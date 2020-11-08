The American Elections: An Out-of-Context Reading الانتخابات الأميركيّة: قراءة خارج السياق

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The American Elections: An Out-of-Context Reading

Ziad Hafez

The results of the presidential election were announced by former Vice President Joseph Biden, amid a broad public split between supporters of and opponents of US President Donald Trump. We will not enter into a debate about the “legitimacy” of the results and the credibility of the screening process, but regardless of that debate that has its own merits but only concerns us to the extent that it confirms the deep division in American society. There are several facts revealed by the US elections about the internal political scene that we have been monitoring for many years and we expect it to reach this state. Yes, we were not surprised by what happened, but rather we expected it because what happened reflects the transformations that have occurred and are still taking place within American society or, more precisely, within American societies. We expected that US President Donald Trump is stronger than his internal and external opponents believed, despite the ferocity of the election campaign, and we also expected that an argument may revolve around the reliability of the counting process due to the internal division. There is not one America, but at least two, if not several, “Americans,” so to speak. The American division is vertical and horizontal. The factors are class first, otherwise the American media wants to acknowledge this for a clear reason, as it is owned by only six companies, meaning there is one opinion imposed on the American citizen, so the class dimension in American societies is ignored. The second component is race, the third is religion, the fourth is culture, and the fifth is geography, where the inhabitants of large cities differ from the residents of central and small cities and the countryside in general, which we have referred to in the past and will not be repeated here. But we think it is useful to extract the facts that the US elections have shown. The factors are class first, otherwise the American media wants to acknowledge this for a clear reason, as it is owned by only six companies, meaning there is one opinion imposed on the American citizen, so the class dimension in American societies is ignored. The second component is race, the third is religion, the fourth is culture, and the fifth is geography, where the inhabitants of large cities differ from the residents of central and small cities and the countryside in general, which we have referred to in the past and will not be repeated here. But we think it is useful to extract the facts that the US elections have shown. The factors are class first, otherwise the American media wants to acknowledge this for a clear reason, as it is owned by only six companies, meaning there is one opinion imposed on the American citizen, so the class dimension in American societies is ignored. The second component is race, the third is religion, the fourth is culture, and the fifth is geography, where the inhabitants of large cities differ from the residents of central and small cities and the countryside in general, which we have referred to in the past and will not be repeated here. But we think it is useful to extract the facts that the US elections have shown.

The first fact is the flabby political system in place in the United States, which is based on the system of two ruling parties, which alternate power from time to time, according to circumstantial data and according to the role of some differences in domestic and foreign public policy. However, the two parties agree on one vision of the nature of the existing system, which protects, first and foremost, capital and harnesses law and politics, and thus justice in the interest of capital. The two parties also share one vision of the continuation of the empire and the politics of domination. However, this system, which was formed within two centuries within specific population scales and within certain economic and social power balances, is no longer able to accommodate the demographic shifts that have taken place and which Samuel Huntington pointed out clearly. The latter said in his last work before his departure:

Indeed, population shifts indicate that the rate of population growth in the United States is below the rate required to maintain its presence, and therefore the door to immigration must be opened. The issue of immigration, legal and illegal, is a complex one that needs a separate approach, but it is at the core of the dispute between the two competing parties. The Republican Party wants to legalize immigration according to standards that there is no consensus or agreement about, and while the Democratic Party wants to open the door to immigration to ensure, first, a cheap labor force that guarantees lower wages and supports capital, and its belief that ethnic diversity is in the interest of the party at the electoral political level. Therefore, the Republican Party has become a white majority party that is considered marginalized in the globalized society, which was promoted by liberal leaders in the Democratic Party for two decades, while the Democratic Party has transformed into a party of ethnic and religious diversity, but with a liberal leadership that is mostly white and not necessarily identical to the requirements of diversity.

On the other hand, the two parties are no longer able to absorb the economic shifts due to the tendency towards globalization from which the big companies and the financial and technological oligarchy have benefited, but at the expense of the American worker. The decline in jobs in the basic productive sectors and the shift towards a virtual rentier economy based on financial and real estate speculation has led to a rift between the real economy and the path of financial markets. The stock market is in a mile and unemployment in another mile. And the two parties contributed over the decades in that transformation until Donald Trump arrived and tried to regain industrial jobs that were exported to the countries of the South in general. However, it clashed with the power of interests associated with the neoliberal economic model, which led to the concentration of money and media in the hands of companies no more than the fingers of one hand. Hence the wave of public discontent that Trump succeeded in exploiting in 2016 and nearly succeeded in the 2020 elections had it not been for Corona and his mismanagement of the pandemic that toppled his chances of success for a second term.

