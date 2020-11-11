What if Trump did it? ماذا لو فعلها ترامب؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Nasser Qandil

– The hasty dismissal of U.S. Defense Secretary Mike Esper for an administration that is the rest of its days, and the accompanying analyses, comments and positions warning of the danger of U.S. President Donald Trump embarking on a military adventure, were appropriate to questions about the hypothesis that Trump may order targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities. More than one team of iran’s enemies and resistance forces are engaged in these questions, not only asking questions, but expressing wishes and hopes and starting a promotion campaign consistent with their need for condolences in their loss of Trump’s position in the White House and their fear of elected President Joe Biden’s initiative to re-establish nuclear understanding with Iran. The second team represented the iranian interest and the resistance and its supporters concern about turning the table in the face of everyone, especially that the Israeli encouragement and incitement to american military action targeting Iran has not stopped since Trump announced to withdraw from the nuclear understanding with Iran.

As for the third team, its area expands, from Biden’s auxiliary team to American media institutions, to European political and media institutions, to Russian and Chinese concerns stemming from realizing the potential recklessness in the Trump administration on the one hand, and the risks involved in any military adventure at this time and its implications for all political equations On the other hand, on the military, security and political stability in the world.

– Because politics is the art of matching the goals and capabilities, as an attempt to bridge the time gap in between, the debate begins from the starting points and ends with capabilities, and because the search is not ideological or systematic, but governed by circumstance, considering that such an option was excluded before the election moment and its embarrassment, despite the ideological considerations of Trump and his team. The research here is an examination of the extent to which the thinking of a military adventure is an entry point to change the path that has been associated with the announcement of the results of the presidential election, and because the war occurs when one of its teams falls into a miscalculation of the potential, overestimating its potential or mitigating and underestimating the potential of its opponent, the discussion of potential means the awareness of the Trump administration and its understanding of the balance of power that reflects the potential.

– A potential military adventure should consider three conditions that must be met, the first is an internal American condition, whether at the level of public opinion, Congress or the military, and the second is a political condition related to reading the supposed results of this adventure, and here are also questions about the kind of change that this adventure will achieve from the fundamental issue of the outcome of the election and the fate of the U.S. presidency, And the view towards him and his eligibility to lead America, and through it a presumed leadership at the global level, in light of the great divisions caused by his previous steps and made him lose a lot of confidence in this capacity, The third is a circumstantial condition, any development in the Iranian position and in the Iranian nuclear file, and Iranian military activity is a starting point for explaining and justifying a qualitative shift of this magnitude in the context of confrontation. The file is dead locked..

– In examining the equation of potential, and how the Trump administration looks at it specifically, there are facts prior to the history of the chances of escalation and the hypotheses of confrontation, including the downing of the giant U.S. spy plane and how the Trump administration dealt with it, its rapid failure to avoid confrontation, and the post-targeting model of Aramco’s facilities in Saudi Arabia and the trump administration’s avoidance of escalation, The iranian side has been clear in its threat of a response targeting the Israeli depth, especially the Dimona reactor, in the event of any American response to the response that targeted the American Ain al-Asad base in Iraq, in addition to targeting American bases and fleets in the Gulf. Here, some ask the opposite question, can Iran and the resistance forces invest Trump’s supposed adventure to force changes in the regional military map, so that the elected President faces facts contrary to what Trump wanted him to see.

ناصر قنديل

–

شكلت الإقالة المستعجلة لوزير الدفاع الأميركي مايك إسبر، بالنسبة لإدارة تعدّ الباقي من أيامها، وما رافقها من تحليلات وتعليقات ومواقف تحذّر من خطورة إقدام الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب على مغامرة عسكريّة، مناسبة لتساؤلات تطال فرضية قيام ترامب بإصدار الأوامر باستهداف المنشآت النوويّة الإيرانيّة. وتشارك في هذه التساؤلات أكثر من فريق، أعداء إيران وقوى المقاومة لم يكتفوا بطرح تساؤلات بل عبروا عن رغبات وتمنيات وبدأوا حملة ترويج تنسجم مع حاجتهم لتعزية في خسارتهم لموقع ترامب في البيت الأبيض وخشيتهم من مبادرة الرئيس المنتخب جو بايدن لإعادة العمل بالتفاهم النووي مع إيران. الفريق الثاني تمثل بالاهتمام الإيراني ولدى فريق المقاومة ومناصريها من موقع القلق من خطوة تقلب الطاولة بوجه الجميع، خصوصاً أن التشجيع والتحريض الإسرائيليّ على عمل عسكري أميركي يستهدف إيران لم يتوقف منذ إعلان ترامب الانسحاب من التفاهم النووي مع إيران. أما الفريق الثالث فتتسع مساحته من الفريق المعاون لبايدن الى مؤسسات الإعلام الأميركي وصولاً إلى المؤسسات الأوروبية السياسية والإعلامية، وصولا لاهتمام روسي وصيني ينطلق من إدراك احتمالات التهور في إدارة ترامب من جهة، وحجم المخاطر المترتّبة على أية مغامرة عسكرية في هذا التوقيت وتداعياتها على كل المعادلات السياسية والعسكرية وعلى الاستقرار الأمني والسياسي في العالم من جهة مقابلة.

