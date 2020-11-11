Sayyed Nasrallah: Response Fast to Any “Israeli” Aggression, Axis of Resistance must Be Ready for Any US Stupidity

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zeinab Essa

Beirut-Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Wednesday a speech on Hezbollah Martyrs Day.

As His Eminence offered condolences to “the Syrian brothers and sisters for the martyrdom of His Eminence Sheikh Muhammad Al-Afyouni”, he also condoled “the Yemeni people over the martyrdom of the Minister Hassan Zaid.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Palestinian detainee Maher Al-Akhras, who emerged victorious over the “Israeli” jailer.

Regarding the occasion, he recalled that “The operation of the Emir of the martyrs, Ahmed Qassir, remains the largest against the “Israeli” enemy.”

“We chose this day to commemorate all our martyrs, by remembering the great self-sacrifice martyr operation when the Emir of the martyrs stormed the “Israeli” military ruler’s headquarters in Tyre,” he added, hailing the sacrifices of the martyrs’ pure and great souls.

According to His Eminence, “After learning the grace given by Allah the almighty, we should learn the value and greatness of these martyrs, as well as the security, power and presence they offered us in the regional equations.”

Commenting on the maritime border negotiations with the “Israeli” entity, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “Since the 2000 liberation, we announced that we have nothing to do with demarcating borders because this task is the responsibility of the state that decides where the Lebanese land and sea borders are.”

“The resistance is committed to what the state determines regarding the demarcation issue, and thus it helps the Lebanese army in liberating any occupied land,” he viewed, noting that “The Lebanese state is the one that announces the borders, and it is the one that announced that Shebaa Farms, Kfarshouba hills and part of Ghajar are Lebanese.”

In parallel, His Eminence highlighted that “The talk about oil in the Lebanese water dynamically initiated the move towards demarcating the maritime borders with occupied Palestine,” noting that Lebanese “House Speaker [Nabih] Berri was the one who was heading the negotiations, and we as a resistance had agreed to allow demarcation so that oil drilling starts.”

“The negotiations are only limited with demarcating borders away from any other file,” he said, recalling that “We stressed previously that the border demarcation should be only limited to the technical level.”

Explaining that “Recently, a special American interest has emerged over demarcating the borders with the “Israeli” side,” Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “Speaker Berri was negotiating for 10 years until the American appeared interested in the file.”

Moreover, he confirmed that “Speaker Berri prepared what was called the framework for negotiations, and the responsibility was transferred to President Aoun, and the practical negotiations began. Some have tried to link the issue of border demarcation with normalization with “Israel”. This useless talk aims at covering up some Arab countries’ normalization with the “Israeli” entity.

Sayyed Nasrallah further lamented the fact “Since Berri announced the framework of the negotiations in September, many political parties and the media, especially those of the Gulf, started to link the talks with the normalization agreements of other Arab countries in the region with Israel the talks coincided with.”

“The talk about Hezbollah’s move towards normalization with “Israel” is mere lies and forgery. It does not deserve to be denied by us,” His Eminence said, noting that “Claims that the border talks will lead to a peace agreement or normalization with “Israel” are baseless and out of the question for Hezbollah and Amal.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “Leading the negotiation file is in the hands of [Lebanese] President [Michel] Aoun, and we have full confidence in His Excellency, especially that we know his toughness and his keenness on national safety and Lebanon’s rights.”

On this level, His Eminence explained that Hezbollah “disagreed with President Aoun regarding the issue that the Lebanese delegation must be military, as well as the “Israeli” delegation, in order there won’t be any suspicion.”

“The Lebanese delegation must know that it attains elements of strength and is not in a position of weakness,” he stressed, noting that “Whoever wants to prevent us from benefiting from our oil, we can prevent it in return.”

Reiterating Hezbollah’s confidence with the president, Hezbollah Secretary General assured that “The Lebanese delegation is committed to the limits. President Aoun directs it in his own way, and we care that Lebanon gets its rights.”

On another aspect, Sayyed Nasrallah tackled the last “Israeli” military drill as “talks emerged of “Israel’s” readiness to do something in Lebanon or the Golan.”

“For the first time, the Lebanese resistance made “Israel” move from the offensive side to the defensive one. Some of the resistance’s units had been on alert over the past days during the “Israeli” military drill and we meant to let “Israel” know this,” he unveiled.

