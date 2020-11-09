Existential issues in Basil’s speech, Stop silly discussion قضايا وجوديّة في خطاب باسيل فلا تسَخّفوا النقاش

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Nasser Kandil

Some will go to the U.S. indictment of Bassil for corruption, ignoring that Bassil opened a challenge to the U.S. administrations concerned to present any detailed incident outside of the structural speech to prove the corruption charges, and presented to the official negotiations with him to avoid sanctions and their interlocutors have nothing to do with corruption files. Others will want to focus the light on Bassil’s talk about elements of disagreement with Hizbullah and the differentiation from it, especially in the concept of conflict with the entity of occupation, and the ideological position of the existence of the entity, knowing that these positions are not new and have nothing to do with the time of sanctions, and they belong to a general Lebanese culture excluding the resistance team alone, b These positions have accompanied the experience of the resistance since its inception, and its demand that all Lebanese support its choice to liberate the land and defend the rights of without requiring them to share the ideological view of the entity. This was the basis for the birth of the Mar Mikhael understanding between Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement and continues..

In the words of Bassil, what deserves to be much more illuminated than these two cases, and at the forefront of what is interesting, is that for the first time in the case of U.S. sanctions for corruption, in a country hungry for reform, it is the leader of a balanced team in Lebanese society, from the Christian environment that did not bear arms either with the occupation army or against it, the target, here is Mp Bassil, the content of the negotiations conducted with him by U.S. officials, from the level of secretary of state to the U.S. Embassy in Beirut. This content is a resounding scandal in itself, where there are no corruption files put on the negotiating table to seek clarification or correction, but penalties for corruption without files, ready to be issued without hesitation in exchange for clear political barter offers that are not acceptable to interpretation, to stand with the U.S. policy hostile to The interests of Lebanon, and in matters not related to direct U.S. interests, but to Israeli interests, from breaking the relationship with Hezbollah to accepting the settlement of Palestinian refugees and retreating from calling for the return of displaced Syrians and lowering the negotiating ceiling in the demarcation of the border. Material and moral, or reject, in which case your material interests and moral reputation will be mercilessly targeted under the heading of corruption, independent of the validity and credibility of this charge..

– The message that the Americans brought to Bassil is a scandalous, revealing message that is not limited to him, and it should not be viewed through the portal of personalizing it in the meaning directly, for it is the message of the American policy towards Lebanon and the Lebanese political leaders, which affects the most prominent Christian politician in Lebanon, which affects more than all other Christian leaders, and the Christian leader more severely affects all Muslim leaders. This means that everyone in Lebanon is interested in reading the message, America is not interested in corruption or reform in Lebanon except in the point of view of installing files for those who do not adhere to their policies aimed at establishing the priority of Israeli interests, which threaten Lebanon existentially, and who calls for appeasement of America as the savior and savior, he must openly declare during the day that he has no objection to settlement and abandonment of Lebanese wealth and sovereign rights, and that he is ready to accept what Basil rejected, and that the Lebanese have the right to ask those who are excluded from sanctions.

– Those who say that what Bassil says about the positive reasons, whether the negotiations conducted by the Americans with him or the decision of sanctions without any files related to corruption, or the offers of barter, should be aware that the issue is very important what deserves the opposite American responses, and Basil raised the challenge, and the lack of an American answer to the scale of the challenge drops their logic, and they say the validity of the words of Basil, but they call under the slogan of realism to acclimatize, although this is America and we have to accept it as it is indispensable, to pay attention to the extent that they are aware of the scale of the challenge, and the lack of an American answer to the scale of the challenge drops their logic, and they say the validity of the words of Basil, but they call under the slogan of realism to adapt even though this is America and we have to accept it as it is indispensable, to pay attention to the extent that it is not necessary to What the Americans want is clear and there is no room for the Maronites in it, and the essence of resolving the issue of Palestinian asylum by settlement, even if it leads to the displacement of Christians, and accepting The Israeli conditions for the demarcation of the border, even if it leads to the loss of the most prominent lebanese wealth promising, and the abandonment of the most prominent source of strength for Lebanon can create a negotiating balance that protects lebanon’s interest in these two files, which is the force of resistance and its weapons, and for this reason focused on dismantling the alliance with it, and for these we say that there is no problem with us to accept the American conditions, provided that they have the courage to declare it, and not to To be surrounded by camouflaged words such as calls for neutrality, the decision of war and peace, and so on..