–

لأن السياسة هي فن المواءمة بين المنطلقات والإمكانات، كمحاولة لردم فجوة الوقت بينهما، فالنقاش يبدأ من المنطلقات وينتهي بالإمكانات، ولأن البحث بالمنطلقات ليس عقائدياً ولا منهجياً بل محكوم بالظرفية، باعتبار مثل هذا الخيار كان مستبعداً قبل حلول اللحظة الانتخابيّة وحراجتها، رغم وجود الاعتبارات العقائدية لدى ترامب وفريق عمله. والبحث في المنطلقات هنا هو بحث بمدى تشكيل التفكير بمغامرة عسكريّة مدخلاً لتغيير المسار الذي ارتبط بالإعلان عن نتائج الانتخابات الرئاسية، ولأن الحرب تقع عندما يقع أحد فريقيها بسوء تقدير للإمكانات، مبالغة بتقدير إمكاناته أو تخفيفاً وتهويناً في تقدير إمكانات خصمه، فإن نقاش الإمكانات يقصد به وعي إدارة ترامب وفهمها لتوازن القوى الذي يعكس الإمكانات.

–

في المنطلقات يشكل الحديث عن فرضيّة مغامرة عسكريّة مصدراً للبحث في ثلاثة شروط يجب توافرها، الأول هو شرط أميركي داخلي سواء على مستوى الرأي العام أو الكونغرس أو المؤسسة العسكرية، والثاني هو شرط سياسي يرتبط بقراءة النتائج المفترضة لهذه المغامرة، وهنا أيضاً أسئلة عن نوع التغيير الذي سينجم عن هذه المغامرة على القضية الأساس وهي نتيجة الانتخابات ومصير الرئاسة الأميركية، وعن حجم التأثير على الاعتراف بشرعيّة الرئيس ترامب داخلياً وخارجياً، والنظرة نحوه ونحو أهليّته لقيادة قوة بحجم أميركا ومن خلالها قيادة مفترضة على المستوى العالمي في ظل انقسامات كبرى أحدثتها خطواته السابقة وأفقدته الكثير من الثقة بهذه الأهليّة، والثالث هو شرط ظرفيّ، أي تطور في الموقف الإيراني وفي الملف النووي الإيراني، والنشاط العسكريّ الإيراني يشكل نقطة انطلاق لتفسير وتبرير نقلة نوعية بهذا الحجم في سياق المواجهة، والشرط الظرفيّ ليس فبركات يمكن تلفيقها تدّعي الإدارة علمها به بمقدار ما يحتاج نسبة عالية من الشرعيّة تبدأ من الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية كمعنيّ أول بالملف النووي الإيراني، يعلن عن وصول متابعة الوكالة لهذا الملف الى طريق مسدود.

–

في دراسة معادلة الإمكانات، وكيفية نظرة إدارة ترامب لها بالتحديد، ثمة وقائع سابقة لتاريخ فرص التصعيد وفرضيات المواجهة، وفيها إسقاط طائرة التجسس الأميركيّة العملاقة وكيفيّة تعامل إدارة ترامب معها، وانكفاؤها السريع تجنباً للمواجهة، ونموذج ما بعد عملية استهداف منشآت آرامكو في السعودية وتفادي إدارة ترامب مخاطر التصعيد، أما استحضار نموذج اغتيال الجنرال قاسم سليماني فيحضر قبالته خطر ردّ أشد هذه المرة، خصوصاً أن الجانب الإيراني كان واضحاً في تهديده من ردّ يستهدف العمق الإسرائيلي وخصوصاً مفاعل ديمونا، في حال أيّ ردّ أميركي على الردّ الذي استهدف قاعدة عين الأسد الأميركيّة في العراق، بالإضافة الى استهداف القواعد والأساطيل الأميركية في الخليج. وهنا يطرح البعض سؤالاً معاكساً، هل يمكن أن تستثمر إيران وقوى المقاومة مغامرة ترامب المفترضة لفرض تغييرات في الخريطة العسكريّة الإقليميّة، بحيث يواجه الرئيس الأميركي المنتخب وقائع معاكسة لما كان يرغب ترامب له أن يراه.

