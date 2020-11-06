Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (29 Oct. 04 Nov. 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

29 October – 04 November 2020

6 Palestinian civilians wounded, including 4 children, in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank

shootings reported at agricultural lands and 4 others against fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 82 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 57 civilians arrested, including 7 children, 2 women and a journalist

Collective punishment policy: IOF demolished family home of Palestinian imprisoned by Israel

IOF demolished 70 homes and facilities, displacing 60 Palestinians; and confiscated tractors and other properties in the northern Jordan valleys

Settler-attacks: trees and electric poles cut; irrigation system destroyed in Nablus

IOF established 47 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 6 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF and Israeli police assaulted several Palestinian civilians in excessive use of force. IOF also continued to create new facts on the ground by maintaining its policy of demolishing, confiscating and razing Palestinian houses and properties for its settlement expansion schemes in the West Bank. This week, Kherbet Hemsa al-Foqa in the northern Jordan valleys witnessed a destruction campaign against its Palestinian community that displaced dozens of civilians. Also, Israeli settlers continued to assault Palestinian farmers and agricultural lands.

This week, PCHR documented 151 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

Six Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, sustained wounds in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank: 3 children, one classified in critical condition, were wounded after IOF targeted their vehicle in Jenin; another child sustained wounds in clashes in Hebron; meanwhile, 2 other civilians were wounded in IOF suppression of Kafr Qaddum – Qalqilya weekly protest against settlement expansion.

In the Gaza Strip, two IOF shootings were reported at agricultural lands eastern Khan Younis; and four other shooting incidents against fishing boats off Gaza’s northern sea.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 82 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 57 Palestinians were arrested, including 7 children and 2 women. In Gaza, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Central Gaza.

Collective Punishment Policy:

Israeli occupation forces continue to practice its collective punishment policy against the families of Palestinians accused of being involved in acts of resistance against IOF or settlers. On Sunday evening, 01 November 2020, IOF demolished Khalil Abdul Khaliq Mohammed Dwaikat’s family home in Rujeib, southeastern Nablus, northern West Bank. Dwaikat is currently imprisoned by Israel.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 5 violations, including:

Ramallah: verbal notice to the new temporary offices of the Military Medical Services’ Rescue and Emergency HQ in al-Bireh, under the pretext of being in area C.

Hebron: under-construction house demolished, and 8 cease-construction notices served to shelters and a water well.

Tubas: 9 tractors, 5 water tanks, 5 carts and 2 private vehicles confiscated; 70 homes and facilities demolished, displacing 60 civilians (mostly children): 11 residential tents, 27 barracks, some used for housing, and several barns, as well as, kitchens, mobile-lavatories, water tanks and other properties. IOF also confiscated two tractors and a private Subaru car.

East Jerusalem: house demolished, and a barracks used as a stable.

Settler-attacks: PCHR documented 3 separate settler attacks: electric poles cut, irrigation system destroyed, plantation raided and damaged in As-Sawiya town; olive trees cut, and piece of land fenced with barbed wire near “Yitzhar” settlement, in Nablus.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 08:20 on Thursday, 29 October 2020, IOF stationed inside the Gaza – Israel border fence, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at the adjacent agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’a. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:50, IOF gunboats stationed off al-Waha area, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles, opened heavy fire and pumped water at them, causing fear and panic among them and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:30, IOF stationed behind a truck parked on the roadside of Jenin-al-Nasrah Street, north of Jenin, opened fire at a passing white Palestinian Hyundai car traveling towards Jenin. As a result, 3 children, who were in the car and are all from Jenin refugee camp, were injured. The car driver, who was not injured, did not stop and continued driving to Dr. Khalil Soliman Governmental Hospital in Jenin, where doctors found out that Mahmoud Ahmed Mousa Khalil Halayjah (15) was injured with a bullet that penetrated his back and punctured his lungs. Halayjah was classified as critical, and he was referred to An-Najah Hospital in Nablus for treatment. Regarding the other 2 injuries, one (15) sustained a shrapnel wound to the back while the other (17) sustained shrapnel wounds to the head. Later, IOF claimed that they opened fire at the car because a homemade pipe bomb was thrown from it at an Israeli force stationed on the bypass road. However, the injured children refuted the Israeli claims according to the statement made by one of them to PCHR fieldworker.

