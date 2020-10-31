Sayyed Nasrallah Cites Double Standards of Freedom of Expression in France: Western States Protected Takfiri Groups

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Friday condemned the Nice attack, stressing that Islam forbids killing the innocent people and categorically rejects such crimes.

In a televised speech on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the French authorities and public opinion to avoid blaming Islam and all Muslims for the attack which targeted Nice City or any other area in the world, confirming that such acts are illegitimate and immoral and that only the culprits must be persecuted.

Sayyed Nasrallah rejected the French President Emmanuel Macron’s use of the “Islamic Terror” term, underscoring the obligation of respecting Islam and wondering whether religions can be blamed for crimes committed by individuals.

In this context, his eminence said that no one blamed Christianity for the crimes committed by the French military in Algeria or the atrocities of the US army all over the world.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the takfiri and terrorist groups in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Iraq, have been protected by the US administration and the European governments, adding that employing those terrorists to carry out certain political and military scheme must be stopped.

“You will pay the price of supporting the terrorist groups,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Western States.

Sayyed Nasrallah maintained that if some Muslims have distorted their own religion, this does not give the others any right to abuse Islam, stressing that the Islamic teachings have nothing to do with the crimes committed by the terrorist groups.

Hezbollah leader pointed out that the recent tensions in France started with publishing that cartoons which abuse Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), continued in the form of Muslim protests against the insults and developed into the murder of the French history teacher.

“Instead of addressing the root causes of the problem, the French authorities waged a war of this sort, claiming that it is a matter of freedom of speech.”

“What is the message which the French authorities want to send to the Muslims by insisting on allowing the cartoons which insult Islam?”

Sayyed Nasrallah called on France and the other Western States to convince the Muslims that it is a matter of freedom of speech, adding that facts prove other abuses, especially those related to ‘Israel’ are banned.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the freedom of speech in France is restricted, citing the example of the philosopher Roger Geraudy who was persecuted for denying the Holocaust.

Hezbollah Secretary General stressed that the aim is not instigating hostilities and conflicts, calling on the French authorities to address their sin and confirming that the Muslims can never accept any humiliation and insult against their Prophet (PBUH).

“Undoing the mistake is not succumbing to terrorism. Be fair as the insults against the Prophet can never be tolerated by all the Muslims. Even the political regimes cannot cover up such abuses. So, you have to withdraw the excuses and stop this violation,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the French authorities.

Sayyed Nasrallah called for adopting the proposal of Egypt’s Al-Azhar based legislating international laws that criminalize abusing the religions and sanctities, underscoring that freedom of speech must not be away from restrictions so that the world countries avoid paying heavy prices for these violations.

Yemen

Hezbollah Secretary General highlighted the million-man celebration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) across the Yemeni provinces despite the Saudi-led aggression and blockade in addition to the poverty crisis and the pandemic outbreak, stressing that this reflects the depth of their Islamic faith, love to the Prophet and readiness to defend Him.

“Millions of Yemenis march for hours before listening to the speech of the dear Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, voice commitment to the Palestinian cause and reiterate readiness to defend the Palestinians, while those, who enjoy a luxurious life and have never engaged in any war with ‘Israel’, rush to abandon Palestine and normalize ties with the enemy.”

This should be a divine indication that the Yemenis must be supported and that the Saudi-led war on Yemen must be immediately stopped, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.

“All those who back the Saudi-Emirati-Sudanese aggression on Yemen must reconsider their calculations immediately.”

Lebanon

Domestically, Sayyed Nasrallah expressed hopes of a speedy cabinet formation, stressing that Hezbollah will cooperate with all the parties in this regard.

“It’s time to form the new government, not to engage in disputes.”

Regarding the sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Sayyed Nasrallah urged all the residents to commit the anti-pandemic measures and highlighted the religious aspect of this commitment.

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

Sayyed Nasrallah felicitated all the Muslims around the world on the Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and His Grandson Imam Jaafar Al-Sadek (P).

Sayyed Nasrllah stressed that the Prophet’s Birth was the prelude of announcing the unaltered and the final revelation of the Holy God, adding that Prophet Muhammad showed a number of miracles as all the other Prophets.

The eternal miracle of Prophet Muhammad is the Holy Coran which has been preserved for 1400 years and will remain till the Resurrection Day in accordance with the divine promise and can never be matched by any human book, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Muslims love, appreciate, respect and sanctify Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) more than any other human being, though they love all the other Prophets.

Muslims disagree on many jurisdictional, political and other issues; however, one of the issues that have remained consensual among them through history is their love to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and belief in His Greatness as a perfect human and closest creature to Holy Allah, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.

“This love is not only cognitive and philosophical but also spiritual. Muslims glorify their Prophet (PBUH) and consider his distinguished position, so they may never tolerate any humiliation or insult against Him.”

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that Muslims consider defending Prophet Muhammad (PBUH as a top priority above any other issue and find it obligatory to respond to any abuse which targets the Messenger.

Sayyed Nasrallah postponed tackling a number of other topics, including the normalization deal with the Zionist enemy, the military drills of the Israeli occupation army and the situation on Lebanon’s southern border, due to the time consideration for the upcoming speech scheduled to be on November 11 on the occasion of Hezbollah Martyr’s Day.

