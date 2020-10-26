Palestinian Hunger Striker to Al-Manar: We Won’t Keep Mum on Occupation Crimes

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The steadfastness of the captive Maher Al-Akhras

October 26, 2020

Palestinian hunger striker Mahar Al-Akhras told Al-Manar on Monday that Palestinians won’t keep mum on crimes committed by the Israeli occupation.

Al-Akhras, who has been for more than 91 days on hunger strike, told Al-Manar that “every Palestinian and all those who have been oppressed must raise their voice agains the Israeli occupation.”

“My message has been delivered (through the hunger strike). Patience and steadfastness are fruitful (in our battle).”

Meanwhile, Al-Akhras slammed some Arab regimes over their normalization deals with the Zionist entity, noting that several Arab regimes have been for long time collaborating with the Israeli enemy against the Arab and Muslim Ummah (nation).

Earlier on Sunday, the Palestinian hunger striker managed to meet his daughter in his room in the Kaplan hospital where he has been receiving medical treatment, after his health deteriorated due to his protest.

The daughter, Tuqa, was jubilant upon finally seeing her father at the Israeli hospital.

Al-Akhras has been on hunger strike for more than 91 days in protest against Israeli occupation’s administrative detention policy, which allows Tel Aviv to hold Palestinians without charge.

The family of Al-Akhras said Saturday they have joined him on a hunger strike until he is released.

Source: Al-Manar and agencies

