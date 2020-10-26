Yemeni Revolutionaries Step up Retaliatory Attacks against Saudi Targets

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 26, 2020

Yemeni revolutionaries stepped up attacks on Saudi targets in retaliation to continuous Saudi-led aggression on TH Arab improvised country.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Monday that Saudi Airport of Abha was subjected to an attack by Yemeni drone Qassif 2K.

The spokesman said that a military target at Abha Airport was accurately hit, noting that the attack in response to crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition launching aggression on Yemen since 2015.

Hours earlier, Yemeni revolutionaries attacked the same airport late Sunday with another drone, Sammad-3, hitting “sensitive target.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Yemeni military carried out retaliatory attacks on an airbase in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Asir, using domestically-manufactured combat drones.

Saree told Yemen’s al-Masirah television that “the attack hit aircraft hangars accurately,” noting that the attack was in response to the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes and blockade on the Yemeni people.”

The airbase, which is located in the vicinity of Khamis Mushait City, belongs to the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF).

Source: Agencies

