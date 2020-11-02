Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (22– 28 October 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

22- 28 October 2020

IOF assault and murder Palestinian boy near Ramallah

6 Palestinian civilians wounded in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank

shootings reported at agricultural lands and 1 other against fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 102 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 81 civilians arrested, including 6 children and a woman

IOF detains Minister Walid Assaf, head of the National Commission against the Annexation Wall and Colonies, on a checkpoint in al-Bireh and confiscates official documents and mail

IOF demolished 5 houses in Jerusalem, and another under-construction house in Jenin; several demolition and cease-construction notices served in Hebron, Bethlehem and Salfit

IOF established 53 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 7 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF assaulted and killed a Palestinian child, and wounded 6 Palestinian civilians in excessive use of force. IOF also continued to create new-facts on the ground by maintaining its policy of demolishing, confiscating and razing Palestinian houses and properties for its settlement expansion schemes in the West Bank. Israeli-settler attacks witnessed an increase against farmers and agricultural lands as this time of the year marks the olive harvest season.

This week, PCHR documented 181 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

On Sunday dawn, 25 October 2020, IOF assaulted and killed Amer Snobar (17) near Turmus Ayya, northern Ramallah. While IOF denied assaulting Snobar, an eyewitness who accompanied the murdered child confirmed that Israeli soldiers assaulted him; this was further confirmed by the medical report which determined the cause of death as a blunt trauma to the neck. Also this week, 6 civilians sustained wounds in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank, 5 were wounded in IOF suppression of Kafr Qaddum – Qalqilya weekly protest against settlement expansion; another civilian was shot and wounded with a live bullet prior to his arrest in a raid into Jenin.

In the Gaza Strip, three IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands eastern Khan Younis and Central Gaza; and once at fishing boats off Gaza’s northern sea. Additionally, IOF warplanes launched two airstrikes on vacant lands eastern Khan Younis.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 102 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 81 Palestinians were arrested, including 6 children and a woman.

IOF detained Minister Walid Assaf, head of the National Commission against the Annexation Wall and Colonies, at “Beit El” District Coordination Office (DCO) checkpoint in al-Bireh and confiscated official documents and mail as well as the Minister’s vehicle’s government license plate. Minister Assaf and his driver were detained for half an hour in a military SUV.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 12 violations, including:

East Jerusalem: Car repair shop served demolition notice; and a house was self-demolished. Two-storey building demolished in Shu’fat Camp; another two-storey building demolished in Sur Baher; and three houses demolished in Baryet al-Sawahra and Abu-Hindi Bedouin Valley, in Abu Dis.

Hebron: two houses, a water well and an electric company served cease-construction notices (total 4); agricultural residence demolished, as well as 2 barracks and a small house.

Bethlehem: two houses (occupied) served demolition notices in Al Maniya village; new settlement project ratified for the expansion of “Nokdim” settlement, which is established on the stolen lands of Beit Ta’mir and Tuqu’ villages.

Salfit: 3 dunums razed; 3 cease-construction notices served: a pitch designed under international standards; a playground for persons with disabilities; the 3 dunums that were razed.

Jenin: an under-construction facility was demolished.

Settler-attacks: 100 olive trees damaged in Al-Mughayyir village, eastern Ramallah.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 05:00 on Thursday, 22 October 2020, IOF moved into Jenin, and stationed in its eastern neighborhood. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Osama Mahmoud Suliman al-Sa’di (20), and opened fire at Nateq Hussam Hantouli (23), claiming that he resisted the arrest and attempted to flee. Hantouli was shot with a live bullet in his leg, and he was transferred to an unknown destination.

At approximately 06:30, IOF stationed inside the border fence with Israel east of Deir al-Balah, opened fire at agricultural lands by the landfill, west of the border fence, and no injuries were reported.

At approximately 01:40 on Friday, 23 October 2020, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles, one of them by a drone, at an agricultural land in al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Younis; causing damages and no casualties were reported. A few minutes later, the warplanes launched another two missiles at an agricultural land in al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the “northern entrance” established on Kafr Qaddum lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest attended by dozens of Palestinian civilians. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 5 civilians were shot; a 44-year-old man sustained a rubber bullet in the head; an 18-years-old was hit with 3 rubber bullets to his back and a sound bomb to his chest; the three others sustained rubber bullets in their lower extremities.

At approximately 07:20 on Saturday, 25 October 2020, IOF stationed inside the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of Khuza’a. No casualties were reported.

