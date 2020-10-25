Netanyahu Boasts Overthrowing Sudan’s 3 No’s, MBS to Normalize Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ if Trump Re-elected

Posted on October 25, 2020 by indigoblue76

Calling the US-brokered agreement between Israel and Sudan an “incredible transformation”, the Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted overthrowing the three No’s of Sudan announced in 1967.

“In Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, in 1967 the Arab League adopted it’s three ‘No’s’: ‘No to peace with Israel, no to recognition of Israel and no to negotiations with Israel.’”

“But today Khartoum has said, ‘yes to peace with Israel, yes to recognition of Israel and yes to normalization with Israel.’ This is a new era. An era of true peace. A peace that is expanding with other Arab countries – with three of them joining in recent weeks,” the Israeli premier continued.

Meanwhile, the Zionist circles stressed that the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, is the main contributor to the process of Arab normalization with ‘Israel’, adding that he has not stopped receiving Israeli delegations.

Saudi is hiding its strong tendency to normalize ties with the Zionist entity behind the rush of a number of other Arab states to do that, according to the Zionist circles which added that MBS will vigorously move to sign a ‘peace’ agreement with ‘Israel’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: House of Saud, Sudan, USA | Tagged: , , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: