Amb. Jaafari Slams US Support for Illegal Israeli Occupation of the Golan

November 8, 2020 Arabi Souri

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations slammed the US flagrant violation of international law and the charter of the United Nations in its support for the illegal Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan.

Ambassador Bashar Jaafari in his statement to the United Nations General Assembly: The adoption of today’s resolution sends an unambiguous message to Israel, the occupying power, to end its occupation of the occupied Arab lands in Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan and to stop its violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, especially settlement activities, theft of natural resources, confiscation of lands, and the expulsion of our people in the Golan from their lands.

The following is the video statement followed by the English transcript of Ambassador Jaafari’s statement

Transcript of the English translation:

Thank you, Mr. President.

The delegation of my country, the Syrian Arab Republic, extends its sincere thanks to all the delegations that voted today in favor of the draft resolutions related to each of the items 52 and 53, including the resolution entitled the occupied Syrian Golan, which has just been adopted.

I also extend my sincere thanks to the friendly delegations of Cuba, Indonesia, South Africa, and Namibia for presenting the draft resolutions.

Through their widespread support for these decisions, the member states have affirmed their rejection of the principle of occupying the lands of others by force and underestimating the rights of peoples under occupation, and the member states have also sent, through their broad support, this unambiguous message to Israel, the occupying power, this is its name under the dome of the legitimacy of The international legitimacy, its name is the ‘occupying power,’ is to end its occupation of the occupied Arab lands in Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan and to stop its violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, especially settlement activities, theft of natural resources, confiscation of lands, and the expulsion of our people in the Golan from their lands.

As for the other important message, it is directed by the international community to anyone trying to impart unilateral legitimacy to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian and Syrian lands.

The issue of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian lands and the Syrian Golan is not a matter of mood that is subject to the whims of the Israelis and the whims of their protectors, rather, it is a legal issue that we deal with here as diplomats at the United Nations, so the vote was decisive as the member states voted in favor of these decisions because the issue of land occupation is a legal and moral issue we deal with in our organization in accordance with the Compass of the Charter and the provisions of international law, this is our reference book, the Charter and the Law, and from here comes the vote of the United States and Israel against these decisions, which comes as additional evidence for a series of gross violations of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, the hall listened a short while ago to the deliberations of the representative of the Israeli entity in which he disdained and despised the United Nations Organization, describing it as being outdated. If Israel’s hatred of this international organization is this level of disdain, then the legitimate question here is what does the representative of Israel do in this hall, then, which is the hall of international legitimacy? What does he do here if he denies the importance and authority of this international legitimacy?

Mr. President,

The United States of America was not satisfied with supporting Israel militarily and politically in its wars and aggression in the region and in protecting it from any accountability for its crimes in the Security Council for decades, but rather bypassed all the policies in place in civilized relations between countries through, for example, not limited to, the declaration of occupied Jerusalem the capital of Israel, and defending its right to establish settlements on the lands it occupies, saying that this does not contradict international law, leading to the so-called deal of the century, which further destabilized security and stability in our region already troubled by Israeli policies, perhaps one of the most insulting episodes of international legitimacy that the United States and Israel are striving to promote is the recognition of the so-called Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan, and the Israeli prime minister’s decision to build a settlement named Trump as a reward to the American president for this cheap recognition. The Israelis have established a settlement in the occupied Syrian Golan. They called it Trump.

The government of my country renews its condemnation in the strongest terms of the illegal and immoral decision of the American President regarding what he called Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan, which represents a flagrant violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the relevant decisions of this organization, foremost of which is Resolution No. 497 of 1981, which by the way is a decision that the American Administration voted for back then, and the Syrian government considers the paper that Trump signed on March 25, 2019, and gifted it to the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation force, Netanyahu, this paper is merely a unilateral act issued by a party that does not have the political, legal, or moral capacity to decide the destinies of the world’s people or to dispose of lands that are an integral part of the Syrian Arab Republic, the founding member of this international organization.

Consequently, any unilateral measures are null and void and have no legal effect exactly as Resolution 497 of 1981 said.

The United States of America, being a permanent member state of the Security Council and hosting the headquarters of the United Nations, should have had a duty to establish a legitimate international coalition to establish peace, end the Israeli occupation, and return the occupied Arab lands to their legitimate owners, including the return of the occupied Syrian Golan to its motherland, Syria, and the establishment of the Palestinian state with its capital, Jerusalem, instead of establishing an illegal alliance to sponsor terrorism, exercise aggression, support separatist militias in my country, consolidate the occupation and steal Syrian oil.

Mr. President, in conclusion, I cannot but thank the Chairman and members of the Committee for the great effort they exerted to ensure good performance, the accuracy of organization, and their management of the discussions with great professionalism. I also thank the General Secretariat for the facilities it has made and for its efforts in preparing documents related to the Fourth Committee, despite all the challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic and allow me from this forum to wish safety to all who have been affected by this epidemic and mercy to its victims.

Thank you, Mr. President.

End of the transcript.

The United Nations General Assembly’s resolutions are not binding but are used as references in upholding international law and the rights of the peoples of all countries around the world. The UNGA has been hacked for years during the US regime change operations in the Arab world dubbed the ‘Arab Spring’, however, in general, the General Assembly has been the will of the member states and has protected the international organization’s charter since inception.