On Sunday dawn, 25 October 2020, IOF assaulted and killed Amer Snobar (17) near Turmus Ayya, northern Ramallah. While IOF denied assaulting Snobar, an eyewitness who accompanied the murdered child confirmed that Israeli soldiers assaulted him; this was further confirmed by the medical report which determined the cause of death as a blunt strike to the neck.

According to PCHR’s information, at approximately 01:10, Sakher Mostafa al-Najjar (18), was with his friend, Amer Abdul Rahim Ahmed Snobar (17), from Yatma village, southeast of Nablus, trying to fix their car, near Hugo Chavez Hospital, by Turmus Ayya entrance, north of Ramallah. Meanwhile, an Israeli military vehicle arrived, six Israeli soldiers stepped out of the vehicle and chased al-Najjar and Snobar who tried to flee the area. Al-Najjar managed to escpae, and the soldiers caught Snobar, pinned him to the ground, and buttstroke him. The soldiers later transferred him to Hugo Chavez Hospital in Turmus Ayya village, where he was determined dead before arrival.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) emphasized to PCHR’s fieldworker that at approximately 01:21, they received a phone call from the Israeli military liaison to notify them that there was a wounded civilian on the entrance of Turmus Ayya village, north of Ramallah. Immediately, PRCS sent an ambulance to the scene, but was informed upon arrival that the victim was transferred to Hugo Chavez Hospital. The ambulance went to the hospital, where the victim was identified as Amer Snobar and he was determined dead before arrival to the hospital. At approximately 01:46, Snobar’s body was referred to Palestine Medical Center in Ramallah.

Sakher Mustafa al-Najjar (18), said through a video recording that he was driving his car on Nablus-Ramallah road, then the car broke down near “Eli” settlement, established on the lands of al-Lubban, Sawiya, and Qaryut villages. He said that he went into town, and brought along his friend, Amer Snobar, and an illegal black Hyundai car, and dragged the broken car towards al-Mughayyir village to fix it. As soon as they arrived at the village, they attempted to fix it but that the engine would not run. Meanwhile, an Israeli military SUV passed by them and did not do anything to them, then another Israeli GMC vehicle came and six Israeli soldiers came out of it and chased al-Najjar and Snobar, who fled in different directions. The soldiers caught Snobar and buttstroke him until he fell to the ground.

The Israeli authorities denied attacking Snobar and claimed that he fell on the ground and lost his consciousness. However, the Israeli army spokesperson said in a tweet that, “troops responded to an incident north of Ramallah after rocks were hurled at an army vehicle. Initial details suggest that upon the arrival of the troops… the two suspects tried to escape by foot,” it said. “While fleeing, one of the suspects apparently lost consciousness, collapsed and hit his head. The suspect was not beaten by our troops.”

Ahmed al-Bitawi, director of Palestine Medical Center, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “after receiving Snobar’s dead body and pursuant to clinical examination, we found signs of blunt trauma and bruises on the back of his neck which caused the death”.

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 26 October 2020, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They deployed and established checkpoints at the village’s entrances and closed the village. IOF searched the vehicles and ID cards of Palestinians before letting them leave the village. Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered and threw stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli soldiers, who responded by firing rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the civilians. As a result, dozens of civilians in the area suffocated due to teargas inhalation, and Naseem Harbi Obaid (23), was arrested.

At approximately 06:30, IOF moved into Salfit village. They shot 3 sound bombs at the Preventive Security headquarter in Salfit, although none of the Services’ members were present around it.

At approximately 19:35, IOF gunboats stationed off al-Waha area, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles, opened heavy fire at them and light bombs in the sky, causing fear and panic among them and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30 on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, IOF stationed inside the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of al-Qarara village, adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. No casualties were reported.

II. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 22 October 2020

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Aida refugee Camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ahmed Ibrahim ‘Owais’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beitunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mohanad Jaradat’s (29) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Balou’ neighborhood in central al-Bireh city, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched ‘Odai Saleh Abu Shamma’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Halhul city in northern Hebron. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Yehia Sadeq Jahshan (26), Mohammed Mahmoud al-Sa’di (14), Mohammed Helmi ‘Aqel (27), Mohammed Saqer al-Baou (27), and Thaier Jamal Modiyia (25).

