USA SITREP: FBI indicted Russian trombone player as a “GRU hacker”

October 20, 2020

By Lilia Shumkova, a Moscow based independent journalist, for The Saker Blog

A federal grand jury sitting in the Western District of the US state of Pennsylvania without citing any laws domestic or international, basing it’s decision purely on an opaque act of “violation of accepted norms” indited six Russian citizens. All six, as the FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich claims, are Russian military intelligence officers and their “crimes” go back to 2015.

In Russia, people immediately went on searching for any information about named individuals and they truly dug up something interesting about one of those indited, YURIY SERGEYEVICH ANDRIENKO.

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/cyber/yuriy-sergeyevich-andrienko

A Russian citizen born in Minsk, says the indictment, he is a GRU officer. “Andrienko is alleged to have been a Russian military intelligence officer, assigned to Unit 74455. He was last known to be located in Moscow, Russia.” He is being accused by the Pennsylvania judges in “Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the United States; False Registration of a Domain Name; Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud; Wire Fraud; Intentional Damage to Protected Computers; Aggravated Identity Theft.”

According to the liberal radio Komsomolskaya Pravda, a group of bloggers decided to find these “cybercriminals” using the Findface service.

https://brl.mk.ru/politics/2020/10/20/yuriy-ili-mikhail-belorusa-ili-barnaulca-obvinila-amerika-v-khakerskikh-atakakh.html

According to their search for Yuri’s photo, the service most likely gives out the pages of Barnaul based trombonist Mikhail Nekhoroshev, who graduated from AGIK or the Altai Academy of Culture and Arts, who used to play in the military orchestras and over the past couple of years performs in bars with live music

https://www.agik22.ru/

The closest Mikhail Nekhoroshev came to the Russian Army was while playing his trombone in the military orchestra, see his vKontakte profile. See, Mikhail Nekhoroshev

https://vk.com/id103503697

Images from Mikhail Nekhoroshev’s vKontakte profile

It’s not clear how a provincial musician could “break” the world internet, but now we know that Russophobic Pennsylvania judges would indite an imaginary ham sandwich claiming it came from Russia.

What’s obvious from this glaring example of malicious prosecution and legal malpractice, the FBI just makes up persons to claim that they commit crimes all over the world by grabbing random images of random Russian people off the net.

You can be the judge and see that the musician Mikhail Nekhoroshev is the person on the FBI most wanted list.

Has a trombone player pockets deep enough to battle the FBI’s frivolous accusation in the US court? Doubtful. What would happen if this innocent man travels abroad? He will undoubtedly be arrested, handed to the US, convicted in fairy-tale made-up crimes and sentenced to life in American prison. Russian Foreign Ministry previously stated that the US is conducting a hunt of Russians all over the world, and Washington seems to pay no price for their kidnapping and human trafficking across state borders.

