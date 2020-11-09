Biden, the Road Map … and the Potential Trump Adventure? بايدن وخريطة الطريق… ومغامرة ترامب المحتملة؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Biden, the Road Map … and the Potential Trump Adventure?

Nasser Qandil

Until January, when President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House, a complex and open judicial process on several hypotheses, during which Republicans line up behind President Donald Trump until the judicial process reaches a clear end in Biden’s favor, at which point republican and institutional climates are likely to escalate and pave the way for Biden to the White House, if Trump does not present On a military adventure aimed at turning the tables and imposing fait accompli paths restructuring the transition path before the end of his term, as you say his dismissal to the minister of defense under serious warnings of military adventures, or the dangers of dismantling and installing the security, military and judicial administration in a way that weakens the climate of presidential transition in a smooth way, in which institutions play a crucialrole.

When we say what’s not surprising and what’s about Trump is likely to happen, then if Biden gets into the White House next January, things will be more like a miracle, especially since the election showed a wild, organized, armed white bloc lining up behind Trump’s confrontational project to make it to the Civil War, and to sacrifice the unity of the state. In contrast, the presence of organized and armed groups on the bank of an interview also facilitates the adventure of open armed conflict, some of which build calculations to spread chaos, especially in border areas, and in a number of states that live under racial tensions, and above all there is a vertical division in the business class between the oil camp and the anti-enterprise weapons openly espoused by Biden, and openly pro-Trump. The stated talk of some of the symbols of this class about the independence of states that make up these sectors is vital sources of income, in exchange for the bets of the technology, housing, alternative energy and pharmaceutical sectors on Biden’s projects and their stated grumbling about the savageness of Trump’s economic project, despite the surge in Trump’s customs protections, began to wither isolation on U.S. interests, such as the auto industry recession, despite a temporary surge that followed the steel and steel protection policy that Washington’s allies did notsurvive.

In an article published today by President-elect Joe Biden, published in The Foreign Affairs Magazine in the March issue, in which he outlines his responsibilities as president if elected, it is possible to deduce what Biden, the yeast of American institutional political life, will do by accumulating his experience and presence during half a century of his position in Congress and his role as semi-permanent chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee before he became vice president under Barack Obama, and Biden, the son of George W. Bush, the son of the American foundation other than Trump, is aware of the fact that he is aware of the state of affairs. His first task is at least a long-term internal and external restoration, the essence of which is at home and needs to be breath-taking abroad, where a return to agreements and understandings is the basis, not the language of animosity that is presented in Biden’s review of policy platforms and not the road map; nuclear, despite the hostile language about Iran’s regional policies. All of this is an entry point for restoring alliance cohesion with Europe and restoring life to NATO, to reconfigure the U.S. economy and rebuild what Biden calls the Americanmodel.

Biden lays down three pillars of foreign policy, all of which suggest the need to consume his first term in domestic construction, and the pillars are, the power of the model, namely, rebuilding a bright image of America after the wild image of Trump, and the second pillar is the rehabilitation of alliances, whether with its economic dimension with Europe, Japan, South Korea and others, or its political dimension under the title of the Free Democratic Bloc, or its military dimension by revitalizing NATO, and the third pillar it calls sitting at the top of the table. The essence of the reintroduction of the agreements that Trump withdrew from, from the strategic arms control agreement with Russia, the pollution control agreement known as the Paris Climate Agreement, the free trade agreements with China, and the nuclear understanding with Iran, and on these pillars Trump builds what he considers a reconsideration of diplomacy under the slogan “Be strong but smart”, where resorting to military force must be the last option, and within very narrow limits associated with a direct threat to U.S.security.

Commitment to Israel’s security and superiority is part of Biden’s plan, but from a 4,000-word article that received only 4 words on conflict issues in the region, this brief sentence on commitment.

بايدن وخريطة الطريق… ومغامرة ترامب المحتملة؟

ناصر قنديل

حتى كانون الثاني موعد دخول الرئيس المنتخب جو بايدن الى البيت الأبيض، مسار قضائيّ معقد ومفتوح على فرضيّات عدّة، يصطف خلالها الجمهوريون وراء الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب لحين بلوغ المسار القضائيّ نهاية واضحة لصالح بايدن، يرجّح عندها تصاعد مناخات جمهورية ومؤسسيّة تمهّد لبايدن الطريق نحو البيت الأبيض، هذا إذا لم يقدم ترامب على مغامرة عسكريّة تهدف لقلب الطاولة وفرض مسارات أمر واقع تعيد هيكلة مسار المرحلة الانتقالية قبل نهاية ولايته، كما تقول إقالته لوزير الدفاع في ظل تحذيرات جدية من مغامرات عسكرية، أو مخاطر فك وتركيب الإدارة الأمنية والعسكرية والقضائيّة بصورة تضعف مناخ الانتقال الرئاسيّ بصورة سلسة تلعب المؤسسات دوراً حاسماً فيه.