At approximately 02:35, IOF moved into Beita village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Hazem Ahmed ‘Awad Hamayil’s (26) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in Huwara village.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Awarta village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Samer Saleem Sa’ied Shurab’s (44) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in Huwara village.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Idhna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Omar Salimiyia’s (44) house and arrested his wife Suhair Ahmed al-Batran (37), taking her to an unknown destination. It should be noted that on 30 October 2019, al-Batran was shot with a live bullet by IOF stationed near al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, under the pretext that she attempted to carry out a stabbing attack. Al-Batran was taken to an Israeli Hospital and was released few months later. Also, al-Batran was arrested several times during this year; last of which was on 12 October 2020.

At approximately 03:20, IOF moved into Tammun village, southeast of Tuban, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched houses and arrested Thair Jameel Bani ‘Odah (28).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested ‘Atah Hazem al-Remawi (30), ‘Izz al-Deen Fayiz Rahima (22) and Sadam Tayseer al-Remawi (31). Next day morning, Sadam was released.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Hebron and stationed on al-Salam Street. They raided and searched Saber Ibrahim al-Najar’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Rafat village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner Fadel Tayseer Taha (46) and arrested him.

At approximately 04:20, IOF moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested ‘Issa Nazmi Mahmoud Hashash (23) and Mahmoud Mohammed Sabti (22).

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into Wadi Qaddum neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Hani ‘Owida (20) Fadi ‘Owaida and Yunis ‘Owida (21).

At approximately 11:00, IOF stationed at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp in northern Hebron, arrested Yousef Ashraf Jawabrah (19), taking him to a detention center in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 23:00, IOF stationed at al-Za’im military checkpoint, east of occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Yousef Belal Abu al-Humus (21), from Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, while passing through the checkpoint.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Bal’a village, north of Tulkarm; Duea city, as-Samu, Deir al-‘Asal and Hadab villages in Hebron; and Madama village in Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 23 October 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. IOF were deployed in the village streets, and they closed all the village entrances. Also, IOF fired flare bombs and conducted a thorough inspection in the village neighborhoods. In addition, dozens of houses were raided and searched and 7 civilians, including a child, were arrested. The arrestees were identified as Mohammed Khaled Mahmoud (16), ‘Abed al-Rahman Thair Mahmoud (19), Mohammed Waleed Mahmoud (18), Yazan ‘Imran ‘Obaid (20), Moa’tasem Hamza ‘Obaid (18), Sami Salah Dari (19), and Naser Mohammed Abu Riyalah (23).

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into al-Fawaghrah neighborhood, central of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed al-Qari (24) and Khalil al-Qari (22) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Mohammed Omar Rushdi al-Jamal (23) and Ashraf Naser Mofeed Tahina (26) and confiscated NIS 3000 and a mobile.

At approximately 05:05, IOF moved into al-Yamun village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched houses and arrested Ahmed Ameen Nawahdah (25).

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Jameel Akram Abu Hashash (25), from Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, after stopping him at a military checkpoint established at the camp entrance.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli police arrested Sa’ied Hussain Mohammed Barabrah, from Bal’a village, east of Tulkarm, while present in al-Aqsa Mosque yards in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Barabrah was taken to a detention center in the city, noting that he is a former prisoner.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at the eastern entrance to Nablus, north of the West Bank, arrested ‘Atallah Omar ‘Atallah ‘Issa (25), from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

At approximately 21:15, IOF stationed at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, arrested Mohammed Kareem Abu ‘Arab (21), from Am’ari refugee camp, southeast of al-Bireh city in northern Ramallah.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Hebron City, ad-Dhahiriya, Nuba and Imreish in Hebron; Asira al-Qibliya, southeast of Nablus; and Deir Istiya village in Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 24 October 2020

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Iraq Burin and Beit Dajan villages in Nablus; and Zububa village, west of Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 25 October 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron. They raided and searched 4 houses and handed Fahmi Salama al-Ja;bary (33), Yaser Mohammed Zaid (37), Hitham ‘Ali Shawer (39) and Mohammed Hamad al-Bitar (28) summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service (Shabak) in “Gush Ezion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Aida refugee Camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ahmed ‘Adel Hajajrah (28) and Ra’fat Riyad Malash (30) and arrested them.

