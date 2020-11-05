Deep State Highjacks Election into Full-Blown ‘Color Revolution’

Posted on November 5, 2020 by martyrashrakat

by TNA Video November 4, 2020

Dr. Duke Pesta interviews Alex Newman, Senior Editor of The New American, to discuss Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s apparently last-minute vote gains in Wisconsin and Michigan edging him closer to the White House. Newman discusses numerous irregularities in the vote tabulation and how the election has the earmarks of the “Color Revolutions” that the Deep State globalists have engineered to steel elections overseas. Dr. Pesta and Newman both warn how Fox News undermines the integrity of both the elections and our constitutional republic, by serving as the Establishment’s gatekeeper for so-called conservative news while constantly taking the wrong position when it matters most.