The defect in the ruling system appeared twice in a row: the first time in the 2016 presidential elections and the second this year, when the options imposed on the American voter were to choose between who is less bad than who is better, and not for those who have the political, economic and social program that mimics the aspirations of Americans and the transformations. That happened during the past four decades. The observer wonders why the political scene has reached this state and the answer lies in the nature of the regime governed by money and private interests, and only those who declare their full loyalty to it will not come. The overwhelming majority of politicians and people working in public affairs owe their positions to those who funded them, not to those who elected them. Naturally, the “elites” elected in this way become very poor, as we see in the rolling graph for more than forty years. The president is either morally corrupt or ignorant, or both. And the “clean” among them is whose vices are either concealed or concealed. The corporate dominant media deliberately ignored the corruption of the candidate Biden, who became “president” and focused on the corruption of the current president. As it is said in colloquial speech, the latter is “his body is worn.” The scandal of the fanciful left-wing Intercept website, which supports Biden, refused to publish an investigation into the corruption of Biden and his family. And the current president came from outside the usual context, and thus his mandate was an ongoing war with the deep state because he wanted to break the vicious alliance. On the other hand, the candidate Biden, and before him Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, are from the womb of the corrupt environment that produces the ruling elites in the United States. It can be said through the announced results that the deep state defeated Trump, but the cost may be very high. And the current president came from outside the usual context, and thus his mandate was an ongoing war with the deep state because he wanted to break the vicious alliance. On the other hand, the candidate Biden, and before him Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, are from the womb of the corrupt environment that produces the ruling elites in the United States. It can be said through the announced results that the deep state defeated Trump, but the cost may be very high. And the current president came from outside the usual context, and thus his mandate was an ongoing war with the deep state because he wanted to break the vicious alliance. On the other hand, the candidate Biden, and before him Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, are from the womb of the corrupt environment that produces the ruling elites in the United States. It can be said through the announced results that the deep state defeated Trump, but the cost may be very high.

The second fact is the loss of the United States’ prestige. One pro-Biden website described the election count as a “farce” that lost the credibility and prestige of the United States that it lost in our opinion some time ago, but the election play was an official announcement of the fall of the illusions of the credibility of the existing system in the United States. Even the unofficial spokesperson for globalization and neoliberalism, Thomas Friedman, wrote that “America has fallen” in this cycle of elections. The doubts, or perhaps more than one, about the “theft” of the elections (as Paul Craig Roberts and others say) will contribute to exacerbating a political crisis that may herald the end of the United States as we know it and the creation of a different entity from what it was. A new battle will appear for the sake of a new “legitimacy” that may not gain the consensus of the Americans and will exacerbate the division.

Here some clarification is needed. What happened after the 2016 elections will be repeated after 2020. The losing side will not accept the poll results. From the very first moments after Trump was elected, the Democratic Party, along with the dominant corporate media, took action to bring down Trump because it was surprised by Trump’s victory. And if Trump’s promises are true, he will try to challenge the results in federal courts, and hard-line factions in his electoral base may announce their rejection of these results. This is what Friedman meant, and this is what we should pay attention to, that is, the democratic process has become a source of skepticism. So what is the alternative?

The third fact is hitting the credibility of the corporate hegemonic media that led the campaign against Trump through the poll companies that inspired the world with Biden winning by a large margin, as if the results are already settled before the vote! The actual results came to refute those expectations and confirm that Trump is not a passing phenomenon, but rather a reflection of an American mood outside the traditional context and has weight on the popular level. Trump’s vote exceeded Hillary Clinton’s vote by two million, indicating that Trump supporters are not the only ones who reject Hillary Clinton. The elections proved that the American mood differs from what the dominant media portrays, which lost its professionalism in covering the campaign and was expressing only one opinion. Regardless of the official results, Trump has transformed from a president of the United States into a popular political leader for the so-called red America, that is, the states at home that voted for him. And this is despite the obvious and scandalous flaws in his competence and personal behavior that were the object of ridicule and contempt for many Americans and non-Americans. This change may be decisive in American political life, where “popular leadership” may be in the face of “constitutional legitimacy,” and the resulting constitutional crisis, to a system crisis, to an entity crisis.

