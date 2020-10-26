Global arms embargo on Iran lifted, Tehran hails victory: Al Mayadeen TV Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 24, 2020

Description:

Al Mayadeen TV report on the implications of the lifting of the international arms embargo on Iran.

Source: Al Mayadeen TV (YouTube)

Date: October 18, 2010

(Important Note: Please help us keep producing independent translations for you by contributing as little as $1/month here)

Transcript:



Reporter:

The 13-year (UN) arms embargo on Iran has (finally) ended. Another (major) page in the (story) of international sanctions (on Iran) has been turned. In 2023, the restrictions imposed on Iran’s missile program will be lifted. Thereafter, the (UN) Security Council will close the Iranian nuclear file two years later. This timeline (for the nuclear file) was set by the (UN) Security Council, just after the signing of the (Iran) nuclear deal.

This would have been a normal (step) had the US administration not withdrawn from the (Iran) nuclear deal more than two years ago. It would have gone unnoticed had the US not done everything possible to reinstate the (UN) sanctions against Iran through various legal and illegal means that got to the point of issuing threats (against other states).

Abbas Aslani, the Director-General of the World and Foreign Policy Department at Tasnim News Agency:

The termination of the arms embargo reveals that the US has failed (to weaken) Iran, and has itself become (internationally) isolated. If the (arms) embargo was not lifted, the nuclear deal would have fell through. This (progress) shows that no great power can unilaterally impose its own will on the world.

Reporter:

Tehran has hailed this (new development) as a victory in the battle of wills (with the United States). This is a political and economic victory that will allow Iran to import and export weapons.

Mohammad Mehdi Malaki, Researcher in Iranian and International Affairs:

Lifting the (arms) embargo is a legal and diplomatic achievement. It is a triumph against US pressure and an indication that the international community no longer sees Iran as a security threat.

Reporter:

Many believe that this triumph serves as another indication that the US is facing (international) isolation and is slowly losing its international influence. It will open the way for Iran to further cooperate with Europe in order to preserve the (Iran) nuclear deal.



All eyes will remain fixed on the US election results which will determine how the US will deal with the new reality. (The US) will either rejoin the nuclear deal, or will (impose) more sanctions (on Iran).