At approximately 11:50, IOF stationed at al-Mahkama checkpoint established near “Beit El” settlement, north of al-Bireh city, detained a vehicle belonging to the Minister of the Wall and Settlement Authority, Walid Assaf, while passing through the checkpoint to leave the city. An Israeli soldier ordered the vehicle’s driver and Assaf to step out of the vehicle and detained them for half an hour inside a military SUV. IOF searched the vehicle and confiscated its license plate in addition to other documents and maps that were in the vehicle.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed ‘Adnan Mohammed Abu al-Hawa’s (18) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Tulkarm City, Illar village, north of Tulkarm; and Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 26 October 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Ayham Nahed Rezeq ‘Aqel’s (25) house and arrested him, in addition to confiscating his mobile phone.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Al-Tabaqa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched ‘Aref Salama al-Hribat’s (39) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Muthalath al-‘Aqaba area, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Musheer ‘Abed al-Qader al-Shahateet’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Handaza area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner Nedal Ibrahim Abu ‘Ahour (46) arrested him. It should be noted that ‘Ahour was arrested in June 2020. He also suffers from kidney failure, and he was diagnosed with cancer in the Israeli jail. ‘Ahour’s health condition has deteriorated. Despite his critical health condition, the Israeli authorities transferred him to the administrative detention, but they retracted their decision and transferred him a month later. Since that period, he has been receiving treatment between the hospital and the house, and the occupation forces have arrested him again.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child. The arrestees were identified as Sadam Suliman Mahmoud al-Sa’di (19), Mujahed al-Dabous (24); both are from the eastern neighborhood, and Hani ‘Ata Abu Remilah (16), from al-Jbirat neighborhood, south of the city.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Khalayil al-Louz area, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Feras Ibrahim al-‘Abiyat’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, IOF established a checkpoint on Jericho road, north of the West Bank. They arrested Sa’d Hassan Zaghlawan (20), from Qaryut village, southeast of Nablus.

At approximately 07:20, IOF moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to the leader of the Popular Front Mofeed Hasan ‘Ata (61) and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Saffa village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Rashad Mohammed Yousef Karja’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed at Huwara checkpoint, at the eastern entrance to Nablus, north of the West Bank, arrested Hamdi Saleh Hamdan (23), from Nablus.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Halhul city, Hadab_al-Fawwar village, Al-Arroub refugee camp, and Sikka village in Hebron; and Kafr ad-Dik, Bruqin and Rafat villages. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 27 October 2020

At approximately 01:00, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses, from which they arrested Mohammed Hisham al-Shareef (16), Ma’an Nayif al-Badawi (16) and Qasem Mohammed al-Ra’I (17).

At approximately 02:00, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Hebron and stationed in al-Zahda area. They raided and searched Nouh Khaled Abu ‘Isha’s (34) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Nablus and stationed on 16 Street in Rafidia neighborhood, west of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched a house belonging to journalist ‘Abed al-Rahman As’ad ‘Aref al-Daher (38), producer at An Najah Media Center, and arrested him and confiscated his mobile phone.

At approximately 02:25, IOF moved into Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Raied Shehada Sharaka’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Judeida village, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Barra’ Hussain Hasan Abu Maryam’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:50, IOF moved into Kobar village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses and arrested Kan’an Kan’an al-Khatib (32).

At approximately 04:20, IOF moved into NurShams camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched ‘Aref Marwan Shehab’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Ramadin village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Nawaf Sarhan al-Zagharnah’s (66) house and arrested him along with his son Mohammed (39).

At approximately 22:00 on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Raouf Khowais’s (14) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Halhul and Tarqumiyah villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hamza Mohammed Abu Riyalah (20) and Mostafa Thaier Mahmoud (23) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Tammun village, southeast of Tubas, north of the West Bank. IOF moved into Samer ‘Abed al-Qader Bani ‘Odah’s house and withdrew later. No arrests among civilians were reported.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Hassan village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging0 to ‘Izz al-Deen Mahmoud Mer’I (24) and Sa’ied Hamad Mer’i (26) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Jaba’ village, south of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to prisoners Ahmed Fayiz Salatnah and ‘Eid Mohammed Hamamrah and withdrew later. No arrests among civilians were reported.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ahmed ‘Eid Khwais (19) and arrested him.

