On Fathi Sheqaqi’s Martyrdom Anniversary, Islamic Jihad Stresses “Sole Option to Wipe Out Occupation”, Irish Lawmaker Demands Immediate Release of Maher al-Akhras

Islamic Jihad founder Fathi Sheqaqi

On the 25th anniversary on the martyrdom of Islamic Jihad founder Fathi Sheqaqi, the Palestinian movement stressed that resistance, in all kinds and on entire Palestinian lands, is the sole choice to wipe out the occupied and expel it from the Palestinian soil.

The Islamic Jihad emphasized that “it doesn’t recognize the fragile choices of settlement that led to the loss of Palestine and al-Quds, and granting legitimacy to the Zionist enemy on our land.”

“We will remain loyal to the track that was founded by martyr Sheqaqi, and we won’t abandon Palestine, the entire Palestine, as the central cause of the struggle, based on the belief, awareness and revolution, until the liberation of our land from the dirt of the occupier.”

The resistance movement further noted that “the normalizers’ rushing to start suspicious ties with the Zionist enemy will increase our insistence to adhere to our just cause. It won’t deny that Palestine is our central cause. And we fully trust the free people that love Palestine won’t accept the betrayal of their regimes.”

The movement also hailed hunger-striking detainee Maher al-Akhras who is adhering to his choice of achieving freedom.

Palestinian detainee, Maher al-Akhras finally gets to meet and hug his little daughter after 92 days of hunger strike. (Photo: via Social Media)

Sinn Fein Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Pat Sheehan, today called for the immediate release of Palestinian hunger striker Maher al-Akhras who has now reached a critical stage, according to a press statement.

“Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Akhras has now been on hunger strike for more than 90 days and is in a critical condition,” the West Belfast MLA said.

The Palestinian detainee, Maher al-Akhras finally gets to meet and hug his little daughter. pic.twitter.com/CodJ0iHzXG — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) October 25, 2020

“Maher is protesting against the cruel and barbaric Israeli administrative detention policy under which he has been held since July 2020. This policy is currently being used on over 300 Palestinians,” he added.

Sheehan expressed concern that the Israel Prison Services has refused to move al-Akhras to a Palestinian hospital despite his clearly worsening condition.

#Palestinian solidarity activists in #Gaza released balloons carrying posters of Maher al-AKhras. Al-Akhras is a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a hunger strike for 90 days to demand his immediate freedom. (Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)#FreeMaherAlAkhras pic.twitter.com/pZq8eAYcSP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 25, 2020

“The international community must stand up and take action on the cruel and inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners by the Israeli government,” he said. “Maher al-Akhras must be released immediately.”

The latest reports said al-Akhras is in serious health condition as he struggles to survive 92 days of hunger strike demanding an end to his illegal administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