Among the failures of public opinion polls is the failure to achieve the “blue wave” that was supposed to sweep Congress. The Democratic Party, which had expected an increase in its majority in the House of Representatives, lost several seats and may lose its majority in the next mid-term elections in 2022, as it was unable to obtain the majority in the Senate. Popularly, the Democratic Party lost the elections, even if Biden was declared winning the presidency. This “victory” has its credibility popularly contested by almost half of Americans, and it may be judicially contested. The political division may extend beyond the arena of constitutional institutions, namely the Congress, to resolve (the absurd) in the street. All this means that instability has become the title of the current and future stage in the United States. On the other hand, there are those who consider that the United States is a state of institutions, and after the wave of anger on the losing team, things will return to normal. This is a simplified reading of the American scene that does not take into account the transformations that we mentioned above and previously, and which portend the erosion of internal cohesion in the context of economic scarcity. The American dream, which was creating internal cohesion, has fallen into the periphery of contradictions and failures, both internally and externally.

The fourth fact is the high turnout among supporters and opponents of the US President, which indicates the depth of the existing division that took the character of “breaking a bone.” It is not certain that the president-elect and his team have the ability to bridge the gap between the two factions of the people, because he does not have a clear discourse and policy that can simulate the citizens’ concerns. If it is too early to pass judgment, the history of the man and the history of the Vice President-elect do not suggest that they have a vision for an exit from the structural crises facing Americans. From the Corona pandemic to its economic repercussions, to health insurance issues, to the issue of immigration and internal security, to issues of racism, to climate issues, to the rehabilitation of flabby infrastructure to a long list of entitlements that have been neglected over the past five decades, that is, since the beginning of the seventies, They all need a comprehensive vision. The disagreement between the young base of the Democratic Party and the aging party leadership is difficult to bridge.

The fifth fact is that the Corona pandemic toppled the American president. Let us not forget that in the primaries, Biden was on the verge of leaving the campaign trail and the lead was candidate Bernie Sanders. Also, Kamala Harris won only one percent of the Democratic voters in the election campaign, indicating that there was a coup in the primaries to exclude Sanders, as happened in 2016, and to float Biden. With great support from Barack Obama, the democratic leadership overturned the internal equation in the Democratic Party and benefited from the Corona pandemic that halted the economy and erased the economic “achievements” that the US President was betting on. So the election title became the referendum on Trump’s personality and mismanagement in the face of the pandemic. From this angle, the Democratic Party scored a huge success.

The sixth fact is signs of weakness in the deep state. This may come as a surprise to many observers. It is true that it defeated Trump, but the cost of that victory may topple her. The deep state, its capabilities, and its alliance with the military, industrial and financial complex, and the technological oligarchy in communication and corporate media could not obtain a balanced majority in American society. The majority that the elected president obtained (a majority by blasting if it is permissible) is not a solid and solid majority, if it turns out that the announced results are correct and not subject to veto. However, these results reveal the weakness of the dominant American political discourse, which reflects the disruption of the ruling political elites from the actual reality.

The seventh and striking fact is the failure of the money spent in the elections to change the course of things. These elections achieved record numbers of financial spending, which, according to initial estimates, amounted to about 14.5 billion dollars, of which 6.5 billion were on the presidential elections and the rest on the US congressional elections. In South Carolina, for example, the Democratic Party spent about $ 100 million for its candidate against Sheikh Lindsay Graham, who is a hawk in the Republican Party. The Democratic candidate did not win, however, with record campaign spending. The same applies to a number of seats. In Florida, Michael Bloomberg spent more than $ 100 million defeating Trump in the state that Trump ultimately won. Among the major financiers of election campaigns are the owners of social media companies who have become major “players” in campaign finance.

The eighth fact is the emergence of the role of the Arab and Islamic voice in the elections. That sound was the owl of the shrew in the swing states of Michigan and Minnesota that tipped the balance of power in favor of Vice President Biden. President Trump reaped the results of his discriminatory policies against the Arab and Islamic community. The credit for that mobilization is due to young women in the Democratic Party and within the US Congress, such as Rashida Tlaib and Han Omar, in bringing the most likely votes in favor of Biden.

In the end, it can be said in the preliminary assessment of the results of the US elections that there are many losers. Of course, in the first place the current president, Donald Trump. However, there is a loss for the Democratic Party at the level of the House of Representatives, which witnessed a significant decline in its majority in the House of Representatives or the Representatives, and did not obtain a majority in the Senate. The American media and public opinion polling companies, which over the course of two elections failed to read the mood of the American electorate, too. It is true that she was right about Biden winning, but she failed in the size of the success just as she failed on the issue of the “blue wave” that was supposed to sweep the US Congress. As for the deep state that “triumphed” over those who came from outside the political flock, the cost of its victory may be exorbitant because of the associated vibration in the credibility of its components. Therefore a separate conversation for later.