His Eminence also affirmed that ““Israel” is wary of attacking Lebanon, as its ambition in the field is limited, and it has moved to the ‘defensive’ thinking,” noting that “The enemy’s insistence on drills confirms what the “Israeli” generals have always talked about- the “Israeli” ground forces are suffering from a real and deep crisis, when it comes to readiness as well as the psychological and spiritual level.”

“If the “Israelis” think of waging any aggression, our response will be very fast,” The Resistance Leader asserted, explaining some of “Israel’s” point of military weaknesses: “In any coming war, the “Israeli” navy will be powerless than before. The “Israeli” Air Force alone is not able to win. Rather, the ground forces are essential and decisive, and the “Israeli” army has fundamental problems in this matter.”

On the same level, Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled that “The Syrian leadership took maximum precautions during the “Israeli” military drills,” noting that “The resistance was on alert without making the Lebanese people in the villages and towns feel anything, and this is what specializes this resistance.”

Commenting on the US elections, His Eminence called for learning “lessons from the American elections in order to really study what is being promoted as a US ideal sample. What happened in the American elections is an exposition of democracy, and the matter does not concern Trump only, but the Republican Party.”

Denouncing US President Donald Trump’s administration as among the worst US administrations, he underlined that “It was the most brutal, criminal and bleak one.”

However, he expected no change when things come to the apartheid “Israeli” entity. “[Joe] Biden’s election will not alter the US support for “Israel”.”

“With Trump’s exit, one of the Deal of the Century’s triangle sides has been broken. There remains [Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Mohammad Bin Salman] MBS,” His Eminence reiterated, expressing rejoice over Trump’s loss due to his crimes all over the world. “On the personal level, I rejoice for Trump’s humiliating fall, and we have the right to rejoice, especially after the crime of the era that Trump had committed by assassinating the great leader Hajj Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.”

In addition, the Resistance’s Leader praised “the region’s people and the axis of resistance who have stood firm in face of the American attack. Under an aggressive American administration, the axis of resistance has withstood and managed to fail and prevent schemes.”

On the replacement of US War secretary ark Esper, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that “Trump might do anything during his remaining two months.”

“The axis of resistance must be highly prepared to respond to any American or “Israeli” stupidity,” he confirmed, pointing out that “The “Israeli” enemy is anxious and Lebanon is secured by the golden equation, the army, people and resistance.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “America is not a destiny.”

Moving to the internal Lebanese front, Hezbollah Secretary General hailed the fact that “All schemes targeting the resistance from 2005 until today have failed,” noting that “Over the past 15 years, the Americans have explored ways to get rid of Hezbollah.”

“After their sedition attempts have failed, the Americans began their schemes 3 years ago to incite the environment of resistance against it,” he uncovered as he went on to state: “All events proved that the US embassy was the one that managed and financed the NGOs.”

According to His Eminence, “Faced with the failure of all their tracks, there is nothing left for the Americans but the path of sanctions against Hezbollah’s friends and allies.”

In his first comments on the US sanctions against the head of the Free Patriotic Movement [FPM] former minister Gibran Bassil, Sayyed Nasrallah said “I told Minister Bassil that we did not wish him any harm and asked him to take the stance he sees appropriate.”

In addition, he viewed that “The response to the US sanctions should be improving the relation between Hezbollah and the FPM. I advised him to take any position to avoid getting harmed as we offered to help him in any way we can.”

Narrating some of his discussions with Bassil, His Eminence underscored that “Bassil came to inform me and told me the US gave him two choices and that he wouldn’t comply with the demand [to break ties with Hezbollah], because it would compromise Lebanon’s independence and freedom.”

Praising Bassil’s position as “courageous and patriotic”, Sayyed Nasrallah urged Lebanese sides to stand in unity and solidarity in face of US tyranny. “With what legal and moral right does the US classify who is corrupt or not? A country that is the leader in terrorism and corruption. We won’t be happy if our opponents were sanctioned or listed as terrorists, as this forms a violation to Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

To the allies, His Eminence sent a message of assurance: “In the event you find yourselves under US pressure, you’re are fee to act as you wish. Think of your interests and Lebanon’s interest and act accordingly, and we in Hezbollah will understand.”

To the Americans, he raised the question: “If you are saying that Bassil is corrupt, if he breaks ties with Hezbollah will he stop being corrupt? You are contradicting yourself.”

Regarding the delay in the formation of the Lebanese government, or the delay in the cabinet formation process, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “the discussions need further consultations between President Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri, hoping that “the talks will be expedited.”

