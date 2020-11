Posted on by martyrashrakat

Former Mayor of New York City and current personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani joins Newsmax TV’s Bob Sellers to present the evidence he plans to showcase in upcoming legal battles by the president’s team to gain numeric favor in the 2020 Presidential Election.