– It is the right of any Lebanese to disagree with Representative Basil in many positions, but the national and moral duty requires recognition of his courage, patriotism and solidity of his position, and the declared solidarity with him is the least duty in the face of this scandalous targeting of American policies and their moral and legal downfall, in contrast to the honorable national position of Bassil, and realizing that The demonization campaign that focused on it under the slogan “Hey hey, he” was nothing but an echo of the American barter movement.

ناصر قنديل

–

سينصرف البعض لتركيز الضوء على جانبين من كلام رئيس التيار الوطني الحر النائب جبران باسيل، في مرافعته ضد قضية العقوبات الأميركية التي صدرت بحقه. فالبعض سوف ينصرف لعنوان الاتهام الأميركي لباسيل بالفساد، متجاهلاً أن باسيل فتح تحدياً للإدارات الأميركية المعنية بتقديم أي واقعة تفصيليّة خارج الكلام الإنشائي لإثبات تهم الفساد، وعرض للمفاوضات الرسميّة التي خاضها معه المسؤولون الأميركيون لتفادي العقوبات ومحاورها لا علاقة لها من قريب أو بعيد بملفات الفساد. والبعض الآخر سيريد تركيز الضوء على حديث باسيل عن عناصر تباين مع حزب الله والتمايز عنه خصوصاً في مفهوم الصراع مع كيان الاحتلال، والموقف العقائدي من وجود الكيان، علماً أن هذه المواقف ليست جديدة ولا علاقة لها بزمن العقوبات، وهي تنتمي لثقافة لبنانية عامة يُستثنى منها فريق المقاومة وحده، بقواه العقائدية الرافضة للاعتراف بكيان الاحتلال، وما عداها لا يتخطى سقفه العدائي للكيان، ما يسمّيه الدفاع عن الحقوق اللبنانية، والتزام المبادرة العربية للسلام، وهذه مواقف رافقت تجربة المقاومة منذ انطلاقتها، ومطالبتها لكل اللبنانيين دعم خيارها لتحرير الأرض والدفاع عن الحقوق من دون اشتراط مشاركتها النظرة العقائدية للكيان. وكان هذا الأساس لولادة تفاهم مار مخايل بين حزب الله والتيار الوطني الحر ولا يزال.

–

في كلام باسيل ما يستحقّ الإضاءة أكثر بكثير من هاتين القضيتين، وفي طليعة ما هو مثير للاهتمام، أننا للمرة الأولى في قضية عقوبات أميركيّة بالفساد، في بلد متعطش للإصلاح، وهي تطال زعيماً لفريق وازن في المجتمع اللبناني، من البيئة المسيحية التي لم تحمل السلاح لا مع جيش الاحتلال ولا ضده، يكشف المستهدّف فيها، وهو هنا النائب باسيل، عن مضمون المفاوضات التي أدارها معه مسؤولون أميركيون، من مستوى وزير الخارجية إلى مستوى السفارة الأميركية في بيروت. وهذا المضمون فضيحة مدوّية بذاته، حيث لا ملفات خاصة بالفساد وضعت على طاولة التفاوض طلباً لتوضيحها أو تصحيحها، بل عقوبات بتهمة الفساد بلا ملفات، وجاهزة للصدور من دون تردّد مقابل عروض مقايضة سياسية واضحة لا تقبل التأويل، أن تقف مع السياسة الأميركية المعادية لمصالح لبنان، وفي شؤون لا تتصل بمصالح أميركية مباشرة، بل بالمصالح الإسرائيلية، من فك العلاقة بحزب الله الى قبول توطين اللاجئين الفلسطينيين والتراجع عن الدعوة لعودة النازحين السوريين وتخفيض السقف التفاوضيّ في ترسيم الحدود. وفي هذه الحالة ستفتح لك جنات النعيم الأميركي المادي والمعنوي، أو أن ترفض؛ وفي هذه الحالة فستكون مصالحك المادية وسمعتك المعنوية عرضة للاستهداف بلا رحمة تحت عنوان الفساد، بمعزل عن صحة وصدقية هذه التهمة.

