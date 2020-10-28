Iran National Security Committee Spox: Iraq Ambassador to Remain in Place despite Sanctions

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Mokhtar Haddad

Tehran – The Americans are refusing to abandon their failed approach, especially during US President Donald Trump’s tenure, with Washington sanctioning the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, as well as the Islamic Radio and Television Union. This proves to the world that the US cannot tolerate free voices despite claiming to support freedom of expression.

In response to this American measure, the Islamic Republic made an important decision. It placed the American ambassador in Iraq and his assistant on the terror list for their involvement in the assassination of martyr General Haj Qassem Soleimani and his companions as well as for their role in other terrorist operations in the region. The move comes after a recent decision by Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly to look into terrorist officials in the United States.

Al-Ahed News sat down with the spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Dr. Abolfazl Amoui, to discuss the recent American sanctions.

“By imposing sanctions, America is exploiting its position, especially with international institutions. The US wants to change the viewpoint of those who are working on the right side. But whoever opposes it and is working on the right side will not be affected by Washington’s measures and will not submit to it,” Amoui said.

“Sayyed Masjedi is the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq. He is working to strengthen relations with Iraq. He is a well-known figure and an active ambassador. And the accusations leveled against him are flimsy and mere false allegations. America must respect the immunity of diplomats on the basis of the Vienna Convention, so these sanctions are basically illegal,” Amoui added.

Amoui explains that the measure “contradicts international law, and Ambassador Masjedi will work with greater energy and strength to strengthen relations between Tehran and Baghdad and the bonds of love and friendship between the two countries.”

The Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union

Regarding the sanctions against the Islamic Radio and Television Union, Amoui warned that, “the Americans are seeking to silence the voices that they do not like. But instead of silencing them, they must fix their ears.”

“The Islamic Radio and Television Union is an independent institution that works to enhance cooperation between the media in the Islamic world, and these sanctions are illegal. America cannot silence free voices in the world. The US should know that America’s problems are those being discussed in the electoral debates, and therefore Washington cannot impose sanctions on independent media.”

Amoui concluded by recalling “how the American government took more than 500 children hostage and that America today suffers from poverty and social inequalities. This emerged in the elections. Independent media has nothing to do with these crises. On the contrary, the American administration is the one that created these crises. The independent media, in line with their responsibilities, publishes news.”