At approximately 04:15, IOF moved into Kafr Malik village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched Rasheed Rasem Hamayils’ (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:30, IOF moved into Karkafa neighborhood, central of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner Hitham Omar ‘Awaad (21) and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF accompanied with Israeli Intelligence officers raided, searched and surrounded the offices of the Directorate of Forensic Science and Directorate of preaching and guidance belonging to the Islamic Endowment Department (Awqaf) in Bab al-Selselah area in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They confiscated some documents and devices from the offices and arrested head of the Directorate of Forensic Science, deputy director general of al-Aqsa Mosque, Najeh Dawoud Bakirat (64) and the Awqaf employee Saif Sameera, taking them to a detention center in the city. At approximately 18:00, Israeli authorities released head of the Directorate of Forensic Science and the Awqaf employee, provided that they will be deported from al-Aqsa Mosque for 7 days and summoned for investigation a week later.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Kobar village, north of Ramallah; and Sa’ir and Bani Na’im villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

On Sunday, 25 October 2020, the Israeli municipality notified Haitham Mohammed Mustafa to demolish his shop designated for repairing vehicles in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem and gave him time until tomorrow under the pretext of illegal construction.

Haitham Mustafa said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority and the municipality issued in 2015 a decision to demolish his shop under the pretext of building without a license and demolished it in March 2016. In January 2019, Mustafa implemented the Israeli municipality’s decision and self-demolished his shop so that he would not pay a financial fee of NIS 80,000 for the municipality crews. Mustafa highlighted that IOF stormed his shop again on Sunday morning and threatened him to demolish his shop and impose a high fine on him if he did not self-demolish his shop until the evening hours of the next day.

At approximately 11:00 on the same Sunday, IOF accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers stormed Ighziwa area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed the area while the Civil Administration officer fixed 4 notifications to halt construction under the pretext of building without licensing in Area (C), and they included:

Electricity network with (1500m) long that supplies Mohammed Mousa Makhamrah’s house. Under-construction water well with capacity of (80cm) owned by Aziz Mohammed Dawoud. An under-construction house built on (80sqm) owned byMousa Salem Abu Fanar. An under-construction house built on (70sqm) owned by Sale Mousa Abu Fanar.

In the evening hours, IOF notified 2 residential houses in Al Maniya village, southeast of Bethlehem under the pretext of illegal construction.

Zayed Kawazbah, Head of Al Maniya Village Council said that the 2 houses built on (180sqm) and inhabited with 18 individuals owned by Issa and Assaf Adel al-Faroukh. Kawazbah clarified that the notification included a period of 96 hours to carry out the demolition. It should be noted that Israeli authorities recently notified a number of houses in the village, the last of which was a notification of 2 residential houses built on (200sqm) owned and inhabited by Yusuf and Shadi Mousa Jabarin for 6 years, under the pretext of building without licensing.

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, 26 October 2020, IOF leveled 3 dunums owned by Zeyad Zuhud from lands affiliated to Salfit, uprooted about 60 olive trees that were implanted 30 – 100 years ago in the abovementioned areas, confiscated a number of trees, and destroyed stones chains surrounding the land under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C), which is under the Israeli control. IOF also handed 3 notices to halt construction for 3 places: rehabilitation of the football stadium, park for people with, disabilities, and the land leveled near the abovementioned site.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 26 October 2020, IOF accompanied with the Civil Administration vehicle and a digger, stormed At-Tayba village, west of Jenin. They demolished an under-construction house build on (150sqm) owned by Ahmed Mahmoud Ali Jabarin in the western neighborhood of the village, adjacent to the annexation wall under the pretext of illegal construction on Area (C).

In the evening hours, the Israeli government approved the start of a new settlement project aiming at constructing settlement units, east of “Nokdim” settlement established on lands of Tuqu and Beit Ta’mir villages, east of Bethlehem.

Hasan Breijieh, Head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF approved a detailed structural plan to seize control over dozens of dunums, west of Bethlehem in favor of Israeli settlement expansion, particularly in Jibjib area Block (11) and Khelet Hareth Block (12), north of Battir village. Breijieh emphasized that Battir village has been exposed to attacks by IOF as caravans were set, settlement roads were paved, and Palestinian farmers and civilians were attacked in the area. Battir village is known with its hill, valleys, agricultural and stone terraces, and the irrigation network that was built in the Roman era and fed with springs and groundwater. The Israeli escalating settlement activities and measures in this area would affect the tourism trail in Battir village that starts from Beit Jala to Battir village. Settlement will make this area unsecure and would lead to decrease the Palestinian rural tourism.

In the evening hours, Majed Mustafa al-Saleimeh implemented the Israeli municipality’s decision and self-demolished his house in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without licensing.

