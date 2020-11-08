This is absolutely amazing: the EU leaders follow the Ziomedia and declare Biden the winner!!

November 07, 2020
Dear friends,
When I saw this I could not believe my eyes: “European leaders congratulate Joe Biden, after media count declares him victorious in US presidential election“.
This is truly unheard of: foreign leaders declare a winner in a US election even BEFORE the vote count has been certified by US courts!!! Talk about “interference in US elections” – this really takes the prize!
Yeah, I know, these EU knuckleheads also declared Guaido and Tikhanovskaia had won. But let’s be realists here: it is one thing to declare some victor in small and extremely weak countries, and quite another to do that with the supposed Sole Hyperpower and Planetary Hegemon.
Wow! Just wow!
We have to wonder what the point of these declarations are and I think the answer is obvious: put the maximal pressure on USSC Justices to accept the fait accompli (which, of course, is neither a fait, nor is is accompli, but nevermind that!).
Just the fact that the US Deep State has the power to force the EU leaders into that kind of blatant intervention is the best proof that there are no real democracies in the West – all we are dealing with is a transnational plutocracy.
Bottom line: the struggle for the liberation of the West from this gang of corrupt megalomaniacs is now on. Yes, right now the resistance in the West looks very week, poorly organized and even very corrupt (just think of how corrupt the GOP is!). But those who are familiar with Hegelian dialectical analyses will immediately see that this is an unstable situation which cannot and will not last.
Don’t Fall For The Psyop! Biden’s Not Officially The President-Elect, At Least Not Yet…
8 November 2020
A massive psyop was launched across the world after the Mainstream Media’s “projection” that Biden will become the President-Elect deceived average folks and foreign governments alike into thinking that the US’ contentious 2020 presidential election has finally concluded, but the existing and forthcoming litigation from the Trump team might change the final tally in key battleground states and in turn influence how the Electoral College votes in the middle of next month since it’s this institution — not the media or the popular vote — which legally decides the presidency as per the Constitution.
An Unprecedentedly Intense Psyop – Read on
Who will the president be?
Biden alone did not allegedly win the presidency. As I understand there were not two tickets – Biden for president and Harris for VP, but a one ticket combo.