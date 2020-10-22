Erdogan Withdrawing his Besieged Forces from an Illegal Base in Morek

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 18, 2020 Arabi Souri

Trapped by the Syrian Arab Army troops in their illegal military base in Morek after the SAA cleaned the region from Turkey’s-sponsored terrorist groups, Erdogan’s army forces are now packing up.

The Turkish Army loyal to the Turkish Madman and Pariah Erdogan started dismantling the observation towers in the ‘9th base’ besieged illegal military post in the city of Morek, in the northern Hama countryside, local sources confirmed.

Erdogan’s troops seen also dismantling logistical equipment, filling vehicles with petrol, and emptying the ammunition warehouses in an intensified movement, the locals are confirming these are signs that Erdogan troops will be leaving the base they’ve been holed in for over 14 months.

The withdrawal of Erdogan troops from the illegal military base in Morek comes after Russian mediation with the Syrian Arab Army commanders, the Russian military police will oversee the withdrawal of Erdogan army troops from the post to areas under the control of Al Qaeda Levant (HTS – Nusra Front) in Idlib countryside where they will feel safer among their peers, as sources revealed to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news outlet.

Despite the show off that he’s spreading his influence all over the region and beyond, the Turkish pariah and Sultan wannabe Erdogan is actually losing, he cannot sustain the cost of expansion on his country’s economy even with all the billions he’s receiving from Qatar, maintaining terrorist groups have always been very costly for their sponsors, let alone sending them on suicide missions far from home in useless wars just to help the supposed-to-be enemy of those same terrorists, Israel.

This withdrawal of Erdogan’s army from Morek comes days after the latest in a continuous series of statements by Turkey’s top brass vowing to maintain the Turkish illegal presence in Syria at all costs, Erdogan’s Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said the Turkish illegal military presence in Syria is ‘Unthinkable and non-negotiable’; they do think they can re-establish their most-hated Ottoman Empire on the ruins of the countries around Turkey using terrorist groups of the anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood cult, the cult that believes in the same ideology that the current head of Al Qaeda Ayman Zawahri follows, no coincidences.

