Saudi-led blockade keeps lifeblood Yemeni port at standstill

October 31, 2020

News report on the deteriorating situation at Yemen’s lifeblood port of Al Hudaydah caused by the Saudi-led blockade.

Source: RT Arabic

Date: October 24, 2020

Transcript:

RT reporter:

A complete standstill and empty berths with no commercial ships nor humanitarian aid… This is the situation at the Yemeni port of “Al Hudaydah” that is waiting for cargo-laden ships to bring it back to life.

Al Hudaydah Port is the second biggest Yemeni port. It is the lifeblood of two-thirds of Yemen’s population. The overpopulated provinces receive imports, and medical and food aid via this port. The restrictions and measures imposed by the (Saudi-led) Arab coalition on the entry of ships (to the port) increase the suffering of civilians, as asserted by those in charge of the facility who have called on (the Saudi-led coalition) to keep the port out of the conflict.

Yahya Sharaf (Al-Deen), Vice Chairman of Red Sea Ports Corporation in Hudaydah:

The blockade and restrictions on foodstuff and oil products are one of the most significant factors that have led to this humanitarian crisis. However, unfortunately, the United Nations (UN) does not mention the (Yemeni) crisis except when it is looking for donors. It talks about the suffering and humanitarian crisis in Yemen only to scrounge help from (other) states. However, it turns a deaf ear to the actions of the (Saudi- led) coalition that are preventing the Red Sea Ports Corporation from receiving oil products and food supplies.

RT reporter:

The dockers at the (Al Hudaydah) Port are living in terrible conditions due to the decline in the number of ships arriving. Their suffering worsens because their source of income has been cut off.

Yasser Makbouli, a worker at Al Hudaydah Port:

The Al Hudaydah Port is suffering because of the (Saudi-led) Coalition. More than 30 or 40 tankers carrying diesel, fuel and petrol (have been detained by the Coalition). We are suffering greatly. The poor workers at the Al Hudaydah Port don’t earn enough to live on for even one day. We have been just sitting around (doing nothing) for four months.

Muhammad Al-Rimi, a worker at Al Hudaydah Port:

The situation (at the port) is miserable for everyone, present or absent. There is nothing to do. We are just sitting around.

RT reporter:

Yemen is facing a humanitarian crisis described by the UN as the worst globally because of the ongoing war and blockade. This (crisis) has caused food shortages, an increase in malnutrition rates, and even famine in some remote areas, in addition to a spread of diseases and epidemics as medicine stocks dwindle.

Jamal Al Ashwal, RT, at the Al Hudaydah Port.