* Writer and political economist, and former Secretary General of the Arab National Congress.

زياد حافظ

تمّ إعلان نتائج الانتخابات الرئاسية بقوز نائب الرئيس السابق جوزيف بايدن وسط انقسام شعبي كبير بين مؤيّد ومناهض للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب. لن ندخل في السجال حول «شرعية» النتائج ومصداقية عملية الفرز، لكن بغضّ النظر عن ذلك السجال الذي له حيثياته ولكن لا يعنينا إلاّ بمقدار أنه يثبّت حالة الانقسام العميق في المجتمع الأميركي. فهناك حقائق عدّة أظهرتها الانتخابات الأميركية عن المشهد السياسي الداخلي الذي كنّا على مدى سنوات عديدة نرصده ونتوقع وصوله إلى الحال هذا. نعم، لم نفاجأ بما حصل بل توقعناه لأن ما حصل يعكس التحوّلات التي حصلت وما زالت داخل المجتمع الأميركي أو بشكل أدقّ داخل المجتمعات الأميركية. توقعنا أن الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب أقوى مما كان يعتقده خصومه الداخليون والخارجيون ورغم شراسة الحملة الانتخابية وكما توقّعنا أنّ سجالاً قد يدور حول مصداقية عملية الفرز بسبب الانقسام الداخلي. فليس هناك أميركا واحدة بل على الأقلّ أميركتان إن لم تكن عدّة «أميركات» إذا جاز الكلام. فالانقسام الأميركي هو عموديّ وأفقي. والعوامل هي طبقية أولاً وإلا يريد الاعلام الأميركيّ الإقرار بذلك لسبب واضح، فهو مملوك من ست شركات فقط، أي هناك رأي واحد يُفرض على المواطن الأميركي، لذلك يتمّ تجاهل البعد الطبقي في المجتمعات الأميركية. العنصر الثاني هو العرق، والثالث هو الدين، والرابع هو الثقافة، والخامس هو الجغرافيا حيث سكّان المدن الكبيرة يختلفون عن سكّان المدن الوسطى والصغيرة والريف بشكل عام، والتي كنّا أشرنا إليها في السابق ولن نكرّرها هنا. لكن نعتقد أنه من المفيد استخلاص الحقائق التي أظهرتها الانتخابات الأميركيّة.

الحقيقة الأولى هو ترهّل النظام السياسي القائم في الولايات المتحدة المرتكز إلى نظام حزبين حاكمين يتداولان السلطة بين فترة وأخرى، وفقاً لمعطيات ظرفية ووفقا لدور بعض الفروقات في السياسة العامة الداخلية والخارجية. لكن الحزبين متفقان على رؤية واحدة لطبيعة النظام القائم والذي يحمي أوّلاً وأخيراً رأس المال ويسخّر القانون والسياسة وبالتالي العدل لمصلحة رأس المال. كما أن الحزبين يشتركان في رؤية واحدة حول استمرار الإمبراطورية وسياسة الهيمنة. لكن هذا النظام الذي تكوّن خلال قرنين من الزمن ضمن موازين سكّانية محدّدة وضمن موازين قوّة اقتصادية واجتماعية معيّنة، فهذا النظام لم يعد قادراً على استيعاب التحوّلات السكّانية التي حصلت والتي أشار إليها بوضوح صامويل هنتنغتون. فالأخير قال في آخر مؤلّف له قبل رحيله: «انسوا صراع الحضارات فما يهدّد الولايات المتحدة هو فقدان هويتها البيضاء الانكلوبروتستنتية» لصالح هويات أخرى كالهوية الهسبانية الكاثوليكية على سبيل المثال وربما هويات أخرى آسيوية.

