Trump falsely claims ‘we won’ despite millions of votes still to be counted

Outcome in the balance, with decisive results from Pennsylvania and other states not expected for days

Major swing states – including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona – were too close to call early on Wednesday (Reuters)

By Umar A Farooq, Ali Harb

4 November 2020 08:01 UTC | Last update: 40 mins 51 secs ago

US President Donald Trump appeared to claim victory without a clear path to an electoral college majority early on Wednesday, despite millions of votes in key swing states remaining uncounted, and Democratic challenger Joe Biden currently leading in electoral votes.

With an influx of mail-in ballots slowing down the count, major swing states – including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona – were too close to call.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner,” he said.

“We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

In recent months leading up to the election, the president has made repeated claims – without evidence – that an increase of mail-in voting will lead to an increase in fraud. US election experts say that fraud is rare and postal ballots, which have increased at this election due to the coronavirus pandemic, are a long-standing feature of American elections.

Voting went largely smoothly on Tuesday. There were no large reports of voter obstruction as polling stations across the country worked to make sure everyone trying to vote was able to do so.

Trump had scored some major victories by the end of the night, retaining several states he had won in 2016 that Biden was looking to flip. The president held on to Florida and also crushed Democrats’ hopes of making inroads in Texas.

Biden, Trump in close race

Biden took the largely Democratic states of California and New York, along with Illinois, Virginia, and Minnesota.

Many polls just prior to the election had predicted a clear Biden victory, yet as results continue to trickle in, that remains to be seen.

In a final remark to his supporters early on Wednesday, Biden said that he was confident he would win when all votes had been counted.

“We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election,” he told a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden’s hopes for a decisive early victory faded away after Trump took back the lead in North Carolina, Ohio, Georgia, and Texas.

The former vice president has also been looking to secure the states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that Trump had previously won in 2016. Yet vote counting there could stretch out into days.

Arizona turned out to be a surprise, with Biden currently leading in what has previously been a red state.

Trump’s accusations of voter fraud

Trump invited hundreds of supporters to the White House to view the election results on Tuesday night, serving drinks, chicken fingers and cookies.

On Twitter, the president made accusations that there was an attempt to “steal the election”. The social media company was quick to flag the post as misleading.

Abed Ayoub, legal director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), said that Trump’s call for vote counting to stop is voter disenfranchisement.

“It’s massive voter disenfranchisement the likes we haven’t seen since the days of slavery and Jim Crow,” Ayoub told MEE of Trump’s speech. “Every single vote must be counted.”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who was re-elected by a landslide to Minnesota’s 5th congressional district on Tuesday, wrote on Twitter: “Counting ALL ballots isn’t the same as voting. You can’t stop ballots from being counted. This isn’t a dictatorship.

“This man is dangerous.”

Senate Republicans seek to maintain majority

On the Senate side of the race, Republican incumbents mostly staved off Democratic challengers’ hopes to unseat them and give Democrats a majority in the chamber.

Republicans currently hold a majority of 53 seats in the 100-seat chamber, where senators hold six-year terms for office.

Democrats need to win four seats in order to secure the majority, or three if Biden wins the White House (if elected, Vice President Kamala Harris would have a tie-breaking vote in the legislature).

So far, Democratic incumbent Senator Doug Jones from Alabama has lost to Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville. Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper defeated incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner in the state of Colorado.

In South Carolina, Senator Lindsey Graham – a close Trump ally – held off a strong challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who raised upwards of $57m in the last quarter.

In Texas, veteran Republican Senator John Cornyn held off a challenge from Democrat MJ Hegar. Senate races in Arizona, Michigan, and North Carolina are still too close to call.

