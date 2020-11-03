Ron Arad is Dead, Israel Spent Millions of US Dollars to Confirm a Hezb Allah Statement

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 3, 2020 Arabi Souri

Ron Arad is Dead; after decades of fruitless efforts and spending millions of US dollars, if not tens of millions and if not more, the Israeli ‘intelligence’ confirmed what Hezb Allah already informed them through the UN.

Ron Arad was an Israeli IDF pilot terrorist, his US-supplied fighter jet was shot down while he was bombing southern Lebanon on 16 October 1986, he was captured alive by the AMAL movement, and then no more information about him.

In 2007, post the Israeli ruthless aggression on Lebanon and its defeat in that war it started in 2006, Hezb Allah, the Lebanese resistance movement, informed a German negotiator that the Israeli IDF terrorist is not alive. Hezb Allah was negotiating the exchange of Lebanese and Palestinians kidnapped by the Israelis with remains of Israeli terrorists killed in Lebanon.

Yet, the Israeli super corrupt officials launched a lengthy ‘high risky’ and very costly covert operations that reached ‘into several continents’ to try to prove their terrorist Ron Arad was moved from Lebanon to Iran, despite the confirmation of Hezb Allah, AMAL movement, and Iranian officials through the United Nations and direct German negotiators.

The Israelis do not care about the human cost in such operations knowing very well their ‘agents’ will not be treated badly if they are caught in other countries like how they treat those they kidnap, and knowing that many western countries that provide their passports to Israeli operatives abroad will interfere at all costs to release them, and at the end, the Israelis can kidnap hundreds of civilians and politicians and ask for an exchange with their operatives.

More importantly, the Israelis also do not bother about the monies wasted in their endeavors, they don’t pay for it, the US taxpayers do, mainly, and other wilful western citizens.

So the operation to find the non-existing continued for a decade before the Israeli ‘intelligence’ informed their regime officials on 11 October 2016 that their IDF terrorist Ron Arad is dead since 1988!

In January 2006, Hezb Allah chief said that Ron Arad is dead and his body is missing.

In 2006, the Lebanese resistance AMAL movement confirmed that Ron Arad is dead and his body is missing.

In 2008, the Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said ‘in 2008 I had no doubt that Ron Arad is not alive’.

Israeli commandos raided a Lebanese village and interrogated a family who the Israeli terrorist Ron Arad was held in a basement in their house and they confirmed that Ron Arad escaped his prison and was dead on his way to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel stopped the operation in October 2016!

US taxpayers must feel the pride of the insistence of their Israeli dependencies, German, British, Aussies, French, and other western nationals who Israeli operatives use their passports for cover, must also feel proud of the cover they provide for such terrorist operations to the extent they risk their own lives while traveling abroad as they become suspects of being also Israeli operatives, the precedent is set.

And once again, the constant fact is established: Hezb Allah is credible and consistent; on the other hand, all the information coming from Israeli officials are not.

There will be a report today, Tuesday, on one of the Israeli TV channels of the ‘wide military operation by the Israeli Mossad (overseas hitmen), and Shabak (internal spy agency), and the IDF terrorists since the beginning of 2007 in an attempt to solve the mystery of the disappearance of Ron Arad’, Lebanese Al Mayadeen news agency reported.

