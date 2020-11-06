US Administration Imposes Sanctions on Lebanon’s MP Gebran Bassil Hezbollah Slams Sanctions

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 6, 2020

“Sanctions have not scared me and promises have not tempted me; I do not turn against any Lebanese and I don’t rescue myself to let Lebanon perish,”

The US administration on Friday announced sanctions on the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, in the context of its pressure on the Lebanese political parties which support the resistance.

The Treasury Department said Bassil was at the “forefront of corruption in Lebanon.”

“The systemic corruption in Lebanon’s political system exemplified by Bassil has helped to erode the foundation of an effective government that serves the Lebanese people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

In response, Bassil said, via Twitter, that he would never bow to the sanctions, stressing that he may never turn against any Lebanese party.

“Sanctions have not scared me and promises have not tempted me; I do not turn against any Lebanese and I don’t rescue myself to let Lebanon perish,” Bassil said.

On September 9, US imposed sanctions on the two former ministers Ali Hasan Khalil, the political aide of the House Speaker Nabih Berri, and Youssef Finianos, the member of Al-Marada Movement’s politburo.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Hezbollah Slams Sanctions on Bassil As Aiming to Subject A Large Political Faction to US Conditions & Orders

Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah denounces the decision of the United States Department of Treasury against the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement [FPM], His Excellency Minister Gebran Bassil, and considers it a purely political decision, as well as a blatant and blunt interference in Lebanese internal affairs. The United States, the sponsor of terrorism and extremism worldwide, is also the state that sponsors corruption, the corrupt and dictatorial states globally, and ensures their security and supports them by all means. Therefore, it is the last who is entitled to talk about fighting corruption. The US uses its laws, including anti-terrorism and anti-corruption laws, to extend its hegemony and influence over the world. It also uses them against every free and honorable state, party, movement or person who does not obey its policies, does not implement its instructions, or does not agree with its plans that aim to sow discord and division, as well as create internal and regional conflicts. This decision specifically aims to subject a large Lebanese political faction to American conditions and orders upon Lebanon. Hezbollah stands with the FMP and its leader. We express our solidarity with him in the face of these unjust decisions and false fabrications.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Hegemony, Lebanon, USA | Tagged: FPM, Jebran Bassil |