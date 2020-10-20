Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle

By Staff, Agencies

Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen believes that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the “Israeli” entity “should not be an obstacle nor a condition for continuing contact with them in order to establish bilateral relations between us and the countries of the region”.

This comes as the Saudi authorities allege that normalization with the entity is conditioned by the negotiations with the Palestinians.

Cohen gave his comments during an interview with the “Israeli” broadcaster KAN.

The spy chief further said, “We are in contact with a large number of countries in the region and outside it, that is, the Middle East and Africa”.

He added that he hoped “these efforts will mature, such as those that have matured so far, and other countries in the region establish public and official relations with ‘Israel’”.

The Mossad Chief explained, “This maturation process is long … Maybe this is another opportunity to tell everyone, in my unit and elsewhere, who worked day and night for the sake of the slow but very orderly arrangement of bilateral relations between countries from the Middle East and Africa”.