–

الرسالة التي حملها الأميركيون لباسيل هي رسالة كاشفة فاضحة، ليست محصورة به، ولا يجب النظر إليها من بوابة شخصنتها بالمعني بها مباشرة، فهي رسالة السياسة الأميركية تجاه لبنان والقيادات السياسية اللبنانية، فما يطال أبرز سياسي مسيحي في لبنان يطال بصورة أقوى كل ما عداه من الزعماء المسيحيين، وما يطال الزعيم المسيحي يطال كل الزعماء المسلمين بصورة أشدّ. وهذا يعني أن الجميع في لبنان معني بقراءة الرسالة، أميركا لا يهمها الفساد ولا الإصلاح في لبنان إلا من زاوية تركيب ملفات لمن لا يلتزم بسياساتها الهادفة لتثبيت أولوية المصالح الإسرائيلية، والتي تهدد لبنان وجودياً، ومَن يدعو لاسترضاء أميركا باعتبارها المنقذ والمخلص عليه أن يعلن جهاراً نهاراً أن لا مانع لديه بالتوطين والتخلي عن الثروات اللبنانية والحقوق السيادية، وأنه مستعد لقبول ما رفضه باسيل، ومن حق اللبنانيين أن يسألوا الذين تستثنيهم العقوبات هل قبلوا بما رفضه باسيل؟

– الذين يقولون بعدم صحة ما يقوله باسيل عن الأسباب الموجبة سواء بخلو المفاوضات التي أجراها الأميركيون معه أو لقرار العقوبات من أي ملفات تتعلق بالفساد، أو بعروض المقايضة، أن ينتبهوا الى ان القضية على درجة عالية من الأهمية ما يستحق ردوداً أميركية معاكسة، وباسيل رفع سقف التحدّي، وعدم صدور جواب أميركيّ بحجم التحدي يسقط منطقهم، والذين يقولون بصحة كلام باسيل لكنهم يدعون تحت شعار الواقعية الى التأقلم مع أن هذه هي أميركا وعلينا أن نقبلها كما هي ولا غنى لنا عنها، أن ينتبهوا الى أن ما يريده الأميركيون واضح ولا مجال للمواربة فيه، وجوهره حل قضية اللجوء الفلسطيني بالتوطين، ولو أدّى لتهجير المسيحيين، وقبول الشروط الإسرائيلية لترسيم الحدود، ولو أدّى لضياع أبرز ثروة لبنانية واعدة، والتخلي عن أبرز مصدر قوة للبنان يمكن أن تخلق توازناً تفاوضياً يحمي مصلحة لبنان في هذين الملفين، وهي قوة المقاومة وسلاحها، ولهذا تمّ التركيز على فك التحالف معها، ولهؤلاء نقول إن لا مشكلة عندنا بأن يقبلوا بالشروط الأميركية، شرط أن يمتلكوا شجاعة إعلان ذلك، ولا أن يلتحفوا بكلمات مموّهة مثل دعوات الحياد، وقرار الحرب والسلم، وسواها.

–

من حق أي لبناني أن يختلف مع النائب باسيل في الكثير من المواقف، لكن الواجب الوطني والأخلاقي يقتضي الاعتراف بشجاعته ووطنيّته وصلابة موقفه، والتضامن المعلن معه هو أقل الواجب بوجه هذا الاستهداف الفضائحي للسياسات الأميركية وسقوطها الأخلاقيّ والقانونيّ، مقابل الموقف الوطني المشرف لباسيل، وإدراك أن حملة الشيطنة التي تركزت عليه تحت شعار «الهيلا هيلا هو» لم تكن إلا بعض الصدى للحركة الأميركيّة للمقايضة.

