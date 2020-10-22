Trump Plots to Kill President Assad, Sends Him Top Delegation Asking for Help!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 19, 2020 Arabi Souri

US President Donald Trump – Syrian President Bashar Assad

Trump sent a top official US delegation to Damascus in August begging for help from the Syrian government in regard to a US mercenary and a US citizen of Syrian origins who disappeared in Syria in 2012 and 2017.

The top delegation included Roger Carsten, a career US ambassador tasked to freeing US spies caught on foreign lands, and Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to the US embattled President Donald Trump.

The news of the visit of the US top officials was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and confirmed by a Syrian official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who spoke to the Syrian Al Watan Newspaper.

Donald Trump is badly needing any achievement in foreign policy before the presidential elections in his country, especially after failing in every single topic in international relations with foes and enemies alike, even some minor stunts forcing US allies to get closer is marred with uncertainties and destined to fail in the medium and long term, and more importantly, after the miserable conduct of his regime on all domestic policies over the past four years of his unprecedented dictatorship-style ruling despite being the first US president who replaced all his officials during his first term, some of them more than once.

Trump wanted to secure the release of two US citizens who disappeared in Syria, Austin Tice, a freelance mercenary and a former Marine from Texas posing as a journalist, he disappeared in 2012 while training the ‘rebels’ (Al Qaeda Levant) on how to use rocket-propelled grenades against the Syrian army personnel and policemen, in Syria, and Majd Kamalmaz, a US therapist of Syrian origins last seen in 2017.

Austin Tice was training Terrorists how to use Rocket propelled grenades, the last thing he did before he disappeared was try to meet with Al Qaeda (Nusra Front). pic.twitter.com/PxGRMYKa1X — Syrian Girl 🎗️🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) October 19, 2020

Syria has never affirmed it has either of the two in its custody while the US insists that they’re held by Syrian law enforcement, or at least can help secure their release. Syria has in the past helped free many US citizens who travel halfway around the planet to find themselves in the wrong hands in the wrong places at the wrong times ‘coincidentally’.

The Syrian source who spoke to Al Watan Newspaper added that the visiting US delegation met with Major General Ali Mamlouk, head of Syria’s national security at his office, and the delegation wanted to discuss a wide range of topics with the Syrian government.

‘This is not the first visit of this high level of US officials to Damascus and has been preceded by three similar visits to Damascus in the past months and years,’ the official source told Al Watan.

President Assad has turned down previous pleas to talk by Donald Trump, one of those pleas was reported by Trump’s former national security advisor Bolton who described the ill-language used by Trump in addressing the Syrian leadership.

Why would Syria accept to help the USA or its president, when the US occupies parts of Syria, helps Israel occupy the Syrian Golan, helps Turkey invade large parts of northern Syria, supports terrorist groups including ISIS in Syria, steals Syrian oil, plots to kill the Syrian president, and imposes inhumane sanctions on the country?! The USA is not that strong, especially in our region, and Syria is not that weak, at all, despite the decade-long war of terror waged against it by the world’s superpowers and super-rich countries.

The source added, as per Al Watan Newspaper: ‘The visiting delegation were surprised to face the same position of Damascus rejecting any discussion or cooperation with Washington before discussing the US troops withdrawal from Syria.’

Damascus insisted on the withdrawal of the occupying American forces from the east of the country and the emergence of real signs of this withdrawal on the ground, the visiting US officials tried to earn Damascus’s cooperation in the ‘American kidnapped’ file, however, Damascus stood its position in prioritizing the US withdrawal first, the Syrian official source conveyed.

The Syrian official source concluded to Al Watan: ‘the Syrian leadership is aware of the influence of the American lobbies on American presidents, their decisions, and their public policies’.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open Telegram app.