At approximately 07:15 on Friday, 30 October 2020, IOF stationed inside the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Khuza’a, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, villagers from Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus, and representatives of the National Action Factions in Nablus organized a peaceful protest, which started from the village council heading to the lands under threat of confiscation in al-Marhan and al-Masyaf areas, northeast of the village. The protesters raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation, settlers, annexation wall and the Deal of Century. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of Israeli soldiers awaiting them. IOF suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the “northern entrance” established on Kafr Qaddum lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area and clashed with them, firing live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 24-year-old civilian was injured with a rubber bullet in the hand.

Following the Friday Prayer at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, IOF suppressed a mass protest against the caricatures insulting Prophet Muhammad. They assaulted the protesters and arrested 3 civilians, including a photojournalist.

According to PCHR’s follow-up, thousands of worshippers gathered in al-Qibli Chapel yard at al-Aqsa Mosque, and chanted Takbirs (Allahu Akbar: a common Islamic Arabic expression meaning God is Great) and slogans against the cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad. They made their way to the Rock of the Dome yard and reached the Council Door. As they were exiting al-Aqsa, IOF surrounded and assaulted them, attempting to obstruct their way. IOF repeated the assault against protesters on al-Wad Street, closed the area with iron barriers, and forcibly dispersed them. In this incident, IOF arrested 3 civilians and took them to the detention facilities. The arrestees were identified as ‘Abdel ‘Afo Bassam Zaghir (28), a photojournalist, Ahmed Idkeik (20), and Sameh D’eis (41).

At approximately 17:30, 3 Israeli soldiers physically assaulted (punched and kicked) Mohammed ‘Aref Mohammed Jaber (17) near his house in Jaber neighborhood, east of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City. Jaber’s family tried to rescue him, but the soldiers took him to a military SUV stationed in the area. He was then taken “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of Hebron. According to Jaber’s father, the soldiers assaulted his son after settlers attacked him. He added that when his family were trying to keep the soldiers away from his son, a soldier struck his wife on the face.

At approximately 09:00 on Saturday, 31 October 2020, IOF prevented farmers from Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, from harvesting the olive trees in their lands in Abu al-Reesh area near “Beit Ein” settlement. IOF fired teargas canisters at the farmers while being in their agricultural fields. As a result, a number of farmers suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, 31 October 2020, Palestinian young men gathered in al-Zawiyah Gate area in central Hebron and threw stones at the military checkpoint established at the entrance to the closed Shuhadaa’ Street. IOF chased the stone-throwers on Wad al-Tofah Street and in the Clock Tower area and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, many civilians in the market suffocated due to teargas inhalation and shops had to close. The clashes continued until 18:00; during which, IOF fired rubber bullets, wounding a 14-year-old child with a bullet in the right foot. He was taken to Hebron Governmental Hospital for medical treatment.

At approximately 16:30 on Saturday, 31 October 2020, IOF stationed at the “northern entrance” established on Kafr Qaddum lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area and clashed with them, firing live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 45-year-old civilian was injured with a rubber bullet in the lower back.

At approximately 17:00, IOF gunboats stationed off al-Waha area, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles, opened heavy fire at them and sound bombs around them, causing fear and panic among fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, 02 November 2020, Israeli police officers assaulted Zakaria Mohammed Ibrahim (52) from Biddya village, west of Salfit, after chasing and detaining him on al-Kassarat road in Jamma’in village, south of Nablus.

Zakaria Ibrahim said that:

“While on my way to work in al-Kassarat area, I was surprised with Israeli police officers chasing me. When I stopped, the armed police officers got out of the car, forcibly took me out my car, and started beating me until I fainted. A Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance took me to Yasser ‘Arafat Governmental Hospital in Salfit. All of this happened in full view of the Magen David Adom (MDA) crews, who were in the area. When I woke up at the hospital, I learnt that I was given a ticket.”

At approximately 15:30 on Monday, Israeli naval forces stationed at sea off the Gaza northern seashore, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing at 3 nautical miles; they opened heavy fire at them causing fear and panic among the fishermen, who fled the area and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:40 on Tuesday, 03 November 2020, Israeli naval forces stationed at sea off the Gaza northern seashore, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing at 3 nautical miles; they opened heavy fire at them causing fear and panic among the fishermen, who fled the area and no casualties were reported.

II. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 29 October 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into the eastern area of Nablus, north of the West Bank, and stationed in “Joseph Tomb” area to secure the entry of dozens of settlers to the Tomb. The settlers prayed then IOF secured their withdrawal.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Wadi Abu Freiha in Beit Sahour. They raided and searched Tareq Mousa al-‘Abayat’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Tabaqa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Hesham Ismael Abu Hawash’s (39) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Al-Fawagrah Lane, in Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mohammed Tal’at al-Khatib’s (27) house and arrested him. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilian is Dawoud al-Khatib’s brother, the prisoner who was dead at Ofer prison due to heart attack on 03 September 2020.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to the two former prisoners Anwar Ahmed al-Faqih (40) and Khalil Qasem al-Sheikh (42) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Abu al-Hawa (17) and Haitham Naseem Abu Khwais (17) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:20, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Mohammed Ziyad al-Sa’di (20), Ahmed Hussam Abu Tabeekh (21), and Abdullah Burhan Abdul Haleem (19).

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Fadi Abdullah Mtawar’s (41) house and arrested him. IOF released him after several hours on a 7,000 NIS bail and house arrest for 5 days and ordered him to return to the investigation center at a later time.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Saleh Abu Akar (24), from Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, while passing through a temporary military checkpoint near Gush Etzion settlement, south of Bethlehem. IOF severely beat him, and he was taken to Hadassah Hospital in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 13:30, IOF arrested Jehad Naser Qaws (26), while present near Bab al-Sahera area, in the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF severely beaten him and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Sur Baher neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Eyad Mohammed Atoun’s (47) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in al-Maskoubeya investigation center in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested Mahmoud Ashraf Obaid (16), from al-Isawiya village, while present in Bab al-‘Amoud area in the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF severely beaten him and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 22:00, IOF stationed at the northern entrance of Kifl Haris village, north of Salfit, arrested Emad Mahmoud al-Qaq (17), and took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Halhul, al-Thahiriya village in Hebron governorate, Atel, Tulkarm, and Balaa villages in Tulkarm governorate, Qalqilya and Jayyous, north of Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 30 October 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Hadab village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Mahmoud Yousef al-‘Arjan’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron. They raided and searched Bassam Ahmed al-Qawasma’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Azzun village, east of Qalqiliya. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Osama Mohanna Mish’al (20), and Ibrahim Mohammed Emran (20).

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Bashar Najeeb (20) and Ahmed Najeeb (19), while present in al-Wad street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 21:30, IOF stationed at al-Za’eem military checkpoint, east of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Hamida Alaa’ Dirbas (18), while passing through the checkpoint. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in al-Samu, Yatta, Beit Ula, and Hasakah villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 31 October 2020:

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin; Rujeib, southeast of Nablus; al-Beira, Beit Ummar and Beit Ula villages in Hebron governorate; Kafr al-Deik, west of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 01 November 2020:

At approximately 05:30, IOF moved into Kobar village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Marsil Ra’ed Zibar (18), and Mohannad al-Izza (37).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Suhail Saleem Abu Dayya’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hanina village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They surrounded and raided Karam Mahmoud Amro’s (39) house and detained his wife and 4 children, the oldest of whom is 8. Female soldiers searched his wife and continued searching and damaging the house for an hour and a half. Amro was detained and transferred to an armored personnel carrier parked outside. He was thrown on the ground, cuffed with zip tie handcuffs and blindfolded, a soldier struck him on the neck and he shortly fainted. Amro was released and transferred to al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Bab Huta village, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Hamza Sa’di al-Julany’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, IOF into Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mofeed Zeyad Sa’eeda’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Omar Mohammed Shwaiky’s (14) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out two incursions in Yabad, southwest of Jenin; and Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 02 November 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Qalqilya. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Shaher Ali al-Ra’i (51) and Mohammed Ahmed al-Ra’i (65) and arrested them.

At approximately 01:40, IOF moved into Izbat al-Jarad area, southwest of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Mohammed Qasem Jawabera’s (55) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beitunia, west of Ramallah, and stationed at the Old City. IOF surrounded, raided and searched Khitam al-Sa’afin’s (57) house, the president of the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees. She was taken to Ofer investigation center, southwest of Ramallah. It should be noted that al-Sa’afin was arrested in 02 July 2017 and spent 3 months in administrative arrest.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Beira, north of Ramallah governorate. IOF stormed Shatha Zeyad al-Tawil’s (21) house and arrested her.