وبالفعل، فإنّ التحوّلات السكانية تشير إلى أنّ معدّل النمو السكّاني في الولايات المتحدة أصبح دون المعدّل المطلوب للحفاظ على وجودها وبالتالي لا بد من فتح باب الهجرة. وملف الهجرة، الشرعيّة وغير الشرعية، ملفّ معقد ويحتاج إلى مقاربة منفصلة ولكنه في متن الخلاف بين الحزبين المتنافسين. فالحزب الجمهوري يريد تقنين الهجرة وفقاً لمعايير ليس هناك من إجماع أو اتفاق حولها، وبينما الحزب الديمقراطي الذي يريد فتح باب الهجرة لضمان أولاً يد عاملة رخيصة تضمن خفض الأجور وتدعم رأس المال ولاعتقاده بأن التنوّع العرقي يصبّ في مصلحة الحزب على الصعيد السياسي الانتخابي. لذلك أصبح الحزب الجمهوري حزب أكثرية بيضاء تعتبر حالها مهمّشة في مجتمع العولمة الذي روّجت له قيادات ليبرالية في الحزب الديمقراطي على مدى عقدين من الزمن بينما تحوّل الحزب الديمقراطي إلى حزب التنوّع العرقي والديني ولكن بقيادة ليبرالية معظمها بيضاء وليست بالضرورة على تماهي مع مستلزمات التنوّع.

من جهة أخرى لم يعد بقدرة الحزبين استيعاب التحوّلات الاقتصادية بسبب الجنوح نحو عولمة استفادت منها الشركات الكبرى والأوليغارشية المالية والتكنولوجية ولكن على حساب العامل الأميركي. فتراجع الوظائف في القطاعات الإنتاجية الأساسية والتحوّل نحو اقتصاد افتراضي ريعي مبني على المضاربات المالية والعقارية أدّى إلى انفصام بين الاقتصاد العيني ومسار الأسواق المالية. فالبورصة في ميل والبطالة في ميل آخر. والحزبان ساهما عبر العقود في ذلك التحوّل إلى أن وصل دونالد ترامب وحاول استرجاع الوظائف الصناعية التي صُدّرت إلى دول الجنوب بشكل عام. لكنه اصطدم بقوّة المصالح المرتبطة بالنموذج الاقتصادي النيوليبرالي الذي أدّى إلى تمركز المال والإعلام بيد شركات لا يزيد عددها عن أصابع اليد الواحدة. من هنا موجة الاستياء العام الذي نجح ترامب في استغلالها سنة 2016 وكاد ينجح في انتخابات 2020 لولا كورونا وسوء إدارته للجائحة التي أطاحت بفرص نجاحه لولايّة ثانية. لكن في المحصّلة ظهر تيّار شعبوي لا يمكن تجاهله ولا يستطيع الحزبان ضبطه ما ينذر إما بتشظّي الحزبين أو ظهور حزب ثالث شعبويّ يعكس الحالة الترامبية التي ظهرت خلال السنوات الأربع الماضية.

الخلل في النظام الحاكم ظهر مرّتين على التوالي: المرّة الأولى في الانتخابات الرئاسية سنة 2016 والثانية هذه السنة حيث الخيارات المفروضة على الناخب الأميركي كانت أن يختار بين من هو أقلّ سوءاً وليس من هو أفضل، وليس لمن له البرنامج السياسي والاقتصادي والاجتماعي الذي يحاكي تطلّعات الأميركيين والتحوّلات التي حصلت خلال العقود الأربعة الماضية. ويتساءل المراقب لماذا وصل المشهد السياسي إلى هذا الحال والإجابة تكون في طبيعة النظام الذي يحكمه المال والمصالح الخاصة ولن يأتي إلاّ بمن يعلن الولاء الكامل له. فالأكثرية الساحقة من السياسيّين والعاملين في الشأن العام مدينة بمواقعها لمن موّلها وليس لمن انتخبها. وبطبيعة الحال تصبح «النخب» المنتخبة بهذه الطريقة في منتهى الرداءة كم نراه في الخط البياني المتدحرج منذ أكثر من أربعين سنة. فالرئيس يكون إما فاسداً أخلاقياً أو جاهلاً أو الاثنين معاً. و»النظيف» بينهم تكون رذائله مخفيًة أو تمّ التستّر عنها. فالإعلام المهيمن الشركاتي تجاهل بشكل متعمّد فساد المرشّح بايدن الذي أصبح «رئيساً» وركّز على فساد الرئيس الحالي. وكما يُقال في العامية أن الأخير «جسمه لبّيس». فضيحة موقع «الانترسبت» اليساري الهوى والمؤيّد لبايدن رفض نشر تحقيق حول فساد بايدن وعائلته. والرئيس الحالي جاء من خارج السياق المعتاد وبالتالي كانت ولايته حرب مستمرّة مع الدولة العميقة لأنه أراد أن يكسر الحلفة المفرغة. بالمقابل فالمرشّح بايدن، وقبله هيلاري كلنتون وباراك أوباما وجورج بوش الابن وبيل كلنتون، من رحم البيئة الفاسدة التي تنتج النخب الحاكمة في الولايات المتحدة. ويمكن القول عبر النتائج المعلنة إنّ الدولة العميقة انتصرت على ترامب ولكن الكلفة قد تكون باهظة للغاية.