عندما نقول ما لم يحدث ما هو مفاجئ ويكون المعني هو ترامب، يصير الأرجح هو حدوث هذا المفاجئ، وبالتالي إذا قيّض لبايدن دخول البيت الأبيض في كانون الثاني المقبل، فستكون الأمور أقرب الى معجزة، خصوصاً أن الانتخابات أظهرت وجود كتلة بيضاء عنصرية متوحّشة منظمة ومسلّحة تصطف وراء مشروع ترامب التصادميّ وصولاً لاستسهالها للحرب الأهلية، وللتضحية بوحدة الدولة الفدرالية، وبالمقابل وجود جماعات منظمة ومسلّحة على ضفة مقابلة تستسهل المغامرة أيضاً بنزاع مسلح مفتوح، وبعضها يبني حسابات على تعميم الفوضى خصوصاً في المناطق الحدودية، وفي عدد من الولايات التي تعيش تحت وطأة الاحتقانات العنصرية، وفوق كل ذلك هناك انقسام عمودي في طبقة رجال الأعمال بين معسكر النفط والسلاح المعادي لمشاريع يتبناها بايدن علناً، والمؤيد لترامب علناً. والكلام المعلن من بعض رموز هذه الطبقة عن استقلال ولايات تشكل هذه القطاعات مصادر الدخل الحيوي فيها، مقابل رهانات قطاعات التكنولوجيا والإسكان والطاقة البديلة والأدوية على مشاريع بايدن وتذمّرها المعلن من توحش المشروع الاقتصادي لترامب، رغم الطفرة التي أحدثتها إجراءات الحماية الجمركية التي اعتمدها ترامب، وبدأت تذبل بارتداد العزلة على المصالح الأميركية كحال كساد صناعة السيارات رغم فورة مؤقتة أعقبت سياسة الحماية لصناعة الصلب والحديد التي لم ينج حلفاء واشنطن من تبعاتها.

في مقال تنشره البناء اليوم للرئيس المنتخَب جو بايدن، سبق نشره في مجلة الفورين أفيرز في عدد آذار نيسان، يقدّم فيه مقاربته لمسؤولياته كرئيس في حال انتخابه، يمكن استخلاص ما سيفعله بايدن، الذي يشكل خميرة الحياة السياسية المؤسسيّة الأميركية بتراكم خبرته وحضوره خلال نصف قرن من موقعه في الكونغرس ودوره كرئيس شبه دائم للجنة الشؤون الخارجية قبل أن يصبح نائباً للرئيس في عهد باراك اوباما، وبايدن الشبيه بجورج بوش الأب إبن المؤسسة الأميركيّة بخلاف ترامب الطارئ عليها، يدرك كما تقول مقالته التفصيليّة إن مهمة ولايته الأولى على الأقل هي إعادة ترميم داخلي وخارجي طويلة النفس، جوهرها في الداخل وتحتاج التقاط الأنفاس في الخارج، حيث العودة للاتفاقات والتفاهمات هي الأساس، وليس لغة العداوات التي تحضر في استعراض بايدن لمنطلقات السياسات وليس لخريطة الطريق؛ فمع روسيا عودة لاتفاقيات الحد من التسلح، رغم تصويرها مصدراً رئيسياً للخطر، ومع الصين عودة للتنافس الاقتصادي تحت سقف اتفاقية المناخ واتفاقيات التجارة الحرة، رغم اللغة التحذيرية من خطر صعود الصين وخطتها للتوسع عالمياً، ومع إيران عودة للاتفاق النووي، رغم اللغة العدائية حول سياسات إيران الإقليمية. وكل هذا مدخل لاستعادة تماسك الحلف مع أوروبا وإعادة الحياة لحلف الناتو، للتفرغ لإعادة تكوين الاقتصاد الأميركي وإعادة بناء ما يسميه بايدن بالنموذج الأميركي.

يضع بايدن ثلاث ركائز للسياسة الخارجية توحي جميعها بالحاجة لاستهلاك ولايته الأولى في البناء الداخلي، والركائز هي، قوة النموذج، أي اعادة بناء صورة مشرقة لأميركا بعد الصورة المتوحشة التي رسمها ترامب، والركيزة الثانية هي رد الاعتبار للتحالفات، سواء ببعدها الاقتصادي مع أوروبا واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية وسواها، أو ببعدها السياسي تحت عنوان الكتلة الديمقراطية الحرة، أو ببعدها العسكري عبر تنشيط حلف الناتو، والركيزة الثالثة يسميها الجلوس على رأس الطاولة، وجوهرها إعادة العمل بالاتفاقيات التي انسحب منها ترامب، من اتفاقية الحد من التسلح الاستراتيجي مع روسيا، واتفاقية الحد من التلوث المعروفة باتفاقية باريس للمناخ، واتفاقيات التجارة الحرة مع الصين، والتفاهم النووي مع إيران، وعلى هذه الركائز يبني ترامب ما يعتبره رد الاعتبار للدبلوماسية تحت شعار «كن قوياً ولكن كن ذكياً»، حيث اللجوء للقوة العسكرية يجب ان يكون آخر الخيارات، وفي حدود ضيقة جداً ترتبط بتهديد مباشر للأمن الأميركي.

الالتزام بأمن «إسرائيل» وتفوقها جزء من خطة بايدن، لكن من مقال بـ 4000 كلمة وردت 4 كلمات فقط عن قضايا الصراع في المنطقة هي هذه الجملة المقتضبة حول الالتزام.

