village, west of Bethlehem. Head of the Village Council, Diab Masha’lah, said that dozens of Israeli settlers, from “Beit Ayin” settlement, which is established on Jab’a village lands, cut with saws about 300 olive trees belonging to Khaled Naji Masha’lah.

V. Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individual’s movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established (62) temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested (6) of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individual’s movement at military permanent checkpoints

Jerusalem:

Bethlehem:

On Thursday 08 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, the northern entrance to Tuqu village, in Aqabat Hasnah area, leading to villages west of Bethlehem.

On Friday, 09 September 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, the northern entrance to Tuqu village, Aqabat Hasnah area, leading to villages west of Bethlehem, and near al-Nashash intersection, south of the city.

On Saturday, 10 October 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, the western entrance to Tuqu village, the entrance to Marah Rabah village, and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 11 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village; at the entrance to Marah Rabah village; and at the entrance to al-Nashnash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Monday, 12 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village; at the entrance to al-Nashnash area; and near ‘Aqabet Hussain area.

On Tuesday, 13 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Tuqu village and at the entrance to al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem.

Ramallah:

On Sunday 11 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Atara village, northwest of Ramallah.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 08 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Halhoul, the entrance to Idnah village, and the entrance to Karma village.

3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar and Surif villages and al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Saturday, 10 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhul, at the western entrance to Hebron and at the northern entrance to Yatta.

On Sunday, 11 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Ash-Shuyukh and Beit Kahil villages, and on Farsh al-Hawa road.

On Monday, 12 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Khasa, Beit Awwa and Idhna villages.

On Tuesday, 13 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit ‘Amra village and on Khelet al-Maya road.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli authorities closed with a metal detector gate the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. As a result, civilians had to walk through a bumpy road to reach their houses.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 08 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus.

Salfit:

On Saturday, 10 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Haris village; at the northern entrance to Deir_Istiya village; and at the southern entrance to Kifl_Haris village, northof Salfit.

On Sunday, 11 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at entrance to Kafr ad-Dik village, and at the southern entrance to Kifl_Haris village, north of Salfit.

On Monday, 12 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

Qalqilya:

5 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya, the entrance to Kafr Laqif village, the entrance to Jinsafut village, the entrance to Hableh village, and the road linking between Jayyous and Azzun villages, east of Qalqilya.

On Sunday, 11 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Azzun villages, east of Qalqilya.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 08 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Friday, 08 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Jericho, and the entrance to Jiftlik village, north of Jericho.

On Sunday, 11 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