At approximately 02:40, IOF moved into Ramin village, south of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Jamal Jamil Ismael Borhom’s (55) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ramallah and stationed in al-Masioun neighborhood. They raided and searched Ahmed Mohammed al-Ra’i’s (60) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, the Israeli Intelligence Services phone called the Palestine TV correspondent, journalist Christine Khaled al-Rinawi (31), and asked her to appear at al-Maskoubeya police station in West Jerusalem. At approximately 15:00, she arrived there and interrogated on the charge of violating the Israeli Minister of Internal Security’s 2019 decision, to close the Palestine TV office, and banning its activities in Jerusalem and Israel. Rinawi was released on bail of 3,000 NIS.

It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Services summonsed al-Rinawi about 7 times in one year for her work at Palestine TV in Jerusalem. On 20 November 2019, Israeli authorities closed Palestine TV office in al-Sawana neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested the staff, and banned them from working with Palestine TV inside Jerusalem.

At approximately 22:45, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint at the northern entrance of Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They arrested Amal Mo’amar Nakhla (16), from al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah, and took him to an unknown destination. Amal’s father stated that his son suffers a serious health conditions, he had undergone a surgical operation in the lungs two months and half ago and is still receiving intensive treatment.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Bani Na’im, al-Hadab, Beit ‘Amra, and Beit al-Rush villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 03 November 2020:

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Kaa al-Hara area. IOF stormed and searched two houses and arrested two civilians; Qusai Ahmed Abu Hashem (19), and Majed al-Hindi (18). IOF took them to “Gush Etzion” settlement detention center, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Khilat Assaf, behind Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Shabrawi’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Jab’ village, south of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Sari (33), and his brother Obaida Majeed Fashafisha (29).

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Kobar village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Nidal Khaled Nabhan al-Barghouthi (29) and Mo’men Kifah al-Barghouthi (23) and arrested them.

At approximately 06:30, IOF reinforced with 5 military vehicles moved 100-meters to the west of the border fence, east of al-Bureij, heading to al-Maghazi and Deir al-Balah in the south. They combed and leveled lands and redeployed again inside the border fence, south of Khan Younis at approximately 14:30.

At approximately 18:00, IOF stationed at Dotan military checkpoint, south of Jenin, arrested Ali Mohammed Abu Baker (22), while returning to his house. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out two incursions in al-Beira and Turmus Ayya villages in Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 04 November 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Ahmed Khalil Nazzal (21), Hatem Omar Nazzal (37), and Mohammed Faisal Kmeil (22).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Tur village in the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians; Khalil al-Hedra, Yousef al-Hedra, Ibrahim al-Hedra, Hamada al-Hedra, and Mostafa al-Hedra.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Isma’el Mahmoud al-Amassi (58), fom al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, while passing through a temporary military checkpoint established on the southern entrance of Hebron. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

III. Collective punishment policy

IOF continue to practice its collective punishment policy against the families of Palestinians accused of being involved in acts of resistance against IOF or settlers. On Sunday evening, 01 November 2020, IOF demolished Khalil Abdul Khaliq Mohammed Dwaikat’s family home in Rujeib, southeastern Nablus, northern West Bank. Dwaikat is currently imprisoned by Israel.

According to PCHR’s follow-up, at approximately 22:30 on Sunday, IOF, accompanied by several military vehicles, including a bulldozer, raided Rujeib town; IOF soldiers spread in the northern part of the town, mounted the roofs of several houses in the area and blocked the entrance to Dwaikat’s (46) family home, while randomly shooting tear gas canisters. A group of soldiers raided the house to execute a demolition decision that the family were previously notified of; the decision was issued by the Supreme Court on 25 October 2020, and granted the family until 18:00 on Sunday, 01 November 2020 to vacate. IOF accuses Dwaikat, who has been detained since 26 August 2020, of committing a stab-attack in Petah Tikva in Israel, where rabbi Shai Ohayon was killed.

At approximately 23:30, the forces began demolishing the two-story house (150 sqm). The house was home for Dwaikat’s wife, Najwa Khairy, and his five daughters, four of whom are children. They also uprooted 15 olive trees and other fruitful trees and demolished a retaining wall (length: 25 m; height: 2 m). The forces withdrew at approximately 02:00 on Monday, amidst heavy shooting of tear gas canisters. After their withdrawal, clashes erupted between IOF soldiers and Palestinians, during which several Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment in the field.