الحقيقة الثانية هي خسارة هيبة الولايات المتحدة. فأحد المواقع الإلكترونيّة المؤيّدة لبايدن وصفت عملية الفرز الانتخابية بـ «المهزلة» التي أفقدت مصداقية وهيبة الولايات المتحدة التي فقدتها في رأينا منذ فترة، ولكن مسرحية الانتخابات كانت بمثابة الإعلان الرسمي عن سقوط أوهام مصداقية النظام القائم في الولايات المتحدة. وحتى الناطق غير الرسمي باسم العولمة والنيوليبرالية توماس فريدمان كتب أن «أميركا سقطت» في هذه الدورة من الانتخابات. وما يدور من شكوك، بل ربما أكثر من شكوك، حول «سرقة» الانتخابات (كما يقول بول كريغ روبرتس ومعه آخرون) سيساهم في تفاقم أزمة سياسيّة قد تنذر بنهاية الولايات المتحدة كما نعرفها وخلق كيان مختلف عما كان. فهناك معركة جديدة ستظهر في سبيل «شرعية» جديدة قد لا تحظى بإجماع الأميركيين وستزيد في تفاقم الانقسام.

هنا لا بدّ من بعض التوضيح. ما حصل بعد انتخابات 2016 سيتكرّر بعد 2020. الفريق الخاسر لن يقبل بنتائج الاقتراع. الحزب الديمقراطي بادر منذ اللحظات الأولى بعد انتخاب ترامب ومعه الإعلام المهيمن الشركاتي إلى العمل على إسقاط ترامب لأنه فوجئ بفوز ترامب. وإذا صدقت وعود ترامب فسيحاول الطعن بالنتائج في المحاكم الاتحادية والفئات المتشدّدة في قاعدته الانتخابية قد تعلن رفضها لتلك النتائج. هذا ما قصده فريدمان وهذا ما يجب الانتباه إليه أي العملية الديمقراطية أصبحت محطّة تشكيك. فما البديل؟

الحقيقة الثالثة هي ضرب مصداقية الإعلام المهيمن الشركاتي الذي قاد الحملة على ترامب عبر شركات الاستطلاع التي أوهمت العالم بفوز بايدن بفارق كبير وكأن النتائج محسومة مسبقاً قبل الاقتراع! جاءت النتائج الفعلية لتدحض تلك التوقّعات ولتؤكّد أن ترامب ليس ظاهرة عابرة بل انعكاس لمزاج أميركي خارج السياق التقليدي وله وزنه على الصعيد الشعبي. فالأصوات التي حصدها ترامب تجاوزت الأصوات التي حصلت عليها هيلاري كلنتون بمليونين ما يدلّ أن المؤيدين لترامب ليسوا فقط من الذين يرفضون هيلاري كلنتون. أثبتت الانتخابات أن المزاج الأميركي يختلف عمّا يصوّره الاعلام المهيمن الذي فقد مهنيته في تغطية الحملة وكان معبّراً عن رأي واحد فقط. وبغض النظر عن النتائج الرسمية فإنّ ترامب تحوّل من رئيس للولايات المتحدة إلى زعيم سياسي شعبي لما يُسمّى بأميركا الحمراء أيّ الولايات في الداخل التي أدلت بصوتها لصالحه. وذلك رغم العيوب الواضحة والفاضحة في كفاءته وسلوكه الشخصي الذي كان موضع سخرية وازدراء العديد من الأميركيين وغير الأميركيين. وقد يكون هذا التغيير مفصلياً في الحياة السياسية الأميركية حيث «الزعامة الشعبية» قد تكون في وجه «الشرعية الدستورية» وما يمكن أن ينتج عن ذلك من أزمة دستورية، إلى أزمة نظام، إلى أزمة كيان.

