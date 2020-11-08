MP Bassil Challenges US Sanctions: Washington Offered Me Huge Political Gains If I Abandon Hezbollah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, stressed that the US officials contacted him few days before announcing the sanctions to offer him huge political gains if he abandons Hezbollah.

MP Bassil said that the US officials did not discuss with him any corruption file which contrasts with the content with the sanctions decision, asking, “Would not I remain a corrupt if I abandoned Hezbollah?”

Bassil confirmed that he rejected to submit to the US threats, saying that he preferred to be personally sanctioned as stabbing the Resistance party would stabilize the whole country.

Bassil also said he would assign a law firm to file a suitcase to revoke the sanctions decision, maintaining that it is completely baseless.

The Lebanese political leader considered that the US protects the real corrupts in Lebanon and admits policies that endanger the Lebanese interests, mentioning the naturalization of the Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

“We are ready to build friendly political ties with the US administration bet we may never accept to be its agents.”

Bassil highlighted the importance of FPM Understanding with Hezbollah, calling for updating it so that it adapts with the new political conditions.

Meanwhile, Bassil, who leads the largest parliamentary bloc, called on the premier-designate Saad Hariri to adopt unified criteria in the cabinet formation to reach a speedy solution for the procrastination in this file.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

