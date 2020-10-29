Al-Kaabi: US Only Understands Language of Force – We Will Witness Definitive Destruction of ‘Israel’ In Any Future War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al-Kaabi: We Will Witness Definitive Destruction of ‘Israel’ In Any Future War

By Staff, Agencies

In a meeting with Ali Akbar Velayati, a Senior Advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Secretary-General of Iraq’s al-Nujaba resistance movement Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi emphasized on the strong relationship with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance groups and stressed that the Zionist regime will mark its end if it enters any war.

Al-Nujaba’s Communication and Media Affairs Center reported that Sheikh al-Kaabi met with Imam Khamenei’s advisor on international affairs in Tehran on Tuesday.

Al-Kaabi pointed to the pressure of the electoral campaign of US President Donald Trump, on regional governments regarding compromise with the Zionist regime, saying “This anti-Islamic and humiliating wave has even reached Iraq to such an extent that some Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] and mercenary politicians have taken up the issue of normalizing Baghdad-Tel Aviv relations and created a virtual embassy for ‘Israel.’”

In this regard, the Iraqi resistance leaders stressed that “the Iraqi Islamic Resistance and al-Nujaba will stand against the policy of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime. We have strong ties with Palestinian groups and al-Quds is the key to our resistance. Therefore, we will not withhold any help or support from the Palestinians.”

Explaining the movement of Zionist delegations to Iraq undercover as citizens of the United States, Sheikh al-Kaabi stated: “It is a clear threat to Iraq, Iran, the region and Muslims that some security elements of the Zionist regime arrive at Baghdad International Airport with Western passports, travel freely in the country and meet with personalities.”

He then emphasized the weakness and declining nature of the Zionist regime: “We believe that if ‘Israel’ enters any war, it will end with a strategic mistake and the Islamic Resistance groups of Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran will reach al-Quds, and then, just as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has promised, we will pray in al-Quds.”

He also underscored the destructive role of the Saudi and Emirati regimes in the region and Iraq, noting, “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman, is waging war in Yemen, creating sedition in Lebanon, and supporting Daesh and other terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria. The case of Iraq has also been handed over to Muhammad bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, by the President of the United States, who has a mission to use the intelligence services to foment divisions and instability in Iraq.”

Al-Kaabi further warned that “We see the hand of the United States and ‘Israel’ behind the evil acts of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and the flame of all these riots and seditions will eventually fall on the lives of their troops.”

He finally described the blood of the martyrs as a bright beacon of the path of struggle: “Due to the blessings to the blood of martyrs like Haj Qassem Soleimani, the Islamic Resistance Front has united and expanded. Now, the Islamic Resistance is not limited to one country, and its seeds have grown in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Pakistan, and so on.”

US Only Understands Language of Force

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary General of Iraqi resistance movement al-Nujaba, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, said the United States only understands the language of force, noting that resistance will end the US presence in Iraq.

In a press conference held at Mehr News Agency headquarters, Sheikh al-Kaabi said the US is responsible for the economic crisis in Iraq and Washington plunders Iraq’s oil and natural resources.

The Iraqi resistance leader went on to say that the US and the Saudi Arabia are the source of unrest in Iraq and are taking advantage of people’s demands.

He further maintained that Lt. General Soleimani had repeatedly stated that he wished to be martyred in an Iraqi territory and finally achieved his goal.

Sheikh al-Kaabi further called for the implementation of Iraqi parliament’s resolution regarding the expulsion of US forces.

“The US only understand the language of force, and if they do not leave Iraq, the resistance will end their presence in the country,” he added.