ومن ضمن إخفاقات استطلاعات الرأي العام هو عدم تحقيق «الموجة الزرقاء» التي كان من المفروض أن تجتاح الكونغرس. فالحزب الديمقراطي الذي كان يتوقّع ارتفاع أكثريته في مجلس النوّاب خسر مقاعد عدّة وقد يخسر أكثريته في الانتخابات النصفيّة المقبلة عام 2022، كما لم يستطع أن يحصل على الأكثرية في مجلس الشيوخ. شعبياً، خسر الحزب الديمقراطي الانتخابات وإن تمّ إعلان فوز بايدن بالرئاسة. فهذا «الفوز» مصداقيته مطعون بها شعبياً من قبل نصف الأميركيين تقريباً وقد يكون مطعوناً قضائياً. والانقسام السياسي قد يتعدّى حلبة المؤسسات الدستورية، أي الكونغرس، للحسم (العبثي) في الشارع. كل ذلك يعني أن حالة عدم استقرار أصبحت عنوان المرحلة الحالية والمقبلة في الولايات المتحدة. بالمقابل هناك مَن يعتبر أن الولايات المتحدة دولة مؤسسات وبعد موجة الغضب عند الفريق الخاسر ستعود الأمور إلى حالتها الطبيعية. هذه قراءة مبسّطة للمشهد الأميركي التي لا تأخذ بالتحوّلات التي ذكرناها أعلاه وسابقاً والتي تنذر بتلاشي التماسك الداخلي في إطار الشحّ الاقتصادي. فالحلم الأميركي الذي كان يصنع التماسك الداخلي قد سقط في محيط التناقضات والإخفاقات على الصعيد الداخلي والخارجي.

الحقيقة الرابعة هي الكثافة في الإقبال على التصويت من قبل المؤيّدين والمناهضين للرئيس الأميركي ما يدّل على عمق الانقسام القائم والذي أخذ طابع «كسر العظم». ليس من المؤكّد أن للرئيس المنتخب وفريقه قدرة على ردم الهوّة بين الفئتين من الشعب لأنه لا يملك خطابا وسياسة واضحة تستطيع محاكاة هواجس المواطنين. وإذا كان من المبكر إصدار الحكم فإن تاريخ الرجل وتاريخ نائب الرئيس المنتخب لا يوحي بأنهما يمتلكان رؤية للخروج من الأزمات البنيوية التي تواجه الأميركيين. فمن جائحة الكورونا إلى تداعياتها الاقتصادية، إلى قضايا الضمان الصحي، إلى ملف الهجرة والأمن الداخلي، إلى قضايا العنصرية، إلى قضايا المناخ، إلى إعادة تأهيل البنى التحتية المترهلة إلى قائمة طويلة من استحقاقات تمّ تجاهلها على مدى العقود الخمسة الماضية، أي منذ بداية السبعينيات، فكلّها تحتاج إلى رؤية شاملة. الخلاف بين القاعدة الشابة للحزب الديمقراطي والقيادة التي شاخت في الحزب يصعب ردمه. بالمقابل حالة الرفض للرؤية الديمقراطية لتلك الملفّات من قبل الناخبين الجمهوريين وخاصة في قضايا القيم والسلوك الاجتماعي لا توحي بأن هناك إمكانية في ردم الهاوية.

الحقيقة الخامسة هي أن جائحة كورونا أطاحت بالرئيس الأميركي. فلا ننسى أن في الانتخابات التمهيدية كان المرشح بايدن على وشك الخروج من حلبة الحملة الانتخابية وكان المتقدّم المرشّح برني سندرز. كما ان كمالا هاريس لم تحظ إلاّ بواحد بالمئة من أصوات الناخبين الديمقراطيين في الحملة الانتخابية ما يدلّ على أن انقلاباً ما حصل في مسار الانتخابات التمهيدية لإقصاء سندرز كما حصل سنة 2016 ولتعويم بايدن. استطاعت القيادة الديمقراطية بدعم كبير من باراك أوباما بقلب المعادلة الداخلية في الحزب الديمقراطي واستفادت من جائحة الكورونا التي أدّت إلى إيقاف عجلة الاقتصاد ومحو «الإنجازات» الاقتصادية التي كان يراهن عليها الرئيس الأميركي. فأصبح العنوان الانتخابي الاستفتاء حول شخص ترامب وسوء إدارته في مواجهة الجائحة. من هذه الزاوية سجّل الحزب الديمقراطي نجاحاً باهراً. لكن بالمقابل، هناك سكوت تام حول الملفّات الساخنة التي ستواجه الرئيس المنتخب والذي كان سبباً رئيسياً في إخفاق الحزب الديمقراطي في زيادة أكثريته في مجلس النوّاب وانتزاع الأكثرية في مجلس الشيوخ.