It should be noted that IOF had previously raided the family house on 26 August 2020, interrogated both Dwaikat’s wife and his brother-in-law regarding Dwaikat and his work. At the time, a member of IOF’s Engineering Unit took the house measurements in a prelude to its demolition. IOF informed the family of the demolition decision verbally before withdrawing. The following day, Dwaikat’s brother, Khaled, submitted a complaint with HaMoked, who submitted a complaint with the Supreme Court, and the demolition decision was frozen within a month. On 25 October 2020, HaMoked and the family were shocked to learn that the Court had convened and issued a decision to demolish the house with one week notice to the family to evacuate, i.e. until the evening of the day the demolition was executed.

IV. Settlement expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, 29 October 2020, IOF moved into Jabel Tawil area in al-Bireh, northern Ramallah; the soldiers raided the temporary Rescue and Emergency HQ of the City’s Military medical services. Mohammed Salah al-Qadi, a paramedic, stated to PCHR that IOF soldiers raided the office and gave us a verbal warning to evacuate the premises and threatened to demolish it, without giving a written notice under pretext it was established in area C.

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, 02 November 2020, IOF, accompanied by several military construction vehicles and Israeli Civil Administration vehicles, moved into Khirbet Igzawey in souther Yatta, southern Hebron. They proceeded to demolish Kamal Issa Dababsa’s under-construction house (100 sqm), which was intended to shelter him and his family of 7. The demolition was alleged for unlicensed construction; Dababsa was previously served a military demolition notice No. 1779 on 20 October 2020.

It should be noted that IOF based this demolition on Military Order No. 1797 of 2018, which allows the “building inspector” at the Israeli Civil Administration, to issue a demolition/removal order on any construction that is not completed within 6 months, or has been occupied for less than 30 days after the inspector’s visit. This type of notices deprives Palestinians of their right to defend their houses and facilities, as the High Court of Israel refuses any petitions made to freeze or cancel such notices. Furthermore, demolition notices based on Military Order No. 1797 deprive citizens from applying for licensing their targeted buildings.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 13 November 2020, IOF, accompanied by 3 SUVs of the Israeli Civil Administration, moved into Khirbet Ibziq in the Northern Valley, eastern Tubas. Israeli soldiers raided civilians’ houses and confiscated the following items: 9 tractors, 5 water tanks, 5 carts and 2 private vehicles. IOF aims at vacating the area of its indigenous residents. (PCHR keeps record of all confiscated items and their owners).

Also on Tuesday, IOF carried out a large-scale demolition operation against civilian properties in Hemsa al-Foqa area in the northern Jordan valleys, eastern Tubas. Seventy homes and facilities were demolished, displacing 60 Palestinians (mostly children), in the 6-hour operation. The demolitions were preceded by the confiscation of 16 vehicles and 5 water tanks in a nearby area in the valleys. Yesterday’s operation comes within an accelerated campaign by IOF to demolish and destroy Palestinians’ homes and properties in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, under the Israeli annexation and settlement-expansion schemes in what can only be considered an act of ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Palestinian population.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 12:00 on Tuesday IOF, accompanied by Israeli Civil Administration SUVs and construction vehicles, moved into Kherbet Hemsa al-Foqa in the northern Jordan valleys, eastern Tubas. The construction vehicles proceeded to demolish 70 civilian properties, including barracks and residential tents that sheltered 11 families (total 60 persons, mostly children). IOF demolished 11 residential tents, 27 barracks, some used for housing, and several barns, as well as, kitchens, mobile-lavatories, water tanks and other properties. IOF also confiscated two tractors and a private Subaru car.

At approximately 14:00, IOF accompanied by several military construction vehicles and Israeli Civil Administration vehicles, moved into Buweib village in eastern Yatta. IOF distributed several cease-construction notices for alleged unlicensed construction in area C.

Owner Establishment Area Notice type Khalil H. Adda’ajna Concrete storehouse 200 m² Cease-construction Mahmoud K. H. Adda’ajna Concrete storehouse 200 m² Cease-construction Mohammed M. Adda’ajna Concrete storehouse 200 m² Cease-construction Tayseer O. Mahaina Water well 150 m Cease-construction Mohammed O. Mahaina Tin-plated barracks 400 m² Cease-construction Burhan J. Mahaina Tin-plated barracks 150 m² Cease-construction Hassan M. Adda’ajna Tin-plated barracks 150 m² Cease-construction Mohammed A. Hlikaqwey Two rooms (tin-plated and made of bricks) 70 m² Cease-construction

Also on Tuesday, IOF demolished, IOF demolished a house and barracks in Beit Hanina and Jabel Mukaber in occupied East Jerusalem under pretext of non-licensed construction.

