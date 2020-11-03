Erdogan Terrorists Bombed the Outskirts of Ain Issa with Artillery

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 2, 2020 Arabi Souri

Terrorists loyal to the Turkish madman Erdogan indiscriminately bombed with artillery the city of Ain Issa, in the northern Raqqa Countryside, north of Syria.

The bombing of the Ain Issa vicinity with several artillery shells caused material damage in the area.

Less than 10 days ago the Erdogan terrorists bombed with artillery the towns of Khalidiya and Hoshan in Ain Issa while the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist militia raided at the same time a number of villages in the eastern countryside of the Raqqa province.

This war crime is part of the continuous policy of the Turkish madman in his attempt to Israelize large parts of northern Syrian territories to be inhabited by terrorists from the anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood loyal to him after emptying the region from its original residents.

Displacing indigenous people and replacing them with other groups of people is a war crime, Erdogan wants to create a demographic change in the northern regions of Syria, he managed to persuade President Putin of Russia to enter during their talks in Sochi, he claimed first he just wants to protect his country’s national security from terror groups, he was referring to the Kurdish separatist militias while the term ‘terror groups’ applies more on his own armed mercenaries he’s bringing from other regions in northern Syria under his forces control and from other countries along with their families, the likes of ISIS and Nusra Front, the offshoots of Al Qaeda which is also led by Ayman Zawahri, a Muslim Brotherhood.

Murad Gazdiev, RT’s correspondent, caught Erdogan telling his supporters that all the Turkish soldiers who were killed fighting in Syria died to make “those lands a part of the homeland [Turkey]”; this statement alone contradicts all Erdogan’s signed commitments with Russia and Iran, and with the United Nations.

Turkey's Erdogan has just stated that all the Turkish soldiers who were killed fighting in Syria died to make "those lands a part of the homeland [Turkey]".



Did Erdogan just let slip that Turkey is going to annex the parts of Syria it occupies? pic.twitter.com/5sLwbqUmQj — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) November 1, 2020

Erdogan Terrorists Bombed the Outskirts of Ain Issa with Artillery

November 2, 2020 Arabi Souri Russia, Syria, Turkey, USA 1 https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?guci=2.2.0.0.2.2.0.0&client=ca-pub-2771598519736948&output=html&h=280&slotname=5929456919&adk=535366689&adf=3220685045&pi=t.ma~as.5929456919&w=678&fwrn=4&fwrnh=100&lmt=1604392286&rafmt=1&psa=1&format=678×280&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.syrianews.cc%2Ferdogan-terrorists-bombed-the-outskirts-of-ain-issa-with-artillery%2F&flash=0&fwr=0&fwrattr=true&rpe=1&resp_fmts=3&wgl=1&tt_state=W3siaXNzdWVyT3JpZ2luIjoiaHR0cHM6Ly9hZHNlcnZpY2UuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbSIsInN0YXRlIjowfSx7Imlzc3Vlck9yaWdpbiI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXR0ZXN0YXRpb24uYW5kcm9pZC5jb20iLCJzdGF0ZSI6MH1d&dt=1604394769218&bpp=7&bdt=5584&idt=438&shv=r20201029&cbv=r20190131&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3D01f4997256868715-22447402a4c400c7%3AT%3D1604394748%3ART%3D1604394748%3AS%3DALNI_MagH_tRaakvKaETuYPIQ89tvSQpqw&correlator=6794263110565&frm=20&pv=2&ga_vid=378882169.1604394746&ga_sid=1604394746&ga_hid=964706088&ga_fc=1&iag=0&icsg=34412833283&dssz=51&mdo=0&mso=0&u_tz=240&u_his=3&u_java=0&u_h=720&u_w=1280&u_ah=680&u_aw=1280&u_cd=24&u_nplug=6&u_nmime=4&adx=117&ady=663&biw=1263&bih=578&scr_x=0&scr_y=200&eid=21067554&oid=3&pvsid=413911179030823&pem=267&ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.syrianews.cc%2F&rx=0&eae=0&fc=896&brdim=0%2C0%2C0%2C0%2C1280%2C0%2C1280%2C680%2C1280%2C578&vis=1&rsz=%7Co%7CoeE%7C&abl=NS&pfx=0&fu=8320&bc=31&ifi=1&uci=a!1&fsb=1&xpc=Fc6CblArFg&p=https%3A//www.syrianews.cc&dtd=478

Terrorists loyal to the Turkish madman Erdogan indiscriminately bombed with artillery the city of Ain Issa, in the northern Raqqa Countryside, north of Syria.

The bombing of the Ain Issa vicinity with several artillery shells caused material damage in the area.

Less than 10 days ago the Erdogan terrorists bombed with artillery the towns of Khalidiya and Hoshan in Ain Issa while the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist militia raided at the same time a number of villages in the eastern countryside of the Raqqa province.

This war crime is part of the continuous policy of the Turkish madman in his attempt to Israelize large parts of northern Syrian territories to be inhabited by terrorists from the anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood loyal to him after emptying the region from its original residents.https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m8!1m3!1d1644526.7845775054!2d38.864651!3d36.385808!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x1536c68a31554151%3A0x55476f6cba8085e!2sAin%20Issa%2C%20Syria!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sae!4v1604350312151!5m2!1sen!2sae

Displacing indigenous people and replacing them with other groups of people is a war crime, Erdogan wants to create a demographic change in the northern regions of Syria, he managed to persuade President Putin of Russia to enter during their talks in Sochi, he claimed first he just wants to protect his country’s national security from terror groups, he was referring to the Kurdish separatist militias while the term ‘terror groups’ applies more on his own armed mercenaries he’s bringing from other regions in northern Syria under his forces control and from other countries along with their families, the likes of ISIS and Nusra Front, the offshoots of Al Qaeda which is also led by Ayman Zawahri, a Muslim Brotherhood.

Murad Gazdiev, RT’s correspondent, caught Erdogan telling his supporters that all the Turkish soldiers who were killed fighting in Syria died to make “those lands a part of the homeland [Turkey]”; this statement alone contradicts all Erdogan’s signed commitments with Russia and Iran, and with the United Nations.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=3arabisouri&dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1323007641103249409&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.syrianews.cc%2Ferdogan-terrorists-bombed-the-outskirts-of-ain-issa-with-artillery%2F&siteScreenName=syria_updates&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=500px

Israel 3: Trump Erdogan Putin Proposed Land for Terrorists; Israel 2 is Kurdistan

Somebody needs to remind the Turkish madman Erdogan that he will not live forever, his political and military stunts will live even shorter than him as the patience of the Syrian leadership is wearing thin, as well Mr. Putin’s patience in regard to Erdogan’s betrayal and his opportunist acts that contradicts the commitments he only committed himself to.

Spriter, a veteran on Twitter shared a picture showing Erdogan forces stealing old olive trees from Afrin in the northwest of Syria:

The Turkish occupation is stealing old olive trees from Afrin in the countryside of Aleppo, which equals great wealth and loss to Syria pic.twitter.com/nDXkJeTbOs — Spriter (@spriter99880) November 2, 2020

This is another continuous looting by Erdogan depriving the Syrian farmers of their livelihood income, Erdogan and his terrorists have been doing so from the early days of the so-called Arab Spring, the NATO plot to destroy Arab countries surrounding Israel to coerce them into ‘peace’ deals with the anti-Jewish Zionist state.

To help us continue please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help us with no cost on you.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open Telegram app.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria, Takfiris, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: "Arab Spring", American "Muslim" Brotherhood, Erdogan, Ethnic Cleansing, Raqqa, SDF, Turkish Aggression |