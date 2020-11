Posted on by martyrashrakat

Via The Saker

November 10, 2020

Okay, I know, the man is braindead (notice he is absolutely unaware of what he just said!), but this Freudian slip is just so beautiful that I had to post it!

Joe Biden says he’s built most extensive “voter fraud” org in history

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA | Tagged: "Voter Fraud", Battle for the White House, Trump or Biden, USA Democrats VS Trumpism |