Al-Saleimeh said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he built a new house near his family’s house on (80sqm) so he, his wife and son Tareq would live in it. Al-Saleimeh said that the Israeli municipality immediately issued 2 consecutive decisions for his house, the first was to halt construction and the second was to demolish it. Al-Saleimeh added that he attempted to freeze the demolition decision and delay it to obtain a license. However, the Israeli court issued recently its final decision to demolish the house.al-Saleimeh pointed out that he completed constructing his house 3 weeks ago. He is forced now to demolish his house, particularly after the Israeli police raided his house several times and threatened him if he did not do it himself, the Municipality bulldozers will demolish the house and impose a large fine on him.

At approximately 07:00 on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction building owned by Adli Sobhi Hamuod in Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license. Hamoud said to PCHR’s fieldworker that large numbers of IOF accompanied with municipality bulldozers, stormed al-Al-Waqaf neighborhood in Shu’fat refugee camp, surrounded the building from all sides, prevented civilians from approaching it and started demolishing it. Hamoud emphasized that he constructed the 2-story building a year ago. The first floor includes 6 stores, each of them was (8sqm). As for the second floor, it included 2 residential apartments. The building was built on (700sqm). Hamoud added that the municipality crews handed him 3 notifications to halt demolition during the year before constructing the second floor, so he had to construct the cement pillars only. Hamoud pointed out that the municipality crews suddenly raided his building and began demolishing it. It should be noted that the building is located in al-Awqaf neighborhood within the boundaries of Shu’fat refugee camp affiliated to the UNRWA and is far from the annexation wall. Hamoud pointed out that none of the houses in the area is licensed

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, IOF backed by several military construction vehicles accompanied with Civil Administration officers, a digger, and a bulldozer stormed Kherbat Birin, west of Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron. They demolished an agricultural residence built of bricks and tin plates on (40sqm) and comprised of 2 rooms owned by Bilal Mohammed Sadeq al-Rajbi, who lived in it along with his family of 5 individuals, including 3 children. IOF claimed that the demolition was due to illegal construction. The Israeli Civil Administration Department notified al-Rajbi on 24 August 2020, to demolish his residence after 96 hours of the delivering the notification upon Military Order No. (1797) issued in 2018.

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by several military construction vehicles accompanied with Civil Administration officers, 2 diggers, and a bulldozer stormed Simya area, west of as-Samu village, south of Hebron. The bulldozers demolished a barrack built of tin plates on (100sqm) that is used as a livestock, 2 rooms built of tin plates on (40sqm) and inhabited by a family of 5 individuals, and a barrack built of tin plates on (50sqm) used as tree nursery owned by Jamal Mahmoud Abu E’qail, under the pretext of illegal construction. Israeli authorities notified E’qail on 18 October 2020, of the demolition upon Military Order No. (1797), which gives Palestinians 96 hours to demolish the building.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, IOF municipality crews demolished a 2-story building owned by Mohammed Salman Tarshan in Sur Baher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of non-licensing.

Tarshan said to PCHR’s fieldworker that dozens of Israeli soldiers stormed Omari Mosque Street and completely closed it as the bulldozers demolished the building without previous warning. Tarshan clarified that the building was comprised of 2 old commercial shops that were built in 1940, in addition to a house that he built 5 months ago. The municipality issued a demolition decision in June against the house that was ready for living. Tarshan emphasized that he attempted to freeze the demolition decision and license the house. His lawyer submitted an appeal and deposited NIS 50, 00 to keep the building until the court issue its decision. The Municipality agreed on the organization application. However, Tarshan was surprised of the demolition on Wednesday morning because the court did not issue its final decision to demolish the house, despite of the decision issued earlier this month to freeze house-demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem. Tarshan said that the Israeli municipality demolished his house and the 2 shops with no decision issued to demolish them. The municipality servants forced the shops’ tenants to remove their contents and then demolished them. IOF surrounded the building from all sides and denied Tarshan and his lawyer from approaching it and refused to answer the lawyer’s phone calls to prevent demolishing the shops. It should be noted that the house was built on (100sqm) and comprised of 3 rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom, while each of the shops was built on (70sqm).

In the morning hours, Israeli authorities demolished 2 residences in as-Sawahira village in addition to another one in Wadi Abu Hindi Bedouin community, which is part of lands of Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem.

