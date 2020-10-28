Resistance Ready to Confront Any Aggression, US Sanctions Can’t Overcome Hezbollah, Open to Steps Towards Government Formation: Hezbollah Deputy SG.

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sheikh Qassem Underlines Resistance Military Readiness to Confront Any Aggression: US Sanctions Can’t Overcome Hezbollah

October 26, 2020

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem expressed hopes for a speedy cabinet formation in Lebanon, recalling the party’s stance a year ago when the S.G. Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah rejected the government resignation.

Sheikh Qassem added that after one year all the parties are resorting again to the same solutions, including the reform paper, reinforcement of the judiciary, political cooperation, and fight against corruption.

His eminence stressed that there are two main causes of corruption in Lebanon–the state corrupts and the US-backed vandals who pervade anarchy and disrupt the national productivity.

“USA devotes its capabilities, pressures, funds, media campaign and sanctions against Hezbollah; however, it will never be able to overcome it.”

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah tries to cope with the socioeconomic problems in Lebanon, adding that it simultaneously confronts the occupation forces and protects the nation from any aggression.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General also called on the political leadership in France to avoid the anti-Islam performance, adding that it cannot gain from this approach.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Hezbollah Deputy SG: We Are Open to Steps Towards Government Formation

By Staff

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem strongly condemned France’s encouragement of insults directed at the Messenger of mankind.

He said that such posturing exposes a state of hostility towards the other and underscores the weakness of the argument against the nobility and greatness of the teachings of Islam. Sheikh Qassem called on the French authorities to change course, warning that they stand to gain nothing from this approach.

During his patronage of the celebration of the birth of the Prophet and the week of Islamic unity hosted by Hezbollah’s second district, His Eminence said that “Hezbollah’s victories are the result of jihad, steadfastness, and guidance from God Almighty.”

“These victories are based on clear objectives, safety, and positions of integrity,” Sheikh Qassem added.

The Deputy Secretary General further highlighted that: “Hezbollah succeeded in its resistance against ‘Israel’, which is the focal point of global American injustice, and that is why the US is utilizing all its capabilities, pressures, money, media, and penalties against the party. But it will not defeat it.”

“The resistance has become an approach and a way of teaching for the free youth in our world and the emerging generations, and the falsehood of the American model as well as its racism have been exposed inside the US. Its crimes have also been exposed in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria, along with its support for ‘Israel’ against Palestine, Lebanon and the countries of the region,” Sheikh Qassem said.

Addressing Washington’s $10 billion package to support its groups and agents in Lebanon, the senior Hezbollah official said that “this is evidence of Lebanon’s level of resilience and steadfastness, which expelled the humiliated ‘Israeli’ occupation in 2000 and achieved victory in the face of the aggressive international mobilization in the July 2006 war via the trio: the people, the army, and the resistance.”

“Some say that America is restricting Lebanon because of Hezbollah, what did the party do?” Sheikh Qassem asked. “It is defending the land and dignity and wants independence, while America wants Lebanon as a backyard to legitimize the ‘Israeli’ occupation and resettlement. So, our rejection of American policies is a rejection of aggression against our country and subordination.”

He recalled how “Hezbollah publicly said last October that it was against the resignation of the Hariri government, and that the rescue paper prepared by his government at the time required strenuous work to address the economic and social crises and hit back at the system of corruption.”

“We also warned against wasting time,” Sheikh Qassem stated. “Sayyed Nasrallah frankly rejected the idea of the resignation due to its repercussions, but what was the result? The steps of the solution are the same, even if the main title and some partial details changed. We must put an end to two types of corruption, the corruption of the exploiters of power in their different posts and the corruption that America sponsors through its groups using bribery, chaos, inciting strife, and disrupting our country’s production capabilities.”

His Eminence concluded by expressing “hope that the government will be formed as soon as possible and win the confidence of the widest segments and parliamentary blocs.”

“We are positive and open to steps that accomplish the formation of the government on the basis of an economic, social, and financial rescue program that puts an end to the exchange rate hike and curbs the high prices, opens horizons for job opportunities for young people, benefits from international support in the context of reform, puts an end to corruption, punishes the corrupt; recovers looted and smuggled money, gives depositors their rights, and addresses the health crisis fueled by the coronavirus.”

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, USA | Tagged: Harirism Era Corruption, Hezbollah anti-corruption battle, Islamophobia, US Financial War On Hezbollah, War on Islam, Zionist entity |