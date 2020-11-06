Israel Warns Of Coming War With Iran If Biden Wins As Trump Calls

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Israel has warned of the coming war with Iran if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election, which Donald Trump has already called extremely rigged.

“Biden has said openly for a long time that he will go back to the nuclear agreement,” Settlements Minister Tzachi Hanegbi warned said, according to Jerusalem Post. “I see that as something that will lead to a confrontation between Israel and Iran.”

The minister recalled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and most Israelis saw the Iran Deal signed by the Obama administration in 2015 as “mistaken – and that’s an understatement.”

“If Biden stays with that policy, there will, in the end, be a violent confrontation between Israel and Iran,” he stated. According to Hanegbi, the aim of US President Donald Trump to negotiate a new deal with Iran is not the same because it would be “a different agreement that he would force through maximum pressure sanctions.”

The policy of the Trump administration allowed Israel to achieve significant gains in promoting its agenda in the Middle East. For example:

In December 2017, US President Trump announced that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transfers its embassy there. In May 2018, the US embassy was opened in Jerusalem.

In May 2018, Trump declared the withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal with Iran and the launch of a “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran. In the coming years, he followed this approach increasing and increasing the sanction and even military pressure on Teheran.

In March 2019, the US ruled by the Trump administration recognized the Syrian Golan Heights as the Israeli sovereign territory.

The potential shift of this policy under the new administration will at least partially undermine the Israeli positions in the region thus forcing Tel Aviv to take more measures to protect the recent gains. In own turn, Iran will try to exploit this to re-establish its influence in new areas. This, according to Israel, will lead to the inevitable confrontation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump appears to be sure that the Democratic establishment (globalists and neo-liberals) is trying to steal his victory in the presidential election through an apparent vote fraud (a lot of evidence of which is available online). And it seems that the current US President is not planning to surrender.

STOP THE FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

At the same time, mainstream media outlets and social media giants have been increasingly censoring repots on the fraud and even comments saying that the situation seems at least questionable.

🚨🚨🚨 The amount of FRAUD being reported in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin is unreal. Please report personal experiences. Please have all facts and evidence. #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/leJJh2XhXd — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020

For example, Facebook publicly confirmed that it is censoring pro-Trump groups that are concerned over potential vote count irregularities.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events,” a Facebook spokesman said.

The corporates seem to be scared by pro-Trump protests.

ZeroHedge’s report on even more strange things in the election is below:

Why Does Biden Have So Many More Votes Than Democrat Senators In Swing States?

In most elections, the majority of votes are cast “down the ticket” – meaning, a voter supports both party’s presidential nominee and state Congressional candidates. In fact, according to Pew Research, “overwhelming shares of voters who are supporting Trump and Biden say they are also supporting the same-party candidate for Senate.”

Typically, this means that that the number of votes for a presidential candidate and that party’s Senate candidates are relatively close.

Twitter user “US Rebel” (@USRebellion1776), however, found that the number of votes cast for Joe Biden far exceeds those cast for that state’s Senate candidates in swing states, while those cast for Trump and GOP Senators remains far closer.

In Michigan, for example, there was a difference of just 7,131 votes between Trump and GOP candidate John James, yet the difference between Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Gary Peters was a staggering 69,093.

In Georgia, there was an 818 vote difference between Trump and the GOP Senator, vs. a 95,000 difference between Biden and the Democratic candidate for Senator.

VOTE STUFFING



Pattern in swing states w/ Senate races.



Michigan



Trump: 2,637,173

GOP Sen: 2,630,042

Dif: 7,131



Biden: 2,787,544

Dem Sen: 2,718,451

Dif: 69,093



When you account for 3rd party vote, seems like tens of thousands of mysterious Biden votes w/ no down ticket votes. pic.twitter.com/gE5mcCVz7w — US Rebel (@USRebellion1776) November 5, 2020

Yet, in two non-swing states, there was “no massive flood of mysterious empty Biden votes,” leading US Rebel to suggest “It’s fraud.”

In Wyoming, the difference on the Democratic side is is just 725 votes, while in Montana the difference is 27,457.

For comparison, check out a non-swing state, like Wyoming.



Trump: 193,454

GOP Sen: 197,961

Dif:4,507



Biden: 73,445

Dem Sen: 72,720

Dif: 725



No massive flood of mysterious empty Biden votes.



It's fraud.



The Democrats are committing voter fraud in the Swing states. pic.twitter.com/kCyh0K12zC — US Rebel (@USRebellion1776) November 5, 2020

Another control state, which Dems aren't currently trying to steaI.



Montana



Trump: 340,635

GOP Sen: 330,317

Dif: 10,318



Biden: 243,278

Dem Sen: 270,735

Dif: 27,457



Stable numbers for GOP, and when you factor in 3rd party vote, no mysterious Biden-only ballots like the swings. pic.twitter.com/d6QLpGqiI7 — US Rebel (@USRebellion1776) November 5, 2020