الحقيقة السادسة هي ظهور بوادر ضعف في الدولة العميقة. وهذه قد تكون مفاجأة للعديد من المراقبين. صحيح أنها انتصرت على ترامب لكن كلفة ذلك الانتصار قد يطيح بها. لم تستطع الدولة العميقة وما لديها من إمكانيات وتحالفها مع المجمع العسكري الصناعي والمالي والاوليغارشية التكنولوجية في التواصل والإعلام الشركاتي أن تحصل على أكثرية وازنة في المجتمع الأميركي. الأكثرية التي حصل عليها الرئيس المنتخب (أكثرية بالتدفيش إذا جاز الكلام) ليست أكثرية ثابتة وصلبة، هذا إذا ما تبيّن أن النتائج المعلنة صحيحة وغير قابلة للنقض. لكن هذه النتائج تكشف ضعف الخطاب السياسي الأميركي المهيمن الذي يعكس انقطاع النخب السياسية الحاكمة عن الواقع الفعلي.

الحقيقة السابعة واللافتة للنظر هي إخفاق المال المنفق في الانتخابات على تغيير مسار الأمور. حققت هذه الانتخابات أرقاماً قياسية في الإنفاق المالي والذي بلغ حسب التقديرات الأوّلية حوالي 14،5 مليار دولار، منها 6،5 مليار على الانتخابات الرئاسية والباقي على انتخابات الكونغرس الأميركي. ففي ولاية كارولينا الجنوبية على سبيل المثال أنفق الحزب الديمقراطي حوالي 100 مليون دولار لمرشّحها ضد الشيخ ليندساي غراهام وهو من الصقور في الحزب الجمهوري. لم يفلح المرشح الديمقراطي رغم ذلك الإنفاق القياسي في حملته الانتخابية. وكذلك الأمر بالنسبة لعدد من المقاعد. أما في ولاية فلوريدا أنفق مايكل بلومبرغ أكثر من 100 مليون دولار لهزيمة ترامب في الولاية التي ربحها ترامب في آخر المطاف. ومن المموّلين الكبار في الحملات الانتخابية أصحاب شركات التواصل الاجتماعي الذين أصبحوا «لاعبين» كبار في التمويل الانتخابي. لذلك على ما يبدو ففي المعارك المفصلية لا يكون المال العامل الفاصل كما كان في انتخابات سابقة التي لم تحظ بالأهمية التي شهدتها انتخابات 2020.

الحقيقة الثامنة هي بروز دور الصوت العربي والإسلامي في الانتخابات. كان ذلك الصوت بيضة القبّان في ولايتي ميشيغان ومينيسوتا المتأرجحة حيث قلب موازين القوّة لصالح نائب الرئيس بايدن. حصد الرئيس ترامب نتائج سياساته التمييزية ضد الجالية العربية والإسلامية. والفضل في تلك التعبئة يعود إلى الشابات في الحزب الديمقراطي وداخل الكونغرس الأميركي كرشيدة طليب والهان عمر في جلب الأصوات المرجّحة لصالح بايدن.

في النهاية يمكن القول في التقدير الأوّلي لنتائج الانتخابات الأميركية أن هناك خاسرين عديدين. طبعا، في الدرجة الأولى الرئيس الحالي دونالد ترامب. لكن هناك خسارة الحزب الديمقراطي على صعيد مجلس النوّاب الذي شهد تراجعاً ملحوظاً في اكثريته في مجلس الممثلين أو النوّاب ولم يحصل أيضاً على الأكثرية في مجلس الشيوخ. كما أخفق أيضاً الإعلام الأميركي وشركات استطلاع الرأي العام التي على مدى دورتين انتخابيتين أخفقت في قراءة مزاج الناخب الأميركي. صحيح أنها كانت محقة بشأن فوز بايدن ولكنها أخفقت في حجم النجاح كما أخفقت في موضوع «الموجة الزرقاء» التي كان من المفروض أن تجتاح الكونغرس الأميركي. أما الدولة العميقة التي «انتصرت» على من أتى من خارج السرب السياسي فكلفة انتصارها قد تكون باهظة بسبب ما رافقها من اهتزاز في مصداقية مكوّناتها. ولذلك حديث منفصل في وقت لاحق.

*كاتب وباحث اقتصادي سياسي والأمين العام السابق للمؤتمر القومي العربي.