According to Wadi Hilweh Information Center, IOF accompanied by Municipal officers and construction vehicles moved into Beit Hanina in occupied Eastern Jerusalem, blocked several roads and surrounded Amjad Idris’ house and proceeded to demolish it. Idris stated that the Israeli Municipality demolished his house as he was preparing to move-in with his family of 4.. He added that he had started building his home a month and a half ago and had prepared it for his family’s move-in. He added that IOF handed him a cease-construction order 10 days ago.

IOF also demolished a barracks used as a stable and razed a concrete-plot in Jabel Mukaber in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks

Early on Friday, 30 October 2020, a group of settlers from “Rehelim” settlement, established on stolen lands of As-Sawiya village, southeastern Nablus, cut several electric poles with chainsaws. They also destroyed an irrigation network on the western side of town before fleeing back into the settlement.

At approximately 02:54 on Sunday, 01 November 2020, 3 settlers in a grey vehicle, attacked Mohammed I. al-Khatib’s plantation, “Iloul Plantation,” located by As-Sawiya village entrance. The settlers uprooted several seedlings and caused damage as documented by the site’s surveillance cameras.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 03 November 2020, Mohammed Naser al-Din M. S. Allan (37), and his 73-year-old father, went to their 7-dunum land in As Sawma’ah area, northern Huwara in eastern Nablus. The land is planted with olive trees. Upon their arrival, they discovered that settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement cut 25 olive trees that are more than 30 years old. They also found that settlers established a metal fence in their land (3*2*1) in a prelude to confiscation of their land for the sake of expanding “Yitzhar.”

Mr. Allan stated to PCHR fieldworker that:

“At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, neighbors told me that we have security clearance from the IOF watchtower near “Yitzhar” settlement that allows us to enter our land. I went with my father only to find that settlers had assaulted our land and cut at least 25 olive trees (more than 30 years old) with chainsaws and installed a metal fence within, in a prelude to confiscating our land for the benefit of expanding “Yitzhar” settlement. A few months ago, settlers established a road that connects our land with the settlement. I immediately filed a complaint, through Huwara Municipality’s lawyer, with the Israeli courts where I presented all official property deeds and titles that prove my ownership. The case is still pending.”

IV. Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 47 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 6 of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on freedom of movement on its permanent military checkpoints. The following is a detailed record of the restrictions on the freedom of movement and temporary checkpoints established in the oPt that our fieldworkers managed to document.

Jerusalem:

On Friday afternoon, 30 October 2020, IOF closed Qalandiya checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem for few hours after claiming there was stone-throwing in the area, causing traffic jam.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 29 October 2020, IOF tightened its measures at the Container checkpoint, east of Bethlehem and established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Husan village and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Friday, 30 October 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Tuqu village and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Saturday, 31 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, the western entrance to Beit Fajjar and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of the city.

On Sunday, 01 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Beit Fajjar village, the entrance to Jannatah village, the entrance to Beit Jala, and near the intersection of al-Nashash area, south of the city.

Ramallah:

On Friday, 30 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sinjil village, east of Ramallah.

On Saturday, 31 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Janyah village, west of Ramallah.

On Monday, 02 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Sijil village, near Bridge of ‘Atara village and the villages of ‘Ein Siniya and Yabrud in Ramallah.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 29 October 2020, IOF established 6 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Ayoun Abu Seif, Kharsa, Beit ‘Awwa and Beit Ummar and the entrance to al-Arroub refugee camp.

On Friday, 30 October 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the villages of Beit Ummar and Sa’ir and al-Arroub refugee camp.

On Saturday, 31 October 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Fawwar refugee camp, Beit Kahil, southern Hebron and Kharsa village.

On Sunday, 01 November 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna village, Fawwar refugee camp, and northern Hebron.

On 04 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar village, Al Aroub refugee camp and al-Kum village, as well as Hebron City’s western entrance.

Jericho:

On Sunday, 01 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 29 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qusra village on Street 505 connecting Za’atarah checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, with Jericho, northwest of Nablus.

On Saturday, 31 October 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at Zububa village on Jenin-Jaffa Street, west of Jenin, northwest of Nablus.

Salfit:

On Sunday, 01 November 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit..

Qalqilya:

On Sunday, 01 November 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints on the entrance to Azzun village and the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Monday, 02 November 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Ezet al-Tabib, ‘Ezbet Salman and ‘Ezbet Jal’oud villages and at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

