‘Israel’ Operated Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years

The Zionist entity operated a secret embassy in the Bahraini capital of Manama for more than a decade, the Axios website reported on Wednesday, as the signing of the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ signals the first official diplomatic relations between the occupation entity and Bahrain.

According to the report, the Zionist regime has worked on establishing quiet diplomatic ties with Bahrain for 11 years, principally through the use of a shell company – The Center for International Development – registered in the Gulf state.

Bahrain archives registered the embassy as a company providing marketing, promotion and investment services, and its website explained that it was a consulting firm for Western companies interested in non-oil investments in the region.

However, the existence of this secret diplomatic office has been classified and only recently came to light following a brief public broadcaster Kan report last week.

According to this investigation into more than a decade of clandestine diplomatic relations between the Zionist entity and Bahrain, the idea of opening a secret embassy was raised in 2007-2008 during a series of meetings with Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmad Al Khalifa and his former Zionist counterpart, Tzipi Livni.

The decision to open the mission in Manama was preceded by the closure of an ‘Israeli’ mission in Qatar, according to Zionist security officials.

According to the report, the mission was registered on July 13, 2009 under the identity of the known shell company, known as the “Center for International Development”, although it has since changed its name and its new name remains confidential.

The Tel Aviv regime sent a formal request to open an embassy in Manama immediately after relations were officially established on Sunday.