Yunis Ja’far, Chairman of as-Sawahira Defense Committee said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF demolished a 30-square-meter residence owned by Shaker al-Sarkhi and demolished a residence owned by Ismail Khalil Hathalin. Mohammed Hijazi, anti-settlement activist in Badiyat al-Quds area, said that IOF demolished a residence in Wadi Abu Hindi Bedouin community, which part of Abu Dis village’s lands, overlooking to “Kedar” settlement when they were attempting to carry out demolition processes in as-Sawahira village. Hijazi pointed out that the residence is owned by Omer Suleiman, whose father is a prisoner in the Israeli jails.

Palestinian have been living in Badiyat al-Quds area since 1948, after IOF forced them to leave Negev desert, south of occupied Palestine. The Israeli government seeks to depart all Bedouin communities, east of occupied Jerusalem to establish a Settlement Project (E 1). According to Palestinian experts, this project aim at seizing control over 12,000 dunums that expand from Jerusalem lands to the Dead Sea in order to empty the area from any Palestinian existence as part of the IOF’s project to separate south of the West Bank from its center.

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 26 October 2020, Husein Iseid Abu Alia, from Al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah, went to his land in “Abu al-Mowas” area, west of the abovementioned village, for security coordination previously announced by the Israeli Liaison. When approached the area, he found out that 100 olive trees were cut off, knowing that these trees are implanted for 30 – 70 years. It should be noted that this area is located near the Israeli “Adi Ad” settlement outpost.

IV. Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 53 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 7 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against

Individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Thursday evening, 22 October 2020, IOF tightened its measures Beit Iksa checkpoint, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, and obstructed the traffic movement for civilians.

On Friday, 23 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Biddu village’s tunnel, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Saturday morning, 24 October 2020, IOF established Qalandiya an Beit Iksa checkpoints at in front of the traffic movement and tightened their arbitrary measures at Jaba’ checkpoint, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, causing severe traffic jam.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 22 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western and northern entrances to Tuqu village and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Friday, 23 October 2020, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Nahalin village, northern entrance to Tuqu village, east of Bethlehem, and Aqabat Hasnah area leading to villages west of Bethlehem.

On Saturday, 24 October 2020, IOF tightened its measures at the Container checkpoint, east of Bethlehem and established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, , and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Sunday, 18 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Marah Rabah village, and near al-Nashash intersection, south of Bethlehem.

On Monday, 26 October 2020, IOF established 7 checkpoints at the northern and western entrances to Tuqu village, the western enterance to Beit Fajjar village, the western entrance to Husan village, between Nahalin and Jab’a villages, at Aqabat Hasna area, and near al-Nashash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Tuesday, 27 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at: the northern entrance to Tuqu village, western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, and the entrance to al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 22 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to “Beit El” settlement, north of Al-Bireh.

On Friday, 23 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints under the bridge of ‘Atara village, and the intersection of “Halamish” settlement, northwest of Ramllah.

On Saturday, 24 October 2020, IOF tightened their measures at “al-Mahkama” checkpoint near “Beit El” settlement, north of Al-Bireh. The soldiers obstructed the traffic movement and searched civilians’ ID cards. IOF also established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to “Beit Ur al-Fauqa” and Deir ‘Ammar village, west of Ramallah.

On Wednesday, 28 October 2020, IOF tightened their measures at “al-Mahkam” checkpoint near “Beit El” settlement, north of Al-Bireh. The soldiers obstructed the traffic movement and searched civilians’ ID cards.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 22 October 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Hebron’s western entrance, Al-Arroub refugee camp, and Beit ‘Amra village.

On Friday, 23 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Hebron’s western entrance, Khelet al-Maya Road, and Idhna.

On Saturday, 24 October 2020, IOF established 2checkpoints at the entrances to: al-Fawar refugee camp, and Hebron’s western entrance.

On Sunday, 25 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to: al-Arroub refugee camp, Hebron’s southern entrance.

On Monday, 26 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Halhul southern entrance (al-Fahs).

On Wednesday, 28 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to: Ash-Shuyukh, Beit ‘Amra, and Bani Na’im villages.

Nablus:

On Sunday, 24 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beita village, southeast of Nablus.

Salfit:

On Friday, 24 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Kafr ad-Dik village, west of Salfit.

On Monday, 26 October 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ballut village, between Deir Ballut and Rafat villages, west of Salfit, and at the entrances to Kifl Haris and Haris village, north of Salfit. .

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 22 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the east of Jit village, between Jayyous and Azzun villages, and the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Friday, 23 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

