Hezbollah Slams Political, Ethical Collapse of Sudan Regime into the Swamp of Normalization, Betrayal

Posted on October 26, 2020 by martyrashrakat
Source: Hezbollah Media Relations

Translated by Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns the political and ethical collapse of the ruing authority in Sudan into the swamp of betrayal and normalization with the ‘Israeli’ enemy, which was preceded by several Arab states.

“We believe that such treacherous step at the disposal of the Zionist enemy and the United States in exchange of cheap and silly prices will lead to the quick collapse of this authority in front of the honorable Sudanese people and its vital forces, and its ancient history of struggling will topple this decision and its effects,” the statement read.

Hezbollah further hailed the activities, gatherings and protests organized by the Sudanese people, parties and free figures in rejection of normalization with the enemy.

The statement concluded that “some Arab states’ treacherous behavior and normalization with the Zionist enemy won’t affect the Palestinian people’s determination, nor the resistance movements in the region, and their adherence to the rejection of this enemy and all kinds of normalization, as well as adhering to resistance until liberating Palestine entirely.”